11 maps that will help you understand Barcelona

Which neighbourhoods are truly part of Barcelona city?
Barcelona has many different barrios (barris in Catalan, neighbourhoods in English), which are all located within 10 different city districts.
These are Ciutat Vella or the old town; Eixample, the modern extension of the old town; Sants-Montjuïc; Les Corts; Sarrià-Sant Gervasi; Gracia; Horta-Guinardó; Nou Barris; Sant Andreu and Sant Martí.
Everything outside of these areas may be part of the province of Barcelona but is not actually technically part of the city itself. Santa Coloma de Gramenet and Badalona for example are separate towns.
