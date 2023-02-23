For members
SPAIN AND THE UK
Has Spain’s weather really caused fresh food shortages in UK supermarkets?
UK supermarket rationing of fresh produce such as tomatoes and peppers has been largely blamed on bad weather in Spain. But are Spanish supermarkets suffering the same shortages or is there another reason for the UK's problems?
Published: 23 February 2023 10:51 CET
There is no evidence of a shortage of fresh produce in Spanish supermarkets and markets, with the shelves filled up to their usual standards. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP)
FOOD & DRINK
Why does Valencia have so many blooming oranges?
Valencia has long been associated with the sweet orange fruit and there is even a type of orange that is named after the region. So why does the Spanish city have 12,000 orange trees and what's the history behind it all?
Published: 22 February 2023 10:02 CET
