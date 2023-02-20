Spanish police seize luxury cars stolen in US

Spain’s Guardia Civil police force said in a statement that they had for the past year been investigating signs the southern port of Algeciras was being used to traffic luxury vehicles stolen from the United States.
The luxury vehicles, including high-end jeeps and Aston Martins, were found in containers that arrived on different days last month, a police spokesman said.
Los robaban en #USA y los traían por barco en contendores a Algeciras para venderlos en España.
24 vehículos que retornarán a su país de origen tras una operación conjunta de #GuardiaCivil y la #AgenciaTributaria pic.twitter.com/FkVq3Gud4r
— Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) February 20, 2023
Police said they suspect the cars, seized as part of their operation “American Stuff,” were meant to be sent to African countries.
The 24 vehicles are worth over €2 million ($2.1 million) and they have since been returned to the United States, the statement added
Global police agency Interpol says stolen vehicles are often trafficked to finance and carry out other criminal activities, ranging from drug trafficking to arms dealing and people smuggling.
Member comments