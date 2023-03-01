Read news from:
IN IMAGES: Snow blankets Mallorca as cold snap grips Spain

Snow blanketed Spain's holiday island of Mallorca on Tuesday as a winter storm brought strong winds and freezing temperatures to large parts of the country.

Published: 1 March 2023 09:00 CET
A person walks down a snow-covered street in the mountain village of Valldemossa during a heavy snow-fall, on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, on February 27, 2023. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)

The Mediterranean island, which normally experiences mild winters, bore the brunt of Storm Juliette, with mountainous areas especially affected.

In parts of northern Mallorca a metre (three feet) of snow accumulated in 24 hours, said Ruben del Campo, the spokesperson for Spanish national weather office AEMET, calling it an “extraordinary snowfall”.

The snow was accompanied by strong winds, with gusts of up to 117 kilometres (73 miles) per hour, according to the weather office, and heavy rains.

Towns across the Balearic island of Mallorca, including Valldemossa and Lluc, were blanketed in snow and temperatures dropped to minus 2 degrees Celsius (28.4 Fahrenheit). (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)
 

The storm dumped more than 100 litres per square metre in several parts of the island, according to local media.

The heavy rain is suspected to have caused several landslides in Palma de Mallorca, the capital of the island, as well as an eight-metre-wide sinkhole on a main avenue of the city.

Known for its picturesque beaches, Mallorca — part of the Balearic Islands which include Ibiza and Menorca — gets more than 300 days of sunshine per year, according to its tourism board.

Heavy rainfall however is common in the autumn and winter although heavy snowfall is rare.

The islands were not the only part of Spain to be affected, with temperatures plunging to minus 16 degrees Celsius (3 degrees Fahrenheit) in the northern province of Guadalajara.

The cold weather caused snow to fall in other places where it is rare such as the northern city of San Sebastian as well as the Mediterranean port of Barcelona.

Del Campo said it was Barcelona’s “most intense snowfall” since March 2018.

AEMET said the cold snap, which was caused by a mass of cold air from the Arctic, would continue into Wednesday, with most of the interior of Spain on alert for frigid temperatures.

WEATHER

IN IMAGES: Polar front returns to Spain with lots of snow and frost

Spring in Spain will have to wait as the national weather agency has warned that from Thursday another cold front will send temperatures plummeting to as low as -10C with plenty of snow and frost forecast.

Published: 23 February 2023 16:31 CET
IN IMAGES: Polar front returns to Spain with lots of snow and frost

In certain parts of Spain, temperatures had started to rise again recently. Spring, it seemed, was well on the way and the colder winter months behind us.

However, this week Spain’s state meteorological agency AEMET has warned of possible snow, frost, heavy rain, strong winds, and even double digit temperature drops.

What seems clear is that from Thursday 23rd the weather across the country will take a turn for the worse, and that things are expected to be much more severe in the north of the country, where heavy snowfall and temperature plummets of up to -10 degrees centigrade are expected.

The forecast

According to AEMET’s official Twitter account: the forecast is “Snowfall at low altitudes in the north and centre of the peninsula, especially on Thursday” and a “sharp drop in temperatures, with locally intense frosts that will affect large inland areas.

In another tweet, the weather agency added that “Temperatures will start to drop this Wednesday, but on Thursday 23rd, when the drop will be widespread and, in the northern half of the peninsula, substantial, thermometers will hit values 10C lower than the day before during the middle of the day.”

Temperatures are forecast to begin rising slightly from Friday.

Frost and heavy rain

Frosts are forecast to spread throughout inland Spain, lasting until Sunday 26th. These will be most severe in mountainous areas and in places that have recently experienced snowfall.

The weekend, which is the second weekend of Carnaval in many parts of Spain, is also set to be a wet one, with the worst affected areas forecast to be Asturias, Cantabria, Aragon, Catalonia, the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands.

Cáceres, Badajoz, Huelva, Guadalajara, Ciudad Real and Teruel are also on alert for rain on Saturday, as are Galicia, Castilla y León and the Basque Country though the forecast is less severe.

From Sunday it is anticipated that the rain will dissipate in much of the country and the weather will improve. 

Snow

AEMET has also warned of possible heavy snowfall.

On Thursday 23rd “the probability of snowfall is very high in large areas of the north and centre of the country,” the weather agency says, with  snowfall of up to 5 centimetres in 24 hours in low areas (below 500 metres) forecast in the following areas: Cantabria, Navarra, and the Huesca and Lleida areas around the Pyrenees (where snowfall of up to 20 centimetres is anticipated, 80cm in the Pyrenees).

However, an orange snow alert has also been activated in Asturias, and general snow warnings cover most of the interior of northern Spain, including Ávila, Segovia, Burgos, León, Soria and Vitoria-Gasteiz.

