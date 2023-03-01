Read news from:
Austria
WORKING IN SPAIN

EXPLAINED: Spain’s new rules and benefits for foreign startups

Spain recently approved its new Startups Law, with one of the aims being to get overseas investors and new companies to set up shop in the country. Here are the requirements and benefits for these foreign startups.

Published: 1 March 2023 09:50 CET
Spain's new Startups Law. Photo: Austin Distel / Unsplash

Spain’s new Startups Law is open to anyone from the EU or third countries, as long as they haven’t been resident in Spain in the five previous years. It will allow non-EU applicants to gain access to a special visa for up to five years. 

The law came into force in early 2023 and gives both startups and digital nomads several benefits.

For the purposes of this article, we will focus specifically on the rules and requirements for startup companies.

For those wanting to find out more about Spain’s digital nomad visa, click here

If you’re thinking about moving to Spain to create a startup company, there are several rules and requirements you should keep in mind to see if you’re eligible. 

Firstly, your company must be legally registered in Spain. This means having a registered office or headquarters established in Spain.

But what exactly does Spain define as a startup? Basically, if you want to apply for a residency visa through the Startups Law, then your company must have been created or registered within the previous five years. If your company is older than this, it is no longer considered a startup and you will not be eligible for this type of visa or the associated benefits. The period is extended to seven years for those startups in the industrial, biotechnology or energy industries.

If you are employing other workers, you must make sure that at least sixty percent of your workforce has an employment contract within Spain. It means that you can hire remote workers in other countries, but the majority of them need to be in Spain, creating more jobs on Spanish soil.

Your startup company must not be the result of a merger or a subsidiary or transformation of another company. This means that your company has been newly created or established and that it hasn’t existed previously in a different form.  

The company must not be listed on the regulated stock market and it must not distribute dividends either. 

What are the tax benefits?

Besides being able to get residency in Spain, the Startups Law allows companies to benefit from several tax breaks.

Startups will be able to pay non-resident tax rates or IRNR, rather than the regular tax rates for residents. The IRNR tax rate is generally 25 percent, but for startups that meet the above requirements, the rate will be reduced to 15 percent in the first tax period in which the company makes a profit, as well as the following three tax periods or the first four years.

This will be dependent on them continuing to meet all the rules.

The new law also aims to eliminate the obligation for international investors to request an NIE (foreigner ID number) to carry out their business. Both investors and their representatives will only need to obtain Spain’s tax identification numbers (NIFs).

Startups will no longer be eligible for reduced tax rates if:

  • The startup earns a net profit of over €10 million.
  • It is acquired or bought out by another company that doesn’t meet the rules.
  • It is no longer considered a startup because its older than five years or seven years in the case of industrial, biotechnology or energy industries.
  • The company ceases to exist.
  • The company causes environmental damage which goes against the EU Regulation 2020/852 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 18th, 2020.
  • Anyone who has at least a five percent stake in the company or that amount in shares is convicted of a criminal offence laid out in the Start-Up Law.

TAX

Spain to clamp down on tax fraud by digital nomads and fake non-residents

Spain’s tax agency has announced it will double down on investigating tax evasion by digital nomads and other remote workers who claim not to reside in Spain in order to get better tax rates.

Published: 28 February 2023 09:17 CET
Spain to clamp down on tax fraud by digital nomads and fake non-residents

Spain’s Agencia Tributaria on Monday February 27th announced that it wants to “intensify its control on residents who artificially reduce their fiscal bill by using the non-resident tax”.

Spain considers its resident population to be tax residents if they spend more than 183 days in Spain, their main economic interests are in Spain and their spouse and/or children live in Spain.

According to Hacienda, as Spain’s tax agency is also known, the focus will be on residents in Spain who meet this criteria and should therefore pay IRPF that applies to all their worldwide income, but instead file their taxes using the more favourable IRNR non-resident tax which applies only to income made in Spain.

Non-resident tax (IRNR) is generally 24 percent whereas IRPF income tax is progressive based on earnings and can go up to 47 percent.

José María Mollinedo, general secretary of the Spanish Tax Technicians Union (Gestha), told 20minutos that these ‘fake non-residents’ usually have a high income and live in Spain with their families.

Of the measures announced by Hacienda, the ones that stand out for catching residents who claim to be non-residents are “strengthening control over online payments through entities or applications located abroad” and “boosting investigations into cryptocurrencies to locate assets subject to seizure and with links to criminal networks”.

READ ALSO: How does Spain know if I’m a tax resident?

The Spanish tax agency also talks about carrying out peinados, ‘combing’ the country’s underground economy, in the sense of tracking undeclared payments.

These plans to crack down on tax evasion have been published in Spain’s BOE state bulletin and form part of the agency’s 2023 official control plan.

The warning comes just weeks after the Spanish government fully approved its highly anticipated Startups Law, which includes favourable tax conditions for foreign entrepreneurs and digital nomads who move to Spain and bring their talent with them.

According to the legislation, foreign workers who get Spain’s new digital nomad visa can pay non-resident tax AND stay longer than 183 days a year, but this is subject to them not earning more than 20 percent of their income from Spanish companies, and earning below €600,000 a year.

Spain’s digital nomad visa is for non-EU foreigners, giving them the right to residency in Spain. Hacienda’s message will serve as a deterrent from breaching the rules of the new visa.

But perhaps the tax fraud crackdown should be primarily aimed at EU digital nomads and remote workers whose EU rights to freedom of movement within the bloc and free movement of capital allow them to sidestep the 183-day rule more easily.

READ ALSO: What are Spain’s penalties and prison sentences for tax evasion?

A 2021 report by Spanish tax advisors concluded that more than half of the tax address changes from Spain to overseas (or even another Spanish region with better fiscal conditions) were fake, in the sense that they’d only moved on paper and remained living at the same place in Spain.

