How much do Spain’s king and royal family make?

Spain's King Felipe VI is receiving a salary increase in 2023. Here's how much he and the rest of the Spanish royal family earn every year from taxpayers' money.

Published: 20 February 2023 09:30 CET
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain attend the Epiphany Day celebrations at the Royal Palace in Madrid on January 6, 2023. Photo: Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP

Spain’s King Felipe VI will be paid €269,296 gross in 2023, divided into twelve monthly payments, an increase of €10,369 more than in 2022.

His estate amounted to approximately €2.57 million in 2022 according to the Royal Household of Spain (La Casa Real), €300,000 derived from antiques and jewellery, and the rest held in current and savings accounts. 

Queens Letizia and her predecessor Sofía also see their salaries, paid for by the public, increased by 4 percent compared to 2022, taking their annual incomes to €148,105 and €121,186 respectively. In 2022, these figures were €142,402 and €116,525 .

These increases come despite budgets for Spain’s Casa Real being frozen for the three previous years.

The Casa Real has published a breakdown of its budget on its official website, which amounts to €8.43 million in total.

Disgraced former King Juan Carlos had his salary withdrawn in 2014 following his abdication, while Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía (Felipe’s daughters), do not receive any income from the Spanish state.

Infanta Elena and Infanta Cristina, the king’s sisters, are not paid a salary derived from public funds either as they are not technically part of Spain’s Royal Family.

They do however hold important positions for non-profit organisations for which they are reportedly very well remunerated. Cristina splits her time between running the Aga Khan Foundation in Geneva and as a director for the Caixa Foundation in Spain, whereas Elena has earned an estimated €200,000 a year working for the Mapfre Foundation.

Budget breakdown

2023’s boosted royal salaries, which total €538,587 between them, are taken from the €4.7 million put aside for ‘personnel expenses’ (€4.5 million in 2022) according to the Casa Real‘s published budget breakdown. This makes up the bulk of the money, representing 56 percent of the total.

The salaries of senior officials add up to €849,000, and expenses on goods and services €2.7 million, 0.83 percent more than in 2022.

Of the €2.7 million, €1.8 million are for office supplies, communications, insurance and contracts with service companies and another €605,000 for protocol and representative services.

Other expenses include repairs, maintenance and conservation, as well of the leases of computer equipment and data transmission, means of transport and the royal family’s internet domains.

The money allocated for travel and accommodation has also increased, from €26,000 to €50,000.

€746,000 is put aside for ‘investments’, a figure that was €965,348 in 2022.

The Royal Household of Spain’s contingency fund has stayed frozen at €168,000, since it is always set at 2 percent of the budget.

The Spanish Constitution establishes that the head of state be given money “for the support of his family and his House every year,” and the King himself “freely distributes it.”

The Casa Real has justified the salary bumps due to the a “significant increase in institutional activity [that] entails an increase in the budget for protocol and representation expenses, in addition to the amounts destined for travel, which is compensated by a reduction, mainly, in advice and ICT work compared to the previous year.”

Spain’s former king wins partial victory in UK harassment case

Spain's former king Juan Carlos I had immunity from harassment claims made against him by his former mistress while he was monarch, three Court of Appeal judges in London ruled on Tuesday.

Published: 6 December 2022 13:21 CET
Three appeal judges in London on Tuesday ruled that the former mistress of Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos I could not sue him for harassment in the English courts for the period while he was on the throne.

The judges said in a written judgment that he was “immune from the jurisdiction” in England and Wales until his abdication in 2014.

That means that Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn can still pursue the 84-year-old former monarch in the English courts for his alleged behaviour after that time.

Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, who lives in England, wants an “injunction and damages” due to “a continuous and ongoing campaign of harassment” against her. She claims the campaign began in 2012, following the “break-up of an intimate romantic relationship”, and continues to this day.

She filed a harassment suit in London in 2020, alleging he pressured her to return gifts worth 65 million euros ($65 million), including works of art and jewellery.

Her legal representatives called Tuesday’s ruling “disappointing”, but added it only affected a narrow part of their case.

“Corinna’s claim can now progress towards trial in the High Court in London,” said Michael Kim of law firm Kobre & Kim.

‘Romantic relationship’

“The judgment applies to a very narrow issue. It concerns only the period when Juan Carlos was the reigning King of Spain,” he added.

“The overwhelming part of Corinna’s claim, from 2014, remains unaffected and should proceed to trial.”

Juan Carlos, listed in court under his full name Juan Carlos Alfonso Victor
Maria De Borbon y Borbon, has not appeared at hearings so far and strenuously denies any wrongdoing.

In March, the High Court in London fully rejected Juan Carlos’s claim that English courts had no jurisdiction to hear the case because he had state immunity as a royal.

Judge Matthew Nicklin said that “whatever special status the defendant retained under the law and constitution of Spain, he was no longer a ‘sovereign’ or ‘head of state’ so as to entitle him to personal immunity”.

He challenged the ruling and took the case to the Court of Appeal.

Court submissions claim Juan Carlos, who is married, was in an “intimate romantic relationship” with the divorcee from 2004 to 2009 and showered her with gifts.

Self-imposed exile

She alleged that Juan Carlos began harassing her after their relationship broke down, using threats, break-ins at her properties and surveillance.

Gunshots were fired at and damaged security cameras at the front gate of the property, she alleged, accusing the former king of being angry at her refusals.

The couple’s relationship became known in 2012, when the monarch broke a hip while on holiday in Botswana with Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn and had to be flown home, sparking public anger during a period of record unemployment in Spain.

Two years later, dogged by the scandals and health problems, Juan Carlos abdicated at the age of 76 in favour of his son Felipe VI, who has now publicly distanced himself from his father.

Juan Carlos went into self-imposed exile in the United Arab Emirates in 2020.

The pair attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September and were seated together.

Juan Carlos was protected for decades by his huge popularity as a key figure in the democratic transition following the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

The excesses of the monarch only came to light in the last years of his reign, triggering a string of investigations over corruption scandals.

