DRIVING

What over-65s need to know about Spain’s driving licence changes

Spain’s general director of traffic Pere Navarro has announced changes in 2023 for older drivers above the age of 65. Find out how they will affect you.

Published: 1 March 2023 13:08 CET
elderly drivers spain
Spain's DGT are also considering subdividing age categories further so that the older you get the more frequently you will have to renew your licence. (Photo by MYCHELE DANIAU / AFP)

In Spain, there is no legal upper age limit for driving. However, after the age of 65, the frequency with which you have to renew your licence increases.

According to Spain’s General Deputy Director of Training and Road Education of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), María José Aparicio: “30 percent of those killed in traffic accidents in the European Union are over 65 years of age (in Spain it is 28 percent). A fact that is repeated in all countries and reaches 50 percent when we talk about deceased pedestrians or cyclists”. 

Recent data from Spain’s traffic authority, the DGT, shows that more than four million people over the age of 65 have a driving licence in Spain, which represents more than 15 percent of all drivers. 

Now, the DGT has agreed to change the rules, proposing to make renewals more frequent. They are not in force yet but the plan is for the changes to come into effect over the course of 2023.

Currently, everyone under the age of 65 in Spain must renew their licence every 10 years, while for those over 65, it’s every five years.

All professional drivers must also renew their licences every five years unless they’re over 65 in which case it’s every three years.

“For a 90-year-old person to have their driving license not renewed until 95, it seems strange,” explained Navarro.

It has not yet been confirmed exactly how often older people will have to renew their licences, but it will be more often than every five years.

Aparicio confirmed: “We know that we will have to reduce the periods of validity”.  

The DGT are also considering subdividing age categories further so that the older you get the more frequently you will have to renew your licence.

Every time you renew your driving licence in Spain, you must undergo a ‘psicotécnico‘ a medical exam that tests both your physical and mental abilities to assess whether you can safely carry out certain tasks, such as driving a car.

READ ALSO: What is the ‘psicotécnico’ medical test drivers might need to take in Spain?

It includes a health questionnaire, a psychomotor test and an eye exam to ensure that you’re still safe to drive on the roads, protecting both your safety as well as that of other drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

You can to your medical test to renew your licence at any Driver Recognition Centre or Centros de Reconocimiento de Conductores around the country. These are listed on the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) website and can be found here.

While you are waiting for your new card to be processed, you will be issued with a provisional permit.  

The price of the medical examination ranges between €35 and €80, depending on the centre, and the traffic renewal fee for people over 65 years of age is €24.58, although if you are over 70 years of age you are exempt from paying the fee.

For members

DRIVING

How to get up to €7,000 to buy a hybrid or electric car in Spain in 2023

Here are the requirements and steps to follow to get €7,000 in Spanish government aid to buy a new electric or hybrid car when trading in your old vehicle in 2023.

Published: 28 February 2023 13:13 CET
How to get up to €7,000 to buy a hybrid or electric car in Spain in 2023

You may have heard that the EU recently announced it would ban the sale of combustion vehicles (petrol, diesel etc) by 2035.

Whilst this may be more than a decade away and there is a need for more charging points across the country, there is a shift towards greener transport happening in Spain, best evidenced by the country’s new low emissions zones for drivers.  

It’s going to become increasingly difficult to drive combustion vehicles in Spain, so now may be a good time to consider benefiting from the government’s subsidy plan to help you buy a hybrid or electric vehicle, especially if you have an old banger. 

You’re right to think that electric vehicles cost more on average that petrol or diesel cars, but it is possible to buy models such as the Renault Twingo Electric, the Dacia Spring or the Smart EQ Fortwo for under €18,000.

There are also very good hybrid models such as the Honda Jazz, the Toyota Yaris or the Renault Clio going for around €21,000 in Spain.

Factor in a state discount of up to €7,000 and it is possible to get a good deal and a worthy investment for the future.

The financial aid is part of Spain’s Plan MOVES III, which was approved in 2021, but is still applicable in 2023 and can be applied for throughout this year.

The full name of the plan is The Efficient and Sustainable Mobility Incentive Program, which the government started to try and encourage those with older polluting cars to switch to hybrid and electric instead.  

The amount of aid that you will get depends on what type of hybrid or electric car you buy, as well as what your old car can be used for. For example, if it can be sold or if it can only be used for scrap metal.  

Below, we will explain how much you can get, depending on these factors.  

  • Up to €2,500 – If your car cannot be sold for scrap metal and you buy a plug-in hybrid car.
  • Up to €4,500 – If your car cannot be sold for scrap metal and you buy a fully electric car.
  • Up to €5,000 – In the case that your old car is used for scrap metal and you buy a new electric car that can travel less than 90km on a fully charged battery.  
  • Up to €7,000 – If your old car can be traded in for scrap metal and you buy a new electric car that can travel more than 90km on a fully charged battery.  

READ ALSO – Driving in Spain: What changes in 2023?

There will also be up to 70 percent of the eligible amount for individuals or neighbouring communities who install charging points in towns with more than 5,000 inhabitants.

And up to 80 percent of the eligible amount will be available for individuals or neighbouring communities who install charging points in towns with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants.

Who is eligible?

In order to be eligible for the aid you must meet three different criteria.  The first is that the car you buy must be new, not second-hand. It also must be hybrid or electric.

The aid is only available for cars and vans that can travel a minimum of 30 kilometres on a fully charged battery. You can also request it for fully electric motorcycles and quads or fuel cell vehicles with a range of 70 kilometres or plug-in hybrids.

The price of the new vehicle must also not exceed €45,000, to ensure that the benefit is aimed at people who need the financial help the most. For motorcycles, it cannot exceed €10,000.

READ ALSO: Spain is one of the cheapest countries in Europe to own a car: study

How do I apply? 

The way to apply is actually very simple, as the request for the aid is made by the dealer where you buy the new vehicle. You need to make sure to tell them you want to apply for it, however.

The car dealership should then fill out paperwork. The aid is managed separately by each region in Spain.  

Is there a specific time limit in which I have to apply for the aid?

Yes, you can only apply up until December 31st 2023, but you must keep in mind that only a certain amount of budget has been allocated for this, so if there is no more budget left, even if it’s before the deadline, you will not be able to benefit.

