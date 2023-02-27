Read news from:
Austria
PROPERTY

What are the best price-quality options for insulating your home in Spain?

We all know that most houses in Spain are not built for cold weather. So what can you do to insulate your home and what are the costs?

Published: 27 February 2023 09:35 CET
Insulating your Spanish home. Photo: Erik Mclean / Unsplash

It may come as a surprise to those first moving to Spain that Spanish homes can get very cold in the winter.

Most of them are constructed with the idea of keeping them cool in summer with central patios, tiled floors, shutters and interior rooms. Unfortunately, these all mean that they are extra cold in winter too.

Add this to the fact that many homes in Spain don’t have central heating either and it’s not hard to see why the problem needs addressing. 

READ ALSO: Why are Spanish homes so cold?

One of the best ways to keep warm in winter as well as saving energy on both heating and air-con in the summer is to make sure your home is well insulated.

It is a good way to improve the energy efficiency of a property, as well as function as acoustic insulation to keep the sound from noisy neighbours to a minimum.

What are the problems?

One of the main issues is that many properties in Spain are only insulated using air chambers, but today there are much more effective ways of doing it.

An air chamber is an empty space between two walls, through which air can pass. They can exist between walls within your property, between neighbouring walls or between the façade and inner wall.

If you live in a region that gets particularly cold in winter, however, or somewhere with high humidity, these can actually be a problem, making your home feel even colder.

The difference in temperature between the interior of the walls and the environment of the house, in places with high humidity can also cause condensation and eventually mould, which is a big issue in older buildings in some Spanish cities such as Barcelona and can lead to serious health problems too. 

How much does insulating your home cost?

According to CronoShare, a website that lists trade professionals in your area, the price of insulating your home could cost anywhere between €9 and €120 per metre squared.

The most common ways to insulate a property are a ventilated façade, an exterior insulation finishing system (SATE), insulating wall and roof cavities with cellulose, changing or adding wall cladding and using polyurethane foam.

READ ALSO: The home improvements you can get a 60 percent tax deduction for

Here is a more detailed breakdown of the best insulating options in Spain:

Ventilated façade –  This method consists of fixing a layer of insulation such as mineral wool or polyurethane on the façade of the building. It is one of the most effective ways to insulate as it improves thermal insulation and also helps to reduce thermal bridges. The price ranges between €100 and €150/m2.

SATE – Very similar to the ventilated façade, the exterior insulation finishing system or SATE incorporates a series of insulating panels on the outside of the façade. With this method, it’s possible to eliminate thermal bridges almost entirely. It costs between €50 and €80/m2. 

Cellulose insulation – This consists of injecting different types of insulating materials into the air chambers. It totally insulates the façade and prevents other problems such as dampness too. Depending on the material that is injected, its cost may vary. The most common is to use blown cellulose, which costs between €10 and €15/m2.

Polyurethane foam – The other most common alternative is injected polyurethane, which is usually cheaper than cellulose and one of the cheapest methods of insulating over all. It costs between €7 -13 €/m2

Wall cladding – You could also clad the inside of your house to create an extra layer between the outer wall and your home. There are various materials you could do this with such as wood or fibre panels. This would cost anywhere from 7 – 40/m2.

One of the last options is to build a false ceiling so that you create a space to insulate and fill with various types of insulating materials. The price of this would depend on how many you create within your home and the type of material you choose to fill it with. 

Insulating your home properly can also help you in the long run by reducing the costs of heating in the winter and cooling fans or air-conditioning in the summer.

The Spanish government is even offering a tax deduction of up to 60 percent for energy-efficient renovations to your home as part of its ‘Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan’. Find out more about it here

TOURISM

Which cities in Spain have new restrictions on tourist rentals?

The resurgence of tourism in Spain has resulted in a boom in profitable short-term holiday lets, with the knock-on effect of pricing out locals. Regional governments and town halls are reacting by rolling out limits on tourist accommodation.

Published: 21 February 2023 15:16 CET
Updated: 26 February 2023 08:51 CET
One of the most problematic issues in larger Spanish cities currently is the spiralling cost of renting a home.

For landlords, short-term lets are far more lucrative than long-term rental deals, leading to the proliferation of tourist apartments rented out on platforms such as Airbnb and Booking.

This in turn is contributing to property price speculation, meaning that residents who rent are priced out of central areas. Those who can afford to stay feel like they’re living in a hotel, with the coming and going of tourists from their buildings.  

Recent data shows that in the old town of Seville, 61.2 percent of residential homes are used for tourism. In the area of ​​Madrid’s Puerta del Sol, 28.3 percent are tourist apartments, while the figure stands at 18.3  percent in the centre of Valencia.  

Given the lack of a nationwide law on holiday lets that can be harnessed to address the issue, regional governments and town halls have been cracking down recently on these types of tourist accommodations and have introduced new limitations, as well as fighting against illegal accommodation.

Valencia
In early February 2023, Valencia announced it would introduce plans to ban housing for occasional tourist use in its historic centre. The plan was initially overthrown by the courts, but Valencia Town Hall has said that it will continue to fight against this type of accommodation. In December, the regional government approved a new tourist tax that applies to all tourist establishments, including homes, however, town halls will be in charge of applying it voluntarily. This tax will range between €1.50 for superior category tourist apartments and €1 for standard ones. 

Palma de Mallorca
In mid-February 2023, the Spanish Supreme Court upheld Palma city council’s policy of banning tourist rentals in apartment buildings in the popular Mallorcan capital. The High Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands (TSJIB) had previously ruled against the policy in September 2021, but the superior court has now overruled it and endorsed the council’s efforts to limit the tourist rental market and protect locals from being priced out of the area. According to the ruling, tourists can only rent single-family homes, not multi-home apartment buildings. These must be detached isolated houses or villas, except those located on protected land, close to the airport or in non-residential areas such as industrial estates.

READ ALSO:

Seville
In mid-February 2023, the regional government of Andalusia modified a decree to enable Andalusian municipalities to control the growth of tourist apartments in the region, as long as they argue reasons of “general interest”. Neighbourhood communities may also prevent this activity in certain properties. It is an issue that has “distorted the tourist model of Andalusia”, the Minister of Tourism, Arturo Bernal, has said. The Seville City Council has also recently modified its plan, which came into force in June 2022, to include all tourist properties, saying that they have to meet the same requirements as a hotel. It was originally challenged by the Association of Tourist Housing and Apartment Professionals of Andalusia (AVVAPro), who argued that it discriminated against the sector.

Tarifa
After the ruling of the regional government of Andalusia, the town councils of Tarifa and San Roque said they will pay special interest to the new legal order that will allow them to regulate the presence of tourist flats and apartments in their municipalities. Currently, 3,590 tourist apartments are registered in the area. The majority are concentrated in Tarifa, with 2,428, and San Roque, with 752. In total 20.2 percent of the tourist apartments in the province are concentrated in those areas.

Toledo
The Castilla-La Mancha city of Toledo recently announced that tourist apartments cannot exceed 20 percent in its historic center. In addition, they can only be located on the first floor or on the ground floor. The City Council has also stopped the processing of applications for new tourist apartments.  

Madrid 
According to the latest data available as of January 20th 2023, Madrid City Council has received 10 applications for the implementation of tourist housing for 25 new tourist buildings, which would be equivalent to opening more than one tourist flat per day in the city. The data also confirms that this is not only limited to the centre, but is beginning to spread to less touristy and cheaper neighbourhoods such as Tetuán, Usera, Ciudad Lineal and Carabanchel too. Back in December 2022, the coalition of PP and Ciudadanos in Madrid suggested modifying the urban regulations to control the number of tourist apartments through the Special Lodging Plan. It received endorsement from the courts, but was ultimately knocked down by the opposition, made up of the left-wing parties and Vox. They argued that the regulations did not make these apartments compatible with those for residential use.

Barcelona
As the Spanish city with the most tourists, Barcelona has been fighting against illegal tourist rentals for a while now. The city cracked down on apartments without an official tourist licence and hasn’t been issuing any new licences for some time now. Its Special Urban Plan for Tourist Accommodation came into force in 2017 to ensure that this type of accommodation was distributed throughout the city and not concentrated in certain points through the control of tourist of licences.

More recently, in June 2022, Barcelona mayor Ada Colau announced that they had been tracking more than 21,000 tourist rentals across the city and that on their first inspection, they found 360 illegal ones. Colau has even demanded that Brussels introduce EU-wide rules to regulate tourist apartments in all large European cities. In February 2023, she went one step further suggesting that Barcelona should not only limit tourist accommodation but limit the number of tourists who can visit the city too. 

San Sebastián
San Sebastián first introduced restrictions on tourist apartments back in 2018. Currently, neither tourist flats nor hotels can be opened in the Old Town, which the town hall claim is saturated with tourists. In other neighbourhoods, considered to be in high demand (Centro, Gros and parts of Amara, Egia and El Antiguo) tourist apartments are allowed on the first floor, as well as one more for every six floors the building has. The fines for opening a tourist apartment without a license range between €600 and €50,000. At the end of 2022, the city said that it had closed a total of 30 illegal tourist apartments that year.

