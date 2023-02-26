Read news from:
Iran frees Spanish woman detained since end 2022: Madrid

Iran has released a Spanish woman who had been detained in the country since November, Spain's foreign minister said Sunday.

Published: 26 February 2023 14:24 CET
A woman raises her hand with red paint during a demonstration in support of Iranian women on October 4, 2022 in Barcelona. Photo: Pau BARRENA/AFP

 “She was freed yesterday, but we didn’t want to announce it publicly before her plane had taken off from Iran,” Jose Manuel Albares told journalists.

“I was able to speak with her… she is well,” he said, adding she was on her way to northwestern Spain, where she is from.

The woman, Ana Baneira, was 24 years old when she was arrested, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) revealed at the time.

The circumstances of her detention were never confirmed by Iranian authorities, however it took place as the country was rocked by protests after the death of Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly violating the strict dress code for women.

Another Spanish citizen, football fan Santiago Sanchez Cogedor, has been held since October, when he was arrested while trying to walk to Qatar for the football World Cup.

“Today is a happy day, but our happiness will be complete when Santiago is also freed,” said Albares, adding he would not stop trying to secure his release.

Spain to host first Latin Grammys held outside US

Spain will host the next Latin Grammy Awards ceremony, marking the first time the star-studded event is held outside the United States, officials said Wednesday.

Published: 23 February 2023 08:54 CET
Like the Grammy Awards, which are considered the top US music honours, the Latin Grammys celebrate excellence in music and performances by Latin artists.

The gala will be held in November in the southern region of Andalusia, the head of the Spanish regional government announced, without specifying the host city or exact dates.

“It is no exaggeration if I say that it is a historic event for Andalusia,” Juan Manuel Moreno told a news conference.

“That the Latin Grammys will leave the United States for the first time is reason for special celebration, and what better place to hold them than Andalusia,” said the head of the Latin Recording Academy, Manuel Abud.

The gala, which was first held in 2000, is usually hosted in Las Vegas although it has also taken place in US cities such as Houston, Miami and New York.

Andalusia, one of Spain’s top tourist destinations, is home to cities such as Seville, Malaga and Córdoba.

Spanish artist Rosalía, known for her beautiful blend of flamenco music, won the best album prize at last year’s Latin Grammys in Las Vegas.

