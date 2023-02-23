Spain to host first Latin Grammys held outside US

Like the Grammy Awards, which are considered the top US music honours, the Latin Grammys celebrate excellence in music and performances by Latin artists.

The gala will be held in November in the southern region of Andalusia, the head of the Spanish regional government announced, without specifying the host city or exact dates.

“It is no exaggeration if I say that it is a historic event for Andalusia,” Juan Manuel Moreno told a news conference.

“That the Latin Grammys will leave the United States for the first time is reason for special celebration, and what better place to hold them than Andalusia,” said the head of the Latin Recording Academy, Manuel Abud.

The gala, which was first held in 2000, is usually hosted in Las Vegas although it has also taken place in US cities such as Houston, Miami and New York.

Andalusia, one of Spain’s top tourist destinations, is home to cities such as Seville, Malaga and Córdoba.

Spanish artist Rosalía, known for her beautiful blend of flamenco music, won the best album prize at last year’s Latin Grammys in Las Vegas.

