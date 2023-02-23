Read news from:
UKRAINE

Spain’s PM arrives in Kyiv on eve of Ukraine war’s one-year anniversary

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez arrived in Kyiv early on Thursday in a show of support ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 23 February 2023 08:52 CET
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez talks with a resident during a visit to the small Ukrainian town of Borodianka, Kyiv region, in April 2022. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

“Returning to Kyiv today, one year since the start of the war,” Sánchez tweeted with a video of him stepping off the train in the Ukrainian capital.

“We will stand with Ukraine and its people until peace returns to Europe,” he wrote in Spanish and Ukrainian.

Sanchez will meet with Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky later in the day on what is his second visit to Kyiv since the war began on February 24th, 2022, his office said.

The visit comes shortly after US President Joe Biden made a surprise trip to Kyiv, his first since the invasion began, and a day later, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also arrived.

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Margarita Robles had confirmed Spain would send six of its German-made Leopard tanks to bolster Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

On February 24th, 2022, Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine as part of a so-called “special military operation” for what they thought would be a rapid victory.

But Ukraine has fought back doggedly with the war dragging on into a stalemate that has caused an estimated 150,000 casualties on both sides, according to various Western sources.

UKRAINE

Spain to send six Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Spain will send six of its German-made Leopard tanks to bolster Ukraine's fight against Russia, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said Wednesday.

Published: 22 February 2023 13:32 CET
The six tanks are currently being repaired and Madrid could send more Leopards to Ukraine “if it is necessary” and if “our allies ask for it”, she added in parliament.

“We are working in full coordination with our allies,” she said, without specifying when the tanks would be sent.

Robles had said last month that Spain was ready to send some of its Leopard tanks to Ukraine, without saying how many.

The announcement that Spain would send six of its tanks comes after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday that allies with available battle tanks should send them now.

Scholz’s call marked a dramatic reversal of roles, having initially resisted pressure from allies to authorise the delivery of German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Germany relented in January, saying it would itself send a company of 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks, with the aim of assembling along with allies two tank battalions for Ukraine.

But NATO partners are struggling to make up the numbers for a full battalion of the more modern tanks.

A recent analysis by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) concluded that if Kyiv was to receive about 100 such tanks, the effect could be “significant”.

