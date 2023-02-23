Read news from:
CRIME

Spanish police arrest father of two women killed in Pakistan

Police on Wednesday arrested the father of two Pakistani sisters living in Spain who were lured back to their homeland last year and killed by family members in a suspected honour killing.

Published: 23 February 2023 09:12 CET
The two sisters were the victims of so-called honour killings. Photo: Punjab police handout

The man, whose identity was not given, was arrested in Terrassa, a town some 30 kilometres northwest of Barcelona where he had been living with his family for years, a police source said.

Investigators are looking to establish his connection to the alleged plot leading to the murder of his daughters, 24-year-old Aneesa Abbas and her 21-year-old sister Arooj, who had wanted to break off their forced marriages, the source said.

The pair were strangled and shot in Gujrat, a city in eastern Pakistan, on May 20, 2022, with police saying initial investigations suggested it was an “honour killing”.

Six members of the girls’ family were arrested shortly after the bloodshed, with one of their brothers and an uncle the main two suspects.

The Gujrat police said the two sisters had been seeking to separate from their husbands — also their cousins — who were still living in Pakistan and were putting pressure on the women to help them emigrate to Spain.

The family had “created a story to convince them to come to Pakistan for a couple of days”, they added.

According to El País newspaper, the family had told them their mother, who had travelled there several months earlier, had been taken ill.

The mother, who heard the deadly attack from an adjacent room where she was being held, was rescued by police and returned to Spain where she accused one of her sons of being behind the murder, the paper said.

A brutal patriarchal practice, so-called “honour killings” involve women being put to death for bringing “shame” on their families.

In deeply-conservative Pakistan, there were more than 470 honour killings in 2021, according to figures from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

CRIME

Spanish police seize luxury cars stolen in US

Spanish police said Monday they had seized 24 luxury cars at a southern port, including Porsches and Cadillacs, which had been stolen in the United States and were likely bound for Africa.

Published: 20 February 2023 15:48 CET
Spain’s Guardia Civil police force said in a statement that they had for the past year been investigating signs the southern port of Algeciras was being used to traffic luxury vehicles stolen from the United States.

The luxury vehicles, including high-end jeeps and Aston Martins, were found in containers that arrived on different days last month, a police spokesman said.

Police said they suspect the cars, seized as part of their operation “American Stuff,” were meant to be sent to African countries.

The 24 vehicles are worth over €2 million ($2.1 million) and they have since been returned to the United States, the statement added

Global police agency Interpol says stolen vehicles are often trafficked to finance and carry out other criminal activities, ranging from drug trafficking to arms dealing and people smuggling.

