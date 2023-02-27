For members
PROPERTY
What are the best price-quality options for insulating your home in Spain?
We all know that most houses in Spain are not built for cold weather. So what can you do to insulate your home and what are the costs?
Published: 27 February 2023 09:35 CET
Insulating your Spanish home. Photo: Erik Mclean / Unsplash
TOURISM
Which cities in Spain have new restrictions on tourist rentals?
The resurgence of tourism in Spain has resulted in a boom in profitable short-term holiday lets, with the knock-on effect of pricing out locals. Regional governments and town halls are reacting by rolling out limits on tourist accommodation.
Published: 21 February 2023 15:16 CET
Updated: 26 February 2023 08:51 CET
