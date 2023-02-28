Read news from:
Austria
WHAT CHANGES IN SPAIN

KEY POINTS: The changes to life in Spain in March 2023

From clock changes to Valencia's Las Fallas festival as well as new train routes and laws, here's what you can expect in March in Spain.

Published: 28 February 2023 15:38 CET
Everything that changes in Spain in March 2023. Photos: Pàtrocle R. M. i Santos / Pixabay, Jan Vašek / Pixabay and LLUIS GENE / AFP.

Clocks change

The next clock change will be on March 26th 2023. Specifically, this will happen in the early hours of the morning at 2am, when the clocks will be moved forward one hour, so that it will become 3am instead.  This means that the night will have one hour less and the day will last 23 hours instead of 24 hours.

In the case of the Canary Islands, which are one hour behind mainland Spain, the change will occur on the same date but one hour beforehand at 1am, changing it to 2am instead.  

Valencia’s Las Fallas and other events taking place

Valencia’s fire-cracking Las Fallas festival takes place in March. Although officially on from March 1st until March 19th, the main days of the festival are from March 15th to 19th when all the big events take place. Las Fallas is Valencia’s most important festival and during this crazy fiery event, huge elaborate paper mâché sculptures called fallas are set up across the city. On the last night, they are ceremoniously burned during the Nit de la Cremà during a crazy fiery display. 

There are also smaller Fallas events taking place in towns such as Alzira and Sagunto.

Other events taking place in Spain in March are the Cherry Blossom Festival in Jerte, Cáceres, which begins on March 17th and the historic celebrations of the Fiesta de la Arribada de la Carabela La Pinta de Baiona on March 1st and the Reconquista da Vila de Vigo on March 28th.

New Iryo train routes

From March 31st, the low-cost train company Iryo will be launching several routes to Andalusia, specifically to Málaga, Córdoba and Seville. Prices start at €35 for the Madrid to Córdoba connection, €47.50 for the Madrid-Seville connection and €60 for the Madrid-Málaga connection. All you need to do is to opt for flexible rates, and choose the options that flag the ‘low cost’ journey.

By June 2023, Iryo plans to add two extra destinations to its train services: Albacete in east-central Spain and Alicante in the coastal Valencia region.

Spain’s whistle-blower protection law comes into force

Spain’s whistle-blower protection law was published in the Official State Journal on February 21st, 2023 and enters into force on March 13th.

Its aim is to protect those who report on breaches of EU law. It is intended to protect citizens who report possible irregularities and corruption in public administration as well as in private companies. Intermediaries, colleagues and family members are also protected.

It also covers serious and very serious criminal and administrative offences under Spanish law.

Gag and squatting laws could be passed

Several important laws could be voted on by the Spanish government this March, including the changes to the ‘Gag Law’ and the anti-squatting law.

Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE-led coalition government is trying to reform the 2015 gag law by changing the rules on recording and sharing images of police officers, organising spontaneous protests, and the use of rubber bullets by police, among others. Among the proposed changes, the recording or sharing of images of police officers will no longer constitute a serious infringement of the new law, except when the images pose a direct threat to the safety of the police officers.

READ ALSO: What are the proposed changes to Spain’s controversial ‘gag law’?

The proposed changes to the Law of Criminal Procedure or anti-okupas law are to speed up evictions of squatters within a maximum period of 48 hours. However, the new speedy evictions relate only to “trespassing or usurpation of real estate” and not those pre-existing tenants who simply stop paying rent and refuse to leave the property. 

New streaming platform available in Spain

As of February 28th, the new SkyShowtime streaming service will be available in Spain, after already being launched in more than twenty countries.

The starting price will be €5.99 per month, although, for a limited time up until April 25th 2023 new customers may receive a 50 percent discount. It offers all its users the possibility of creating up to five profiles and downloading unlimited content from three simultaneous devices. It also allows for the use of shared accounts.     

Local holidays in Madrid and the Balearics

Both the Balearic Islands and Madrid will enjoy public holidays in March. The Balearics will celebrate Balearics Day on Wednesday March 1st, while Madrid will celebrate San José Day on Monday, March 20th. Generally, San José Day falls on the 19th, but because it falls on a Sunday, it will be moved to the Monday instead.

UK driving licences: will the wait end?

More than 300 days have passed since the UK driving licences of Spanish residents ceased to be valid in Spain, after months of failed negotiations and a deadline which was pushed back four times.

On February 23rd,  affected drivers saw a very familiar message posted on the UK Embassy in Madrid’s social media channels: “You will be able to drive again very shortly after approval by the Consejo de Ministros which, to repeat, we expect to take place within the next few weeks”.

The British Embassy has posted similar messages since June 2022, but these “in weeks” and “soon” promises haven’t materialised.

Will March 2023 finally bring an end to the fiasco?

Demonstrations planned for International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day takes place on March 8th and several demonstrations campaigning for women’s rights are to take place across the country. This will be the first time since the pandemic that there haven’t been any restrictions in place. In Madrid, there will be two marches taking place from Atocha station.

For members

WHAT CHANGES IN SPAIN

Key points: Everything that changes about life in Spain in February 2023

From the end of masks on public transport and health worker strikes to an increase in the minimum wage and carnival celebrations, here's what changes about life in Spain in February.

Published: 31 January 2023 12:34 CET
Updated: 4 February 2023 08:42 CET
End of face masks on public transport 

Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias recently confirmed that face masks would no longer be compulsory on public transport, a measure which has been in place in Spain for almost three years. The move is due to be approved during a meeting with the Spanish cabinet on February 7th and is usually published the following day in the Official State Gazette (BOE). This means that the official end to the mask rule looks set to be on February 8th.

READ ALSO: Spain announces end of public transport face mask rule

Applications open for cost of living subsidy

At the end of last year, the Spanish government announced a new €200 handout as part of a package of measures to help alleviate the rising cost of living. It’s available to families or households that earn under €27,000 per year. Applications to apply for the grant are open during a specific period from February 15th until March 31st, 2023. To find out about the benefit and how to apply, read more here.

Increase in minimum wage

The Spanish government on January 31st, announced an 8 percent rise in the interprofessional minimum wage (SMI). Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez confirmed that the new minimum wage would be €1,080 gross across 14 payments. Union bosses have hailed the move, saying it will affect some 2.5 million people and have a greater impact on women, young people and those with temporary contracts or working in the agriculture or the service sectors. 

Health strikes in Catalonia and Navarra

The union Metges de Catalunya has called for strikes for doctors and medical staff across Catalonia. The first two days were January 25th and 26th and the next three are scheduled for February 1st, 2nd and 3rd. 25,000 health professionals from health centres and hospitals across the region have been called to join the walkout. They are demanding more resources and personnel for the Catalan public health system and between 25 to 28 patient appointments per work shift of 12 minutes each.

Health workers have also been called to strike in Navarra, which will take place on February 1st.

READ ALSO – Key dates: How planned health service strikes in Spain could affect you

Public transport in Madrid to get cheaper

Madrid regional President Isabel Díaz Ayuso confirmed that from February 2023 the price of transport tickets would be discounted further to 60 percent until June 2023. This means that travellers using the Metro in zone A, EMT, and Light Rail, will see their price reduced from €8.10 to €6.10, while those who use the EMT and have a combined ticket with the metro will pay €9.10 compared to the current price of €12.80. 

READ ALSO – GUIDE: Where in Spain will local transport be free or cheaper in 2023?

Air traffic controllers strike

It’s not just health workers that are striking in February, as air traffic controllers have also been called to stage walkouts by the unions USCA and CCOO. The strike began on January 30th and will continue every Monday until February 27th during “all work shifts that begin between 00:00 and 24:00,” they stated. Specifically, the strike days will occur on February 6th, 13th, 20th and 27th.

The airports affected by the strike will be A Coruña, Alicante-Elche, Castellón, Cuatro Vientos, El Hierro, Fuerteventura, Ibiza, Jerez, Lanzarote, La Palma, Lleida, Murcia, Sabadell, Sevilla, Valencia and Vigo.

Details of Spain’s digital nomad visa have been finalised

The details of Spain’s much-anticipated digital nomad visa were finally published at the end of January, meaning that they are now open for applications. February could see a rush of applications from all over the world as digital nomads make plans to move to Spain. You can apply if you’re a freelancer or remote worker from a non-EU country, as long as no more than 20 percent of your income comes from a Spanish company. Find out more about how to apply here

READ ALSO: Your questions answered about Spain’s digital nomad visa

Carnival

The carnival season in Spain falls between February 16th and 22nd this year and cities across Spain will be celebrating with parades, fancy dress, singing, dancing and comedy. Each city in the country has its own unique way of celebrating, so you’ll find wherever you go, it will be slightly different. Some of the best carnival celebrations are held in Cádiz, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Sitges, while the big cities of Barcelona and Madrid also put on a good show.

Santa Eulàlia and Light Festival festivities in Barcelona 

The city of Barcelona celebrates its Llum BCN light festival in the district of Poblenou from February 3rd to 5th. During this time, various innovative light installations are set up around the neighbourhood in universities, old factories and even car parks.

Barcelona will also be honouring one of its two patron saints – Santa Eulàlia who was a young Roman Christian girl who was martyred in Barcelona during the persecution of the Christians. From February 10th to 12th, the city celebrates with traditional parades of giants, music, dancing and correfocs or fire runs, where people dressed as devils spray fire throughout the streets. 

Possibility of a UK driving licence deal

On January 16th, the British Embassy in Madrid updated Brits in Spain on the latest UK driving licence negotiations, urging them to get a medical certificate in advance of an agreement. It confirmed that the agreement was now ready and had been passed on to the Spanish Cabinet for final approval. “These [cabinet] meetings take place each week and, while we have no control over the scheduling, we hope it will be tabled very soon,” the embassy Facebook post stated. 

Although they still didn’t give an exact date on when drivers might be able to get back on the roads, it’s looking likely it could be sometime in February because the embassy was already urging drivers to take their psicotécnico medical tests ahead of a final deal and the certificates you are issued with are only valid for three months.

READ ALSO: What is the ‘psicotécnico’ medical test drivers might need to take in Spain?

