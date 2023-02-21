For members
TOURISM
Which cities in Spain have new restrictions on tourist rentals?
The resurgence of tourism in Spain has resulted in a boom in profitable short-term holiday lets, with the knock-on effect of pricing out locals. Regional governments and town halls are reacting by rolling out limits on tourist accommodation.
Published: 21 February 2023 15:16 CET
Which cities in Spain have introduced restrictions on tourist apartments. Photo: PAU BARRENA / AFP
VISAS
Portugal and Ireland have scrapped their golden visas. Will Spain be next?
Portuguese and Irish authorities have announced they will stop offering ‘golden’ residency visas to rich non-EU foreigners who purchase expensive properties, and there are political calls within Spain for the same thing to happen here.
Published: 17 February 2023 17:40 CET
Updated: 19 February 2023 08:05 CET
