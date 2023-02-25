Read news from:
Spanish prosecutors seek 15-year jail term for ex-minister

Spanish prosecutors have called for a 15-year jail sentence for a former interior minister accused of masterminding an alleged spying operation within the conservative Popular Party, court documents showed on Friday.

Published: 25 February 2023 11:33 CET
Spanish prosecutors seek 15-year jail term for ex-minister
Illustration photo of the Supreme Court in Madrid. Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP

The case centres on allegations that a driver was paid out of state coffers to spy on the former treasurer of the main opposition Popular Party (PP), Luis Barcenas.

The high-profile affair has been dubbed “Operation Kitchen” because the code name of the alleged informant was “the cook”.

Fernando Diaz, 72, who served as interior minister between 2011 and 2016, is accused of embezzlement, crimes against privacy and concealment for his alleged role in the affair.

At the time of the alleged spying, Barcenas was at the heart of a judicial probe over a kickbacks scheme which financed the party, known as the Gurtel case, for which he was later jailed for 33 years.

The ruling led to the ouster of the then prime minister Mariano Rajoy in a confidence vote in parliament several days later.

The aim of the alleged spying was to find out what dirt Barcenas had on party officials.

The probe into the spying affair is one of several which have been opened based on searches carried out following the arrest of in 2017 of Jose Manuel Villarejo, a former police commissioner who for years secretly recorded conversations with top political and economic figures to be able to smear them.

Diaz has said he knew nothing about the alleged spying but public prosecutors have called for him to be sentenced to 15 years in jail, according to a copy of the charge sheet published Friday.

Prosecutors are seeking a jail term of 19 years for Villarejo. A date for the trial has not yet been set.

Spain smashes gangs forging residency papers for Brits

Spanish police said Thursday they had smashed two crime rings suspected of helping British citizens illegally obtain residence permits by providing them with forged documents at a cost of €1,600 per person.

Published: 24 February 2023 09:11 CET
Spain smashes gangs forging residency papers for Brits

Officers arrested 47 people when they moved against the two gangs operating in the southern beach resort of Marbella and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa, said a police statement.

They allegedly provided Britons with fake versions of the documents needed to qualify for residency, such as rental contracts, bank statements and bills, the statement added.

“Both networks, which had no links between them, used the same modus operandi to regularise British nationals, obtaining a profit of around €1,600 per person,” it said.

British citizens lost the automatic right to live and work in Spain when Britain’s exit from the European Union came into force in 2021.

But under the so-called Withdrawal Agreement, Britons who could prove they were living in Spain before the end of 2020 though documents such as rental contracts or bank statement could obtain residency.

Police said officials had so far identified 120 requests for residency under this agreement that had been backed by false documents supplied by the two rings.

At least three of the requests were from “criminals who aimed to hide” in the southern province of Málaga on Spain’s Costa del Sol, home to a huge British community.

Among those arrested were three of the suspected heads of the gang that operated in Marbella, and two of the leaders of the ring from Ceuta.

The suspects face charges of membership in a criminal organisation, aiding illegal immigration and document fraud.

There were around 290,000 Britons legally living in Spain in 2022, according to national statistics office INE, making them the fourth largest foreign community in the country. According to other stats based on town hall censuses, the number is considerably higher: around 400,000.

 
