How to quickly get a UK passport for a child born in Spain
What’s the specific process for applying for a baby's UK passport from Spain? How long does it take? Here’s all the experience-based information and tips British parents in Spain should know before beginning the process.
Published: 20 February 2023 17:00 CET
You’ll have to factor in the time it takes to get your baby’s full Spanish birth certificate translated before sending in the documents to HMPO. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Portugal and Ireland have scrapped their golden visas. Will Spain be next?
Portuguese and Irish authorities have announced they will stop offering ‘golden’ residency visas to rich non-EU foreigners who purchase expensive properties, and there are political calls within Spain for the same thing to happen here.
Published: 17 February 2023 17:40 CET
Updated: 19 February 2023 08:05 CET
