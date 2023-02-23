Spain’s PM arrives in Kyiv on eve of Ukraine war’s one-year anniversary

“Returning to Kyiv today, one year since the start of the war,” Sánchez tweeted with a video of him stepping off the train in the Ukrainian capital.

“We will stand with Ukraine and its people until peace returns to Europe,” he wrote in Spanish and Ukrainian.

Sanchez will meet with Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky later in the day on what is his second visit to Kyiv since the war began on February 24th, 2022, his office said.

Vuelvo a Kyiv un año después del inicio de la guerra. Estaremos al lado de Ucrania y de su gente hasta que la paz regrese a Europa. Сьогодні повертаюся до Києва. Ми будемо з Україною та її народом, поки до Європи не повернеться мир. pic.twitter.com/9ekUL9Lmfl — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) February 23, 2023

The visit comes shortly after US President Joe Biden made a surprise trip to Kyiv, his first since the invasion began, and a day later, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also arrived.

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Margarita Robles had confirmed Spain would send six of its German-made Leopard tanks to bolster Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

On February 24th, 2022, Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine as part of a so-called “special military operation” for what they thought would be a rapid victory.

But Ukraine has fought back doggedly with the war dragging on into a stalemate that has caused an estimated 150,000 casualties on both sides, according to various Western sources.