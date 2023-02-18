Read news from:
Spain criticises Barcelona for cutting ties with Israel

The Spanish government on Friday criticised a decision by Barcelona's mayor to cut the city's ties with Israel, calling it a "unilateral move" that would not bring "anything good."

Published: 18 February 2023 12:43 CET
Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno speaks with journalists as he arrives for a meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers on November 29, 2022 in Bucharest, Romania. Photo: Andrei PUNGOVSCHI/AFP

In a letter to Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, Barcelona’s leftist mayor Ada Colau said she had taken the step due to Israel’s “systemic violation” of the rights of the Palestinian population.

Colau, a former anti-eviction activist, cited several Israeli policies including its construction of settlements on lands claimed by the Palestinians for a future state.

“It would be a severe mistake to apply a policy of double standards and turn a blind eye to a violation that has been, for decades, widely verified and documented by international organisations,” she added.

The largely symbolic measure, which had been requested by dozens of local groups, includes the end of a twinning agreement with Tel Aviv.

Speaking at an event in Barcelona on Friday, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares called the move a “unilateral decision, and I understand an almost personal decision, by the mayor”.

“I believe that Barcelona’s vocation is to be an open city, as Spain is,” he added.

“I do not believe that anything good is achieved by suspending, cutting, expelling, nor is a dialogue built between Israel and Palestine”, he added.

POLITICS

Spain bans Catalan separatists from public office

Four Catalan separatist leaders will remain banned from holding public office, the Supreme Court said Monday, despite a legal reform pushed through by Spain’s left-wing government.

Published: 14 February 2023 08:55 CET
The four were among nine Catalan separatists who were convicted over their role in the failed 2017 independence bid.

Jailed for terms of between nine and 13 years, they were subsequently pardoned.

Just before Christmas, Spain passed a controversial criminal code reform that downgraded the two charges used against them, abolishing sedition and reducing the penalty for misuse of public funds.

Analysts said the changes were aimed at courting separatist support ahead of a general election due by the year’s end.

One of those who will remain banned from public office is former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras, head of the left-wing ERC that runs the Catalonia region and offers parliamentary support to the minority government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The controversial criminal code reform sparked fierce opposition from Spain’s right-wing opposition but also from some of Sanchez’s own Socialists who have denounced him for giving into separatist demands.

Since taking over in June 2018, Sánchez has adopted a strategy of “defusing” the Catalonia conflict which threw Spain into its worst political crisis in decades, maintaining dialogue with the moderate separatists and pardoning those involved in the independence bid.

