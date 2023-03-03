Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ECONOMY

Govt slams Spanish multinational’s move to the Netherlands

Pedro Sánchez’s government has criticised the decision by Spanish infrastructure multinational Ferrovial to move its headquarters to the Netherlands, considering it "owes everything to Spain" for having benefited from billions in state contracts.

Published: 3 March 2023 13:40 CET
ferrovial spain netherlands
Economic Affairs Minister Nadia Calviño has reportedly voiced the government’s disapproval in a phone conversation with Ferrovial’s general director Rafael del Pino. (Photo by John THYS / AFP)

“This is a company that owes everything to Spain. It is not acceptable that a company that was born and developed in Spain thanks to the public investment of Spanish citizens, shows this lack of commitment to its country,” Spain’s Ministry of Economic Affairs told AFP in a statement.

“We are waiting to know the details to analyse and closely follow the possible implications of this erroneous decision,” the ministry added with regard to the Spanish multinational established in 1952.

Economic Affairs Minister Nadia Calviño has reportedly voiced the government’s disapproval in a phone conversation with Ferrovial’s general director Rafael del Pino.

Ferrovial, part owner of London’s Heathrow airport and numerous highways in the United States and Canada, announced on Tuesday its willingness to become “a European limited company” with “a head office in the Netherlands.”

The €19-billion company has linked the move to the growing international business activities, but politicians and analysts agree that it’s most likely down to the Netherlands’ more advantageous tax system.

According to El País, Ferrovial has been awarded more than €1 billion in state contracts during the Sánchez era and €9 billion since 1991. It also has not paid corporation tax since 2020.

Only last January, Ferrovial head Del Pino said, “I believe that we must turn Spain back into an attractive investment destination and a magnet for the best talent, and for this we need a competitive labour framework and legal certainty in all areas.” 

“Without any shame, a Spanish company tells us that it is moving its head office to the Netherlands, because tax conditions there are better. We are talking about tax dumping,” Spanish Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz argued.

“Ferrovial is a very important company in our country, which has also grown thanks to huge contracts awarded by public administrations and the risk they entail” Díaz added, asking the company to reconsider its decision.

By contrast, Spain’s right-wing opposition has said that “the decisions” of companies must be respected, with Popular Party spokesperson Cuca Gamarra blaming the situation on the country’s ruling party and the “lack of legal security” in Spain .

“Nadia Calviño must ask herself the following questions: ‘Have I done something to make (Ferrovial) stay?’,” Gamarra told journalists 

“Or have I done something to push them to have to leave? Am I responsible for the lack of legal certainty that makes many companies have to opt for other countries?”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ECONOMY

Inflation in Spain inches up in February

Spanish inflation edged up in February 2023 for the second straight month, partly as a result of higher energy and food prices, official data showed Tuesday.

Published: 28 February 2023 10:45 CET
Inflation in Spain inches up in February

Consumer prices rose by 6.1 percent on an annual basis in February, up from 5.9 percent in January, according to preliminary data from national statistics office INE.

The increase is due to higher electricity costs and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, it added in a statement.

Core inflation — which excludes the more volatile categories of food and energy– in the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy stood at 7.7 percent in February, up from 7.5 percent the previous month.

Like other countries across Europe, Spain has been struggling with soaring inflation as a result of the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine and the reopening of economies after coronavirus lockdowns.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government, which is facing a year-end general election, has rolled out a series of aid packages to help households and businesses cope with runaway prices.

The measures have included free or discounted public transport, fuel subsidies and the abolition of the value-added tax (VAT) on basic necessities such as bread and milk.

The measures amount to around €50 billion ($53 billion) in aid since the start of 2022.

Spanish inflation has cooled since it peaked at a record 10.8 percent in July and, despite the uptick in the last two months, remains significantly below the eurozone average.

READ ALSO:

SHOW COMMENTS