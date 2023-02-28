For members
WHAT CHANGES IN SPAIN
KEY POINTS: The changes to life in Spain in March 2023
From clock changes to Valencia's Las Fallas festival as well as new train routes and laws, here's what you can expect in March in Spain.
Published: 28 February 2023 15:38 CET
Everything that changes in Spain in March 2023. Photos: Pàtrocle R. M. i Santos / Pixabay, Jan Vašek / Pixabay and LLUIS GENE / AFP.
Key points: Everything that changes about life in Spain in February 2023
From the end of masks on public transport and health worker strikes to an increase in the minimum wage and carnival celebrations, here's what changes about life in Spain in February.
Published: 31 January 2023 12:34 CET
Updated: 4 February 2023 08:42 CET
