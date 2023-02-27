Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

GENDER VIOLENCE

Man jailed in Spain for hitting wife live on TikTok

A Spanish man who slapped his wife during a TikTok livestream was sentenced on Monday to a year in jail although the victim declined to file a police complaint.

Published: 27 February 2023 16:21 CET
Man jailed in Spain for hitting wife live on TikTok
The woman had declined to press charges against her husband and refused to take the stand against him during the trial.(Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

A court in the northern city of Soria found the man guilty of violence against women, banned him from coming within 300 metres (1,000 feet) of his wife or communicating with her for three years, and of acquiring a weapon during that time.

The sentence stems from an incident during a TikTok “battle” — a real-time competition between streamers where the winner is decided by viewers — held between the woman and three men during the early hours of January 28th.

In images that went viral in Spain, the man is seen slapping his wife in the face so hard that her head turns and she bursts out crying.

“The defendant assaulted his wife publicly and openly, in front of thousands of people, with the aim of undermining her physical integrity and humiliating her in public,” the court ruled.

“There is no need for a complaint from the victim in gender violence crimes. These should be punished once it becomes clear they have been committed,” the court added.

“Broadcasting the slap live is sufficient for the authorities to step in and protect the victim, regardless of whether she recognises herself as such.”

The woman had declined to press charges against her husband and refused to take the stand against him during the trial.

But the court said police had been called to the couple’s home in the past because of “disputes between the accused and his wife” which proved there was “continued mistreatment”.

Successive Spanish governments on both the right and left have made the fight against domestic violence a priority.

Parliament in 2004 overwhelmingly approved Europe’s first law to specifically crack down on gender-based violence.

It established special courts and offered free legal aid for victims, and set up a hotline that would not appear on users’ phone bills.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Spanish prosecutors seek 15-year jail term for ex-minister

Spanish prosecutors have called for a 15-year jail sentence for a former interior minister accused of masterminding an alleged spying operation within the conservative Popular Party, court documents showed on Friday.

Published: 25 February 2023 11:33 CET
Spanish prosecutors seek 15-year jail term for ex-minister

The case centres on allegations that a driver was paid out of state coffers to spy on the former treasurer of the main opposition Popular Party (PP), Luis Barcenas.

The high-profile affair has been dubbed “Operation Kitchen” because the code name of the alleged informant was “the cook”.

Fernando Diaz, 72, who served as interior minister between 2011 and 2016, is accused of embezzlement, crimes against privacy and concealment for his alleged role in the affair.

At the time of the alleged spying, Barcenas was at the heart of a judicial probe over a kickbacks scheme which financed the party, known as the Gurtel case, for which he was later jailed for 33 years.

The ruling led to the ouster of the then prime minister Mariano Rajoy in a confidence vote in parliament several days later.

The aim of the alleged spying was to find out what dirt Barcenas had on party officials.

The probe into the spying affair is one of several which have been opened based on searches carried out following the arrest of in 2017 of Jose Manuel Villarejo, a former police commissioner who for years secretly recorded conversations with top political and economic figures to be able to smear them.

Diaz has said he knew nothing about the alleged spying but public prosecutors have called for him to be sentenced to 15 years in jail, according to a copy of the charge sheet published Friday.

Prosecutors are seeking a jail term of 19 years for Villarejo. A date for the trial has not yet been set.

SHOW COMMENTS