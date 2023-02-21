Read news from:
Madrid axes tree-culling plan after protest

Madrid’s regional government said Monday it would drop its controversial plans to fell more than 1,000 trees to extend a metro line in the Spanish capital.

Published: 21 February 2023 09:24 CET
Madrid's regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso has given into mass protests and stalled plans to chop down over 1,000 tress in the Spanish capital . (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

The announcement comes after demonstrators packed a park in Madrid on Saturday in a protest called by Spanish green group Ecologists in Action.

Organisers said over 2,000 people joined the rally which came as Spain is gearing up for regional elections in May. A government official gave a figure of 1,000.

The metro extension had initially called for cutting down 1,027 trees in a southwestern area known as Madrid Rio.

But on Monday Madrid’s regional government said it had “halted the planned felling of trees” in the area and would modify the metro extension project.

The region is run by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, hardliner with the right-wing Popular Party (PP).

A change.org petition against the tree felling has so far been signed by nearly 54,000 people.

Ecologists in Action had filed a court appeal to block the works until the environmental concerns can be addressed.

It argued the planned metro route had undergone major changes “in order to have minimal impact on local traffic and keep the construction works away from public roads”.

Trees generate huge benefits for cities through carbon dioxide retention and pollution filtration, while also reducing the “urban heat-island” effect, experts say.

Earlier this month, research published in The Lancet journal said planting more trees in urban areas to lower summertime temperatures could decrease deaths directly linked to hot weather and heatwaves by a third.

Protesters hit streets over Madrid tree-culling plans

Demonstrators packed a park in Madrid Saturday to protest at plans to fell more than 1,000 trees to extend a metro line in the Spanish capital, an AFP correspondent said.

Published: 20 February 2023 09:04 CET
The work will involve cutting down 1,027 trees in a southwestern area known as Madrid Río, the regional government has said, angering ecologists and local residents.

The protest was called by Spanish NGO Ecologists in Action, which said more than 2,000 people had joined the rally. A government official gave a figure of 1,000.

“In Madrid there are too many cars, not too many trees,” read one banner, while another said “Madrid Rio will be transformed into a desert unless we vote wisely on May 28,” referring to the upcoming regional and local elections.

The region is run by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, hardliner with the right-wing Popular Party (PP).

Some demonstrators could be seen trying to push down the corrugated iron fences surrounding the condemned trees, the correspondent said.

A change.org petition against the tree felling has so far been signed by nearly 54,000 people.

Ecologists in Action said the route had undergone major changes “in order to have minimal impact on local traffic and keep the construction works away from public roads”.

“Given the current environmental crisis we’re living through, it is outrageous that not restricting traffic should be valued over preserving our tree-lined public parks,” said its lawyer Jaime Doreste.

The group has filed a court appeal to block the works until the environmental concerns can be addressed.

Trees generate huge benefits for cities through carbon dioxide retention and pollution filtration, while also reducing the “urban heat-island” effect, experts say.

Earlier this month, research published in The Lancet journal said planting more trees in urban areas to lower summertime temperatures could decrease deaths directly linked to hot weather and heatwaves by a third.

