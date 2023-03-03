For members
EXPLAINED: How to live on a boat in Spanish waters
Ever dreamt of living on a boat, bobbing your way around the Spanish coast and having a marina as your new backyard? Here are the rules and steps you'll have to follow in Spain to make it happen.
Published: 3 March 2023 17:30 CET
Living on a small boat can work out to be cheaper than renting an apartment in Spain. (Photo by Denis LOVROVIC / AFP)
What are Spain’s plans to charge owners of empty homes more tax?
When approved, Spain’s new housing law is likely to see some property owners being charged extra for keeping their homes empty. But will the average foreign second homeowner in Spain be affected?
Published: 2 March 2023 09:33 CET
