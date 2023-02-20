Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

SPAIN AND THE UK

How to quickly get a UK passport for a child born in Spain 

What’s the specific process for applying for a baby's UK passport from Spain? How long does it take? Here’s all the experience-based information and tips British parents in Spain should know before beginning the process.

Published: 20 February 2023 17:00 CET
How to quickly get a UK passport for a child born in Spain 
You’ll have to factor in the time it takes to get your baby’s full Spanish birth certificate translated before sending in the documents to HMPO. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

So you’ve become a father or mother to a baby born in Spain and want them to get a UK passport?

It makes sense to get the process going as soon as possible (or even preparing the documents in advance) as Spanish law will not grant your child Spanish nationality automatically just because they were born in Spain.

That right will usually only be granted if one of the child’s parents is Spanish.

If at least one of the parents living in Spain is British, you can apply for a UK passport for your baby, even if they were born in Spain and not the United Kingdom. 

If your child doesn’t have the automatic right to Spanish nationality, in order for you to process their Spanish residency and get them their foreigner ID number (NIE) that will be needed for other official matters, they will first have to have a nationality with their corresponding ID number.

Therefore, getting your child a UK passport (or another country’s passport if the other parent is not British) is an important step to consolidating your baby’s rights in Spain. 

This article is not meant to replace the information provided by British authorities on gov.co.uk but rather offer additional and specific details pertaining to an application made from Spain for a child born in Spain, in order to help you get your child’s UK passport as quickly as possible.

What are the first steps when applying for a child’s UK passport from Spain?

The application is completed online through the HM Passport Office page on gov.co.uk

But before you go ahead and finalise this, it’s advisable that you prepare the documents you will need to send for there not to be a big time difference between your online application and document submission via courier, otherwise there could be delays.

The original documents you will generally need to send are as follows:

  • Full Spanish birth certificate (certificación literal) issued to you either at the hospital or the civil registry.
  • Sworn translation of Spanish birth certificate
  • One of the British parent’s full birth certificate
  • All maternal and paternal grandparents’ full British birth certificates (if one of the child’s parents and set of grandparents are not British, HMPO customer service advises sending a cover letter explaining how providing their non-British birth certificates is not relevant to this UK passport application)

There are other documents that may be necessary for you to send via courier depending on your specific circumstances, so our advice is to go through HMPO’s online application questionnaire to make sure you have all the right information first, and ending the process before getting to the final payment screens. 

Your child will need to have a passport if you want to travel with them outside of Spain. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)

Again, we must stress that you have to send original documents, so for example locating and receiving the British grandparents’ full-length birth certificates in advance could save you some valuable time. As they’re important documents, you could begin to enquire about the best/safest/cheapest way to courier them to the HMPO offices in the UK.

You’ll also have to factor in the time it takes to get your baby’s full birth certificate translated. You can use a sworn English-Spanish translator in either the UK or Spain. Here is a list of Spain-based ones; you can search for ones in your city or town in Spain if you prefer.

Keep in mind as well that you will also probably be asked to provide the details of someone who can confirm your baby’s identity and yours. They have to have known the British parent for two years at least, be in a so-called recognised profession (everything from a teacher to a civil servant, full list here). Luckily, they can be based in Spain (British, EU, American and some other nationalities are valid). Start thinking in advance who this could be in order to save you time (remember they will receive an email in English with a link to a form they have to complete, and potentially also receive a phone call from HMPO).

Once you have the documents ready, what should you do next?

If you have everything ready to send and have found the right courier, now is a good time to complete the online process on the overseas British passport applications page

You’ll be prompted to either take a photo of your newborn for their passport, or have a professional take it. As the software gov.co.uk uses can recognise in advance whether the photo you’ve uploaded meets their requirements, it may be a better option to take it and retake it yourself than having it done at a photographer’s studio in Spain, as you will have to pay and they won’t necessarily get it right the first time around. 

Go through the stages carefully and this time go to the final payment page. Remember that if there are documents missing from your application or you fill in something incorrectly this could delay the application.

It’s £61 for a UK child’s passport and a £19.86 courier fee for the UK passport to be sent to your address in Spain.

Once you’ve paid, you’ll be asked to provide the contact details of the person who will confirm your baby’s identity and yours.

Soon after completing that process, you will receive an email telling you to send the relevant application documents to the address HMPO provides. Take those along to your Spain-based courier of choice and send them to the UK. 

How long does it take to receive a child’s UK passport when applying from Spain?

According to HMPO, it can take up to ten weeks for the whole process, and as a general rule applications from overseas can take longer. 

There were reports in the UK news in 2021 and 2022 that His Majesty’s Passport Office has faced considerable delays at times due to backlogs and because TNT, the only courier with a contract to send UK passports to applicants, has not been up to the task.

Unfortunately, there is no fast-track option for people applying for first-time passports from Spain (it is possible for renewals).

That’s not to say that it will take up to ten weeks for you to get your child’s UK passport approved and delivered to Spain. With the time-saving tips in this article and if luck is on your side, it could be less than a month. 

The HMPO will notify you when your documents arrive and once the passport is approved, printed and sent. 

When it’s in TNT’s hands there is no way of tracking the passport, but once it is ready for dispatch to Spain, another courier (usually DHL) takes over the delivery and will email you to notify you of its impending arrival.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

VISAS

Portugal and Ireland have scrapped their golden visas. Will Spain be next?

Portuguese and Irish authorities have announced they will stop offering ‘golden’ residency visas to rich non-EU foreigners who purchase expensive properties, and there are political calls within Spain for the same thing to happen here. 

Published: 17 February 2023 17:40 CET
Updated: 19 February 2023 08:05 CET
Portugal and Ireland have scrapped their golden visas. Will Spain be next?

Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa on February 16th announced that as a means of tackling the increasing lack of affordable housing in the country, his government will no longer offer residency to foreign property buyers or other investors through so-called golden visas.

Furthermore, Portuguese authorities will not grant new licences for short-term tourism rentals either, except in rural areas suffering from depopulation. 

Any third-country national wishing to renew their pre-existing golden visa will have to prove that their Portuguese property is being rented out on a permanent long-term basis, rather than as a holiday home.

These drastic measures come 11 years after Portugal’s golden visa was first introduced, with 11,535 residency authorisations issued and €6.7 billion in foreign investment. 

Back in 2012, there was a need for such a scheme to exist and it had largely met its objectives, Portuguese government officials have said.

But “the fight against price speculation in real estate” takes precedence now for Costa, who denied he was “killing the goose that laid the golden eggs” when referring to the tourism industry. 

Portugal has toughened its golden visa rules since 2020, making the financial requirements higher and preventing foreign property purchases in Lisbon and other areas where locals were being priced out by wealthy foreigners. 

Now they have taken the decision to fully scrap it, with the news coming just a day after the Irish government announced it would also axe its own golden visa scheme, citing internal and external reviews which recommended doing so. 

These decisions come after years of warnings by the EU that such foreign investment residency deals were a risk to security, transparency and the bloc’s values. 

This has been highlighted by the joint ban of golden visa applications by Russian tycoons looking to flee to Europe following their country’s invasion of Ukraine. 

So how about Spain and its golden visa? Is it also at risk of being scrapped?

On February 14th, Spanish political party Más País lodged a legal proposal at the Spanish Parliament calling for Spain’s golden visa scheme to also be abandoned. 

Their spokesperson Íñigo Errejón voiced the same reasons as those given by Portugal’s government – put an end to – or at least lessen – property speculation in Spain. 

“They’re driving up prices and kicking residents out of their neighbourhoods,” Errejón said of the influence of second homes on Spain’s property market.

For the former Unidas Podemos politician, these residency permits distort the market and don’t benefit the national economy.

It’s worth noting that Más País does not have much political clout in the Spanish Parliament, with only 3 seats out of 350, but could the tides be changing for wealthy foreign property buyers in España?

Spain is already one of only a few countries in the world that has a wealth tax for both residents and non-residents, and a new ‘solidarity tax’ for millionaires was also introduced in 2023. 

In recent weeks, regional governments in Spain’s two archipelagos – the Canary and Balearic Islands – have both announced that they were considering whether they should limit the sale of properties to non-residents as a means of quashing spiralling rents and property prices, something Canada has just decided to do.

The same proposal has been voiced by Podemos’s Alejandra Jacinto in Madrid.

Property prices are indeed on the up across Spain’s most popular spots, and in cities such as Málaga, there are now more tourist rental properties in the city centre than there are actual residents. 

Needless to say, rents in the southern city are up by 25.8 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year and property prices by 15.5 percent, as a result in large part of the proliferation of more profitable tourism rentals. 

It’s an election year in Spain and access to housing is one of the main concerns among Spain’s 48 million inhabitants. 

Spain’s ruling left-wing coalition government is yet to comment on whether it intends to change anything regarding Spain’s golden visa scheme, but there is increasing pressure at a regional and national level to ensure that residents in Spain can afford a home. 

Therefore, anyone considering getting a Spanish golden visa would do well to apply sooner rather than later if they want to be on the safe side.

READ ALSO:

SHOW COMMENTS