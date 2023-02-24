Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Spain smashes gangs forging residency papers for Brits

Spanish police said Thursday they had smashed two rings suspected of helping British citizens illegally obtain residence permits by providing them with forged documents at a cost of €1,600 per person.

Published: 24 February 2023 09:11 CET
Spain smashes gangs forging residency papers for Brits
The suspects face charges of membership in a criminal organisation, aiding illegal immigration and document fraud. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Officers arrested 47 people when they moved against the two gangs operating in the southern beach resort of Marbella and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa, said a police statement.

They allegedly provided Britons with fake versions of the documents needed to qualify for residency, such as rental contracts, bank statements and bills, the statement added.

“Both networks, which had no links between them, used the same modus operandi to regularise British nationals, obtaining a profit of around €1,600 per person,” it said.

British citizens lost the automatic right to live and work in Spain when Britain’s exit from the European Union came into force in 2021.

But under the so-called Withdrawal Agreement, Britons who could prove they were living in Spain before the end of 2020 though documents such as rental contracts or bank statement could obtain residency.

Police said officials had so far identified 120 requests for residency under this agreement that had been backed by false documents supplied by the two rings.

At least three of the requests were from “criminals who aimed to hide” in the southern province of Málaga on Spain’s Costa del Sol, home to a huge British community.

Among those arrested were three of the suspected heads of the gang that operated in Marbella, and two of the leaders of the ring from Ceuta.

The suspects face charges of membership in a criminal organisation, aiding illegal immigration and document fraud.

There were around 290,000 Britons legally living in Spain in 2022, according to national statistics office INE, making them the fourth largest foreign community in the country. According to other stats based on town hall censuses, the number is considerably higher: around 400,000.

 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

DRIVING

UK licences: Will approval by Spain’s Council of Ministers be the final step?

The UK Embassy's latest message that “within the next few weeks” Spain’s Council of Minister will approve the driving licence exchange deal has desperate drivers feeling like it’s Groundhog Day, but will this truly be the final legal step in bureaucracy-heavy Spain?

Published: 23 February 2023 14:40 CET
UK licences: Will approval by Spain's Council of Ministers be the final step?

299 days have passed since the UK driving licences of Spanish residents ceased to be valid in Spain, after months of failed negotiations and a deadline which was pushed back four times.

Ten months later, on February 22nd 2023, affected drivers heard an all too familiar message posted on the UK Embassy in Madrid’s social media channels: “You will be able to drive again very shortly after approval by the Consejo de Ministros which, to repeat, we expect to take place within the next few weeks”.

This was met mainly by angry comments as it’s not the first time UK authorities have used the “within weeks” promise. The earliest reference we can find in our coverage is from June 2nd 2022.

However, amid all the online bickering between commenters, some are now considering if at this point in time it’s Brexit that’s causing the never-ending delay and not Spanish bureaucracy, as for several months now UK Ambassador Hugh Elliott has pointed to the fact that ‘the ball is in Spain’s court’.

So what has to happen for UK licence holders to finally be allowed back on Spain’s roads?

In a January 16th post, the UK embassy wrote: “The Agreement will go forward to the Consejo de Ministros for approval – these meetings take place each week and, while we have no control over the scheduling, we hope it will be tabled very soon. There will then be a formal exchange of notes and the Agreement will apply once it is published in the BOE (state bulletin).”

This is not usually how laws are passed in Spain, where after approval in the Spanish Council of Ministers (also called Spanish Cabinet), they then have to receive a majority in the Spanish Parliament/Congress, next they go to the Senate for any amendments and final ratification, and only then does legislation finally come into force.

And yes, this can take months, sometimes years.

However, there is something called a decreto-ley, often referred to in the Spanish press as a decretazo

It’s a legal tool which can be used in times of emergency or for a matter of urgency, allowing the Spanish government to bring in legislation without the usual legal rigmarole, essentially sidestepping the parliament and the senate. 

These decretazos were used during the pandemic when declaring the state of emergency in Spain and fast-tracking other Covid-19 regulations.

Any objective observer will conclude that Spanish authorities do not truly view the UK licence debacle as an ‘emergency’, but at least those affected can have the peace of mind of knowing that the highly-anticipated agreement will only need the go-ahead in the Consejo de Ministros before coming into effect.

That’s because one of the Spanish Council of Ministers’ functions is to “agree on the negotiation and signing of international treaties, as well as their provisional application”.

Once both sides sign the agreement, the legislation should theoretically come into force the day after the final signature, upon the law’s publication in Spain’s official state bulletin (BOE).

For those unfamiliar with the inner workings of Spain’s bureaucratic maze and its impact on foreigners in particular, in-limbo UK licence holders can rest assured they are not alone. 

There are reportedly 500,000 undocumented migrants in Spain who for years have not had access to education, healthcare or social security despite working, because they don’t have the right residency documents.

There are also upwards of 40,000 highly qualified foreigners, from doctors to engineers, who have been prevented from working in their fields as Spain takes three, four, five, sometimes six years to recognise their qualifications.

In both cases, there are Spanish laws which should guarantee them these basic rights, but they’re not being respected.

SHOW COMMENTS