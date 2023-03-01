For members
WORKING IN SPAIN
EXPLAINED: Spain’s new rules and benefits for foreign startups
Spain recently approved its new Startups Law, with one of the aims being to get overseas investors and new companies to set up shop in the country. Here are the requirements and benefits for these foreign startups.
Published: 1 March 2023 09:50 CET
Spain's new Startups Law. Photo: Austin Distel / Unsplash
For members
TAX
Spain to clamp down on tax fraud by digital nomads and fake non-residents
Spain’s tax agency has announced it will double down on investigating tax evasion by digital nomads and other remote workers who claim not to reside in Spain in order to get better tax rates.
Published: 28 February 2023 09:17 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments