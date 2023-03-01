Read news from:
Rescuers free people trapped by snow on Spain’s Mallorca

Rescue crews on Spain's Mallorca raced Wednesday to free dozens of people left stranded in different parts of the Mediterranean island following a rare snowstorm.

Published: 1 March 2023 15:58 CET
Rescue crews were able to clear a path to the 13th-century Santuari de Lluc monastery, where around 100 people were trapped by the snow, local emergency services said. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)

Mountainous areas, particularly in the north of the popular holiday destination, were particularly affected by the passage of Storm Juliette, with roads blocked in some areas.

Over a metre (three feet) of snow has accumulated on some parts of the island’s northern Serra de Tramuntana mountain range since the storm hit on Monday, according to national weather office AEMET.

The regional government of the Balearic Islands said it was working with security forces to reach a mountain road and two shelters “to rescue people who are still isolated” there.

Rescue workers managed to save a man and two children in Palma who were caught by a torrent of rainwater whilst in their vehicle.

All of the people are in “good health”, it said in a statement, adding three helicopters were taking part in the “search and evacuation” operation.

Spanish army’s emergency unit UME said around 90 of its members, backed by snowploughs, were helping to clear roads.

Rescue crews were able to clear a path to the 13th-century Santuari de Lluc monastery, where around 100 people were trapped by the snow, local emergency services said.

“Twenty people were evacuated. The rest will stay in the monastery,” it added in a message late on Tuesday.

Located in the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range, the monastery is a popular starting point for walking tours.

Local emergency services urged people not to come to the mountain to look at the snow, “either by car or on foot”.

“Let’s work together to support the operation to rescue people who are still trapped,” the emergency services requested,” it added in a tweet.

Known for its picturesque beaches, Mallorca — part of the Balearic Islands which include Ibiza — gets more than 300 days of sunshine per year, according to its tourism board.

While heavy rainfall is common in the autumn and winter, heavy snowfall is rare.

IN IMAGES: Snow blankets Mallorca as cold snap grips Spain

Snow blanketed Spain's holiday island of Mallorca on Tuesday as a winter storm brought strong winds and freezing temperatures to large parts of the country.

Published: 1 March 2023 09:00 CET
The Mediterranean island, which normally experiences mild winters, bore the brunt of Storm Juliette, with mountainous areas especially affected.

In parts of northern Mallorca a metre (three feet) of snow accumulated in 24 hours, said Ruben del Campo, the spokesperson for Spanish national weather office AEMET, calling it an “extraordinary snowfall”.

The snow was accompanied by strong winds, with gusts of up to 117 kilometres (73 miles) per hour, according to the weather office, and heavy rains.

Towns across the Balearic island of Mallorca, including Valldemossa and Lluc, were blanketed in snow and temperatures dropped to minus 2 degrees Celsius (28.4 Fahrenheit). (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)
 

The storm dumped more than 100 litres per square metre in several parts of the island, according to local media.

The heavy rain is suspected to have caused several landslides in Palma de Mallorca, the capital of the island, as well as an eight-metre-wide sinkhole on a main avenue of the city.

Known for its picturesque beaches, Mallorca — part of the Balearic Islands which include Ibiza and Menorca — gets more than 300 days of sunshine per year, according to its tourism board.

Heavy rainfall however is common in the autumn and winter although heavy snowfall is rare.

The islands were not the only part of Spain to be affected, with temperatures plunging to minus 16 degrees Celsius (3 degrees Fahrenheit) in the northern province of Guadalajara.

The cold weather caused snow to fall in other places where it is rare such as the northern city of San Sebastian as well as the Mediterranean port of Barcelona.

Del Campo said it was Barcelona’s “most intense snowfall” since March 2018.

AEMET said the cold snap, which was caused by a mass of cold air from the Arctic, would continue into Wednesday, with most of the interior of Spain on alert for frigid temperatures.

