MENTAL HEALTH

Hard questions in Spain after twins’ fatal balcony plunge

Spain's education minister has expressed concerns about young people's mental health after the death of a 12-year-old girl who plunged off a balcony with her twin sister, who was critically injured.

Published: 24 February 2023 09:34 CET
bullying suicide spain
Sources in Catalonia's regional education department said "the school had not picked up on any specific problem of bullying". Stock photo: Jamie Street/Unsplash

Sources in the Catalan police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, said the incident took place on Tuesday evening at their home in Sallent, some 60 kilometres (35 miles) north of Barcelona.

The pair had reportedly left hand-written notes next to the balcony but the police have so far been very cautious in their use of language.

While police have ruled out any criminal cause, they have said the pair “plunged” off a third-floor balcony. One twin died at the scene while the other was rushed to hospital in critical condition, they said.

The incident has shaken Spain, prompting fierce speculation about the state of mind of the two girls who had reportedly been bullied at school.

But Education Minister Pilar Alegría urged people not to jump to conclusions while the investigation was still under way.

“Particularly since the pandemic, we’ve known there has been an increase in self-harming behaviour among young people, particularly adolescents.”

“We are working with all the relevant authorities because even if it’s just one case (of bullying).. we need to try and find the best solution,” she added.

The tragedy has shaken this area of 7,000 residents which declared three days of mourning and suspended its carnival.

La Vanguardia newspaper said the girls were from an Argentine family which had moved into the area some two years ago.

A close family friend told the paper the girls had suffered taunts and insults at school.

Recently, the mockery had increased after one of the girls said she felt like a boy and had wanted to be given a boy’s name, El País newspaper reported.

But sources in Catalonia’s regional education department said “the school had not picked up on any specific problem of bullying” although it had “provided psychological support and counselling to the girls since the start of the school year”.

FAMILY

Spain mulls whether single parents should get double parental leave

Spain gives mothers and fathers 16 weeks of fully-paid parental leave each, but Spanish courts are now considering whether it's discriminatory that single parents don't get the same amount of accumulated leave with their babies.

Published: 14 February 2023 12:20 CET
Spain mulls whether single parents should get double parental leave

The Spanish Supreme court is considering extending the current leave of 16 weeks to 26 weeks or even 32 weeks for single-parent families, in order to avoid discriminating against children that grow up in households with one parent, rather than those that have two.

According to the latest stats, 10 percent of households in Spain are run by single parents and 80 percent of these are women.

Requests for extensions to parental leave at the National Social Security Institute (INSS) are automatically rejected, so those single parents who want theirs extended must go to their regional courts instead. 

In some regions such as Catalonia, the Basque Country and Extremadura, the courts have allowed the extension of parental leave, but in others such as Navarra and the Canary Islands, the courts are denying it.

Some courts will grant the benefit, but with a limit of 26 weeks, adding together the time that is usually enjoyed jointly by the father and mother. Other courts, however, reject it completely as it’s not covered in the law, while others still grant up to 32 weeks.

Recently, the Canary Island High Court of Justice reversed a decision it made in 2021 to grant a single parent an extension of 26 weeks of maternity leave.

The court defended its decision saying that “It is not the function of courts, which is only to judge and enforce the law”.

All eyes are now on the Spanish Supreme Court to make a ruling on the issue so that regional courts can follow suit. 

It is expected that they will make a decision before the end of 2023, as the rate of single-parent households in Spain continues to increase at a rate never seen before.

There are currently several other benefits single parents in Spain can currently apply for from tax deductions to housing benefits and aid to help pay for energy bills. 

But groups such as the Federation of Single Mothers (FAMS) have warned that up to 70 percent of single-parent households could be left “unprotected” by Spain’s new Family Law as some of the benefits it brings only apply to single parents with two or more children, not just one.

Fifty-four percent of single-parent households in Spain are at risk of poverty or social exclusion, twice the amount as for families with two parents. 

