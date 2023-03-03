Read news from:
Austria
EXPLAINED: How to live on a boat in Spanish waters

Ever dreamt of living on a boat, bobbing your way around the Spanish coast and having a marina as your new backyard? Here are the rules and steps you'll have to follow in Spain to make it happen.

Published: 3 March 2023 17:30 CET
Living on a small boat can work out to be cheaper than renting an apartment in Spain. (Photo by Denis LOVROVIC / AFP)

Living on a house boat is fairly common in countries like the Netherlands and United Kingdom, while less so in Spain.

With the cost of living crisis pinching people’s pockets and the Euribor rate making home ownership impossible for many, some in Spain are turning to house boats as an alternative. In fact, it’s a growing trend in Spain, with the sale of recreational vessels increasing at a rate of 8 percent a year.

In Port Vell in Barcelona, as many as 150 people already live there on boats, with a significant waiting list.

Despite not being as popular in Spain as in other countries, demand can’t keep up with supply in Spain.

The Association of Industries, Commerce and Nautical Services (ADIN), estimates that Spain has only 107,894 moorings spaces for 229,000 boats. 

There are 292 marinas in Spain, 70 percent of which are on the Mediterranean.

Living on a boat is entirely legal in Spain. You are perfectly within your rights to live on the high seas (or in a port, at least) and move around as and when you please. 

That doesn’t mean that you can just buy any old boat and moor up anywhere you like, however. There are rules and a few hoops to jump through.

The steps to living on a boat in Spain

According to several Spanish maritime sources, buying a used boat that you can live on in Spain can cost anywhere between €13,000 and €150,000.

Spanish website topbarcos.com has hundreds of boats listed for you to get an idea of what’s available in the second-hand market, as well a page for new vessels.

Sailboats (veleros in Spanish) tend to be among the most popular for people to live in.

If you buy a vessel from a company you’ll have to pay VAT (IVA), and if you buy it from a person, you’ll have to pay ITP tax, the same levy people who buy second-hand homes must pay. VAT is usually 21 percent of the value of the boat whereas ITP depends on the Spanish region where you’ve bought it, ranging from 4 to 8 percent. You have to pay the Spanish taxman ITP within 30 days of the purchase.

You may also have to pay registration tax (impuesto de matriculación) for new boats or those imported from abroad if they’re longer than 8 metres.

But before you complete the purchase, you should consider whether you’re going to buy or rent mooring space at a port, as you’ll need to have a place to take your barco in order to not run into issues.

Even though there is lots of paperwork when committing to buying and living on a boat in Spain, it is still worth it for a select group of people. (Photo by SEYLLOU / AFP)
 

The price of a fixed amarre (mooring space) depends enormously on its size, the type of vessel and the port in question. For example, you can buy a mooring space for €13,000 in Castellón or for €340,000 at Alicante’s Nautical Club. Renting can also go from €200 to €4,000 a month depending on the conditions mentioned previously as well as the season.

Once you have your boat and have rented a mooring space, you must notify the local port authorities that your boat will be considered a place of residence, effectively getting on the town hall census, also called the padrón.

This is crucial because the relevant authorities will have to check that the boat meets the necessary security conditions of Spain’s Maritime Navigation Code to be considered a residence.

Therefore, it has to be properly equipped, have all the correct sailing licences, and not pose any danger to other boats or people.

It should be noted that the technical requirements for being a residential boat can depend on the municipality or port in which you want to live.

Therefore, it is always recommended that before taking the plunge and buying a boat you consult the local municipal regulations regarding mooring and house boats.

If you’re new to boat living, you may also be wondering whether it would be wise to rent one first before committing to such a drastic life change.

This is of course possible, but renting a small sailboat usually costs more than €1,000 a week, so it would be advisable to strike a deal with the owner for a longer term rental agreement which sees you pay considerably less. 

Remember as well to consider all the pros and cons of boat living, from having less space and comfort to enjoying the freedom and beauty of the great outdoors on water. 

READ ALSO: How do I get my boat licence in Spain

PROPERTY

What are Spain’s plans to charge owners of empty homes more tax?

When approved, Spain’s new housing law is likely to see some property owners being charged extra for keeping their homes empty. But will the average foreign second homeowner in Spain be affected?

Published: 2 March 2023 09:33 CET
After months of negotiations, Spain’s housing law or Ley de Vivienda is likely to be approved sometime within the next few months, bringing about several changes to help vulnerable people, such as the young or those with low incomes to access housing.

The law includes several points such as freezing rental prices in certain areas and prohibiting the free sale of Officially Protected Housing.

READ ALSO – EXPLAINED: Six things to know about Spain’s new housing law

One point that has caught the attention of foreign property owners is the increase in Property Tax (IBI) for homes that remain empty.

In a bid to tackle Spain’s social housing shortage and fill some of the reported 3 million empty homes in Spain, local councils will have the power to implement a surcharge of up to 150 percent on the Property Tax (IBI) quota under the new legislation.

READ ALSO: How to pay less of Spain’s IBI property tax

Does this mean it will affect foreigners with second homes in Spain who only use them during certain times of the year?

The answer is no, the surcharge will only be levied on homes that have been empty for more than two years without good reason, as well as for property owners with a minimum of four homes in the same municipality.

If the property has been empty for three years, the surcharge could reach 100 percent, and there could also be an additional 50 percent rise in the case of properties whose owners have two or more flats in the same municipality.

The idea is that more landlords will start renting out their empty homes to avoid the extra charges, creating more properties for rent on the market and hopefully reducing the prices.

The amount you could pay will depend on each different ayuntamiento or town hall.

IBI is a local tax which has to be paid once a year by all property owners in Spain, and it serves as a benchmark to calculate all other Spanish property-related taxes.

According to data from the General Council of Economists, in Spain the average amount of the IBI bill is €315 per year.

With this extra surcharge however, the average would rise to €788 for each empty property.

Here are some of the prices that owners of empty properties could pay in various major cities:  

Madrid: Owners would go from paying €438 on average to €1,095.

Barcelona: Owners would go from paying €397 on average to €992.

Valencia: Owners would go from paying €290 on average to €435.

Seville: Owners would go from paying €262 on average to €655.

Málaga: Owners would go from paying €244 on average to €610. 

While this law has been implemented on a national level, several regions have also tried to implement their own laws on empty housing.

From early 2023, the Valencian government has introduced an extra tax on empty homes for landlords that own more than 10 properties. This will affect properties that are not up for sale or rent and have been empty for six months or more. In this case, they will have to pay monthly fines.

Forecasts from the Ministry of Housing estimate that throughout 2023 a total of €250,000 will be collected in fines if the homes are not put on the market within a period of six months. 

Back in 2021, the Basque Country also contemplated a similar plan to introduce economic sanctions on empty properties in the region. The mere threat of these fines, however, has seen the number of empty properties in the Basque Country fall by 25 percent.  

The most recent data for 2022 shows that 11,434 apartments have remained empty continuously for at least two years. This is 3,666 less than in the previous count from 2019.

But it’s not just regions implementing these rules, some town halls are doing so too.

In late 2022, the Tarragona City Council in Catalonia also opened disciplinary proceedings for the first time against owners of apartments that are always empty. Specifically, 487 files have been filed so far against landlords of “permanently” unoccupied homes. Sanctions are due to be imposed. 

