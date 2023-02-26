Read news from:
French documentary, Spanish girl clinch top prizes at Berlinale

The Berlin film festival on Saturday awarded its Golden Bear top prize to a documentary by French director Nicolas Philibert and its best acting award to an eight-year-old girl in what jury chief Kristen Stewart described as a "boundary-pushing" event.

Published: 26 February 2023 09:30 CET
Prize winners stand on the stage after the award ceremony of the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, on February 25, 2023. Photo by John MACDOUGALL/AFP

“On the Adamant”, coming more than 20 years after Philibert’s acclaimed education documentary “To Be and To Have”, is about a floating day-care centre for people with psychiatric problems on the Seine in Paris.

Thanking the jury, Philibert, 72, said “that documentary can be considered to be cinema in its own right touches me deeply”.

On a night full of surprises, the festival’s gender-neutral acting prize was awarded to an eight-year-old, Spain’s Sofia Otero.

The young actress won the prize for playing a transgender child in “20,000 Species of Bees”, the feature debut from Spanish director Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren.

Critics have lavished praise on the film. Screen Daily, for one, predicted that “arthouse audiences worldwide should respond to the pathos, breadth and humanity of a film that takes a while to build but, when it does, never loses its grip”.

Otero, who fought back tears when collecting the award, later told journalists she was “very grateful, very happy”.

‘Invisible parameters’

Stewart, at 32 the youngest president in the festival’s history, said the jury had been asking themselves all week “what makes a movie a movie”.

They had set aside “invisible parameters” in awarding the Golden Bear, she said, because “when you focus too much on what something is you tend to lose track of what it does.

“This is a boundary-pushing festival and so it offers us the opportunity to be expansive in how we define those things, how we value works of art, how we categorise them,” she said.

There was more success for France as Philippe Garrel, 74, won the Silver Bear for best director for “The Plough”, a drama about three siblings from a family of puppeteers coping with the death of their father.

Garrel dedicated the prize to his children and to French-Swiss director Jean-Luc Godard, “a great master for many of us”, who died last September.

Second prize went to “Afire” from German director Christian Petzold, about a group of friends whose holiday retreat to the Baltic coast goes horribly wrong.

Variety called it “wincingly well-observed and acidly funny”, while the Hollywood Reporter said it was “a deceptively simple and straightforward but emotionally layered film”.

Coming in third was “Bad Living” by Portugal’s Joao Canijo, about several female members of the same family who run a dilapidated hotel and are also struggling with their relationships to one another.

Star power

“On the Adamant” offers an intimate glimpse into the lives of adults and their carers in the Parisian day-care centre, which puts an accent on offering them a creative outlet.

The film is “an attempt to overturn the image we have” of people with psychiatric problems, Philibert said. “The cliches are deep-rooted. The film tries to unravel them (but) there is a long way to go.”

The Hollywood Reporter praised the film’s “warmth and enthusiasm”, calling it “a portrait of several individuals who, despite their noticeable disabilities, are capable of producing original and moving works of art”.

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated both Philibert and his subjects on the win, calling the film a “story of humanity and commitment”.

Documentaries are regularly selected in major international film competitions, but rarely win awards.

Last year, the Venice Film Festival awarded its Golden Lion to a documentary about the opiate crisis in the United States by Laura Poitras (“All The Beauty And The Bloodshed”).

After two years of a reduced format due to pandemic restrictions, the 11-day Berlinale got back in full swing this year, with A-listers such as Cate Blanchett, Helen Mirren and Steven Spielberg walking the red carpet.

The festival, which ranks alongside Cannes and Venice as one of Europe’s top cinema showcases, also marked the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and highlighted anti-government protests in Iran with new feature films and documentaries.

There were 19 films from around the world vying for this year’s Golden Bear, which was awarded at a gala ceremony by a jury led by Stewart.

For members

CULTURE

How to apply for Spain’s €400 youth culture voucher for 2023

Spain's €400 youth culture voucher is back for a second year, available to all those who turn 18 in 2023. Here's everything you need to know about how to get it.

Published: 9 February 2023 12:48 CET
Updated: 13 February 2023 15:25 CET
How to apply for Spain’s €400 youth culture voucher for 2023

The youth cultural voucher was first introduced in Spain in 2022 as a way to promote and help revitalise the Spanish cultural sector after the difficulties it suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as to help young people to benefit from cultural products that they may have missed during that time.

The good news is that the government has decided to continue this scheme into 2023. According to government figures, around 273,000 vouchers were granted in 2022, which represents almost 56 percent of potential beneficiaries.

The initiative was included in the General State Budget for 2023, at €210 million.

Who can apply?

Only those who turn 18 years old in 2023 will be able to apply for the voucher. This means anyone who was born in 2005.

It is open to anyone with Spanish nationality, legal residency or is an applicant for asylum or temporary protection. All you will have to do to show you qualify is to prove your date of birth and residency status, such as a DNI, TIE or green residency document.

How does it work?

The voucher is given as a direct handout of €400 that is loaded onto a virtual prepaid card with the name of the beneficiary and can only be used by that person.  

What can I spend it on?  

The Government reports that there are already more than 2,000 affiliated businesses, companies and entities throughout Spain, where you can spend it, however, there are certain rules in place.   

  • A maximum of €200 can be spent on performing arts, cultural heritage and audiovisual productions. This includes items such as theatre tickets, live music concerts, cinemas, museums, libraries, exhibitions, as well as music and literary festivals.  
  • A maximum of €100 can be spent on physical cultural products. This will include products such as books, magazines and periodicals, as well as video games, vinyl records or any other physical form of music and movies such as CDs and DVDs.
  • A maximum of €100 can be spent on digital or online culture. This includes subscriptions to companies such as Netflix and Spotify, digital music, audio and e-books, as well as podcasts, online video games and digital subscriptions to newspapers and magazines.

Keep in mind that any subscriptions will be limited to a maximum of four months. Items such as computer hard or software, textbooks, musical instruments, gastronomy, sports equipment or tickets and fashion will not be included.  

Recently, the Spanish Supreme Court ruled that the voucher must now include bullfights as this was prohibited last year.

How can I apply?

In-person: You can apply for it in person by going to the dedicated website here, and then requesting to get it at a Correos (post) office, where you must submit the completed form and present your ID or Spanish residency card.  

Online: For those who have already turned 18, you can apply for it on the culture voucher website by identifying yourself with your Digital Certificate or [email protected].  

READ ALSO – Access all areas: how to get a digital certificate in Spain to aid online processes

Those who will soon turn 18 can apply for the advanced registration of the [email protected] here.

