Spain’s rail chief quits over ‘trains too big for tunnels’ scandal

The head of Spain’s state rail operator Renfe resigned on Monday following an outcry over an order of commuter trains too wide to fit through some tunnels.

Published: 21 February 2023 08:50 CET
The error means the trains will only be delivered in 2026 instead of 2024 as initially planned, Renfe said. (Photo by JOSEP LAGO / AFP)

The mistake has caused an uproar in Spain since it was first revealed in the media in early February, with the country expected to go the polls at the end of the year.

Isaias Taboas, who has headed Renfe since June 2018, submitted his resignation on Monday, a company spokeswoman told AFP.

Spain’s secretary of state for transport, Isabel Pardo de Vera, who used to head state rail infrastructure operator Adif, also stepped down on Monday over the scandal, the transport ministry said.

Renfe in June 2020 ordered 31 commuter trains worth €258 million ($275 million) from Spanish firm CAF for the mountainous northern regions of Asturias and Cantabria.

But in March 2021 CAF realised that the dimensions it was provided for the trains were not correct and stopped building the trains which would have been too wide for some tunnels.

Built in the 19th century, the rail network in northern Spain crosses a mountainous landscape and it has varying tunnel sizes that do not adhere to standard modern dimensions.

The head of the regional government of Cantabria, Miguel Angel Revilla, had called it a “monumentally botched job” and demanded that heads roll over the affair.

Both Spain’s central government and Renfe have repeatedly said that the error was spotted early on and no money has been wasted.

Renfe has stressed that there was “never any risk” that the 31 trains would have been built since CAF was obligated by its contract to verify the dimensions before starting construction.

Nevertheless, the error means the trains will only be delivered in 2026 instead of 2024 as initially planned, Renfe said.

Speaking to reporters on Monday after the announcement of the resignations, Revilla demanded “compensation” for his region.

Adif and Renfe have opened a joint investigation to determine how the mistake happened.

Spain’s transport ministry had already earlier this month fired two senior rail officials over the affair — a Renfe manager and Adif’s head of track technology.

Night train between Barcelona and Amsterdam to open before end of the year

A new night train between Barcelona and Amsterdam is set to open by the end of the year as part of an EU Commission push on train travel, as well as routes between Lisbon and A Coruña and Lisbon and Madrid.

Published: 10 February 2023 09:42 CET
A new night train between Barcelona and Amsterdam could be in operation by the end of 2023.

The route comes as part of the European Commission’s plan to support 10 new pilot projects for the creation of new train lines that serve to connect different cities on the continent and promote environmentally friendly alternatives to flying.

But, Barcelona-Amsterdam wasn’t the only Spanish route chosen by the Commission. There will also be new services piloted between Lisbon and A Coruña and Lisbon and Madrid, as well as services connecting Catalonia and southern France.

According to Dutch media reports, the project should be launched on December 10th, 2023, but there are suggestions that could operate even sooner. The pilot route will have three weekly departures in order to gauge demand for the connection.

Night trains are common in other countries, but in Spain they have become increasingly rare. During Covid-19 pandemic, the four night services offered in Spain, which included routes covering Barcelona and Madrid with Galicia, Portugal and France, were all shut down and have not restarted due to a lack of passengers. 

European trains

Barcelona-Amsterdam was one of just 10 routes chosen by the European Commission in its drive to boost train travel across the continent. Others include new services connecting Hungary, Austria and western Romania; connections between Germany, Denmark and Sweden; midnight services from Paris to Milan and Venice; and the bolstering of the existing Amsterdam to London service.

