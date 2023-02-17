For members
VISAS
Portugal and Ireland have scrapped their golden visas. Will Spain be next?
Portuguese and Irish authorities have announced they will stop offering ‘golden’ residency visas to rich non-EU foreigners who purchase expensive properties, and there are political calls within Spain for the same thing to happen here.
Published: 17 February 2023 17:40 CET
Ronda in Málaga province. There is increasing pressure at a regional and national level to ensure that residents in Spain are not priced out by wealthy second-home owners. Photo: Jordi Vich Navarro/Unsplash
PROPERTY
What’s the law on graffiti in Spain?
Many Spanish cities are full of graffiti ranging from indecipherable scribbles to artistic murals. Some are legal, others not. We break down the law on graffiti in Spain, the penalties, and what do if someone graffities your property.
Published: 17 February 2023 09:23 CET
