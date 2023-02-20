Read news from:
Spanish police seize luxury cars stolen in US

Spanish police said Monday they had seized 24 luxury cars at a southern port, including Porsches and Cadillacs, which had been stolen in the United States and were likely bound for Africa.

Published: 20 February 2023 15:48 CET
The 24 vehicles are worth over €2 million ($2.1 million) and they have since been returned to the United States, the statement added. Photo: Guardia Civil

Spain’s Guardia Civil police force said in a statement that they had for the past year been investigating signs the southern port of Algeciras was being used to traffic luxury vehicles stolen from the United States.

The luxury vehicles, including high-end jeeps and Aston Martins, were found in containers that arrived on different days last month, a police spokesman said.

Police said they suspect the cars, seized as part of their operation “American Stuff,” were meant to be sent to African countries.

Global police agency Interpol says stolen vehicles are often trafficked to finance and carry out other criminal activities, ranging from drug trafficking to arms dealing and people smuggling.

Police return stolen Dalí drawings to Barcelona owners

Two 100-year-old charcoal drawings by surrealist master Salvador Dalí that were stolen from a Barcelona home last year have been found and returned to their owners, Spanish police said Friday.

Published: 18 February 2023 11:31 CET
The artworks, which have a value of around €300,000 ($320,000), were stolen from an upmarket neighbourhood of Barcelona in January 2022, Catalan regional police said.

Police recovered the two drawings and arresting three brothers in their 50s who were involved in “highly-specialised” burglaries.

The drawings — one of Catalan peasants, the other of traditional dances — were then sent to the Gala-Salvador Dalí Foundation to be authenticated.

Experts concluded they were drawn by the Catalan artist in 1922 when he was 18 to illustrate a book about the local area called “Les Gracies de l’Emporda” (‘The Charms of Emporda’).

The three arrested brothers had been operating in wealthy Barcelona areas, choosing their targets after days of surveillance then breaking in when the owners were away, usually at weekends.

Once inside, they were selective, taking only valuable works of art as well as coin collections and other antiques.

The trio were arrested in May 2022 along with two accomplices, with police also seizing five prints by the Catalan artist Joan Miro which have yet to be analysed by experts.

They also found 55 watches along with coins and antiques.

