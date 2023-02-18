Read news from:
Spain court backs Briton’s extradition over Biden hack

A Spanish court approved Friday the extradition to the United States of a British man suspected of hacking the Twitter accounts of leading public figures including presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

Published: 18 February 2023 11:21 CET
Photo: Pixabay.

Police arrested Joseph James O’Connor in July 2021 in the southern city of Estepona which is home to a large number of Britons. He faces multiple charges in connection with the July 2020 hack of over 130 Twitter accounts, including those of then-Democratic presidential candidate Biden.

The accounts of former President Barack Obama, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla boss Elon Musk, who now owns Twitter, were also hit.

US officials allege O’Connor hijacked the celebrity accounts and then asked followers of them to send bitcoin to an account, promising to double their money.

Spain’s National Court said on Friday that he is also suspected of hacking the Snapchat account of a unnamed public figure and then threatening to publish naked pictures of him unless he was financially compensated.

It said the “necessary conditions” were met for Spain to agree to a US extradition request for the 23-year-old, who is also known by the alias “Plugwalk Joe”.

Spain’s cabinet still must approve it although usually complies with the court’s decisions.

O’Connor can also still appeal the extradition. He faces charges related to unauthorised computer access, extortion and cyberstalking.

His defence team had argued that he should be tried in Spain, the location of the computer servers which were allegedly used in the hacking.

A Florida teenager accused of masterminding the attack was sentenced by a US court in 2021 to three years in juvenile prison in a plea agreement.

Graham Ivan Clark was just 17 when he was charged and his case was transferred to a Florida state court because of his juvenile status.

Police return stolen Dali drawings to Barcelona owners

Two 100-year-old charcoal drawings by surrealist master Salvador Dali that were stolen from a Barcelona home last year have been found and returned to their owners, Spanish police said Friday.

Published: 18 February 2023 11:31 CET
The artworks, which have a value of around €300,000 ($320,000), were stolen from an upmarket neighbourhood of Barcelona in January 2022, Catalan regional police said.

Police recovered the two drawings and arresting three brothers in their 50s who were involved in “highly-specialised” burglaries.

The drawings — one of Catalan peasants, the other of traditional dances — were then sent to the Gala-Salvador Dali Foundation to be authenticated.

Experts concluded they were drawn by the Catalan artist in 1922 when he was 18 to illustrate a book about the local area called “Les Gracies de l’Emporda” (‘The Charms of Emporda’).

The three arrested brothers had been operating in wealthy Barcelona areas, choosing their targets after days of surveillance then breaking in when the owners were away, usually at weekends.

Once inside, they were selective, taking only valuable works of art as well as coin collections and other antiques.

The trio were arrested in May 2022 along with two accomplices, with police also seizing five prints by the Catalan artist Joan Miro which have yet to be analysed by experts.

They also found 55 watches along with coins and antiques.

