At the end of December 2022, the Spanish government announced a new raft of measures worth €10 billion to help families against the rising costs of inflation.

One of these measures is a €200 subsidy for vulnerable families who are struggling with the cost of living and rising household bills.

READ ALSO: Spain axes VAT on basic foods to ease inflation pain

The €200 cheque is specifically for those families or households that earn under €27,000 per year. Keep in mind, it’s not available to those where two or more members of the household earn under €27,000 each, but only when the income of the whole family adds up to less than this amount.

You can read more about the scheme and requirements here.

When can I apply for the aid?

You are only able to apply for the €200 grant during a specific period from February 15th until March 31st, 2023. You must make sure to do it during this window, otherwise, you could lose out.

How do I apply?

In order to apply you will need to first have a digital certificate or [email protected].

You can then apply for it online through the Agencia Tributaria website page here.

To help with the the process, The Local has broken down the steps below.

It is worth noting that since the application portal opened up on Wednesday the 15th, many people have experienced problems with the website, which Spanish authorities claim is due to the high volume of users on the website. So as often happens with government websites, it’s worth trying to complete the application at times of the day when fewer people are likely to be online.

Remember as well that if you live in the Basque Country or Navarra you should apply for the subsidy directly through the regional government.

GUIDE: How to apply for Spain’s €200 cost-of-living subsidy

Login on the Agencia Tributaria website here with your [email protected] or electronic certificate.

Once logged in, you should arrive at a page called ‘Gestión de Ayudas Directas’.

Personal details: At the top of the page, you will be asked to fill in personal details, including your NIE number, name and surname, phone number and the IBAN number of your bank account.

Conditions: Next, you’ll need to tick the boxes in the ‘condiciones’ section below. Tick the boxes that applied to you during 2022.

You’ll need to tick one of the first two boxes, indicating your employment situation. The options are:

Employed or engaged in economic activity for which you were registered with the Spanish Social Security or a mutual insurance company

You have been receiving unemployment benefits.

Then you need to tick the box confirming that you are resident in Spain (ha tenido su residencia habitual en España), which means you spend more than 183 days in the country.

Address details: Below that, you’ll need to complete the section ‘domicilio de residencia a 31 de diciembre del 2022′ (your address as of December 31st 2022) with all the details of your address including your cadastral reference number, unless your property hasn’t been assigned one. Keep in mind that every part of your address has to go in a separate box, such as type of road (tipo de vía), street name (nombre de la vía pública), number, post code (código postal) and so on.

Cohabitants: Once you’ve done that, there’s a section below called ‘relación de convivientes en el domicilio de residencia’, which is like a list of the cohabitants living at your address:

You must, including their NIE/NIF and name, add all people who, as of 31st December 2022, were living with you at the address indicated in the application. If one of your cohabitants is 14 years old or younger and therefore don’t have a NIE/NIF, you must fill in their date of birth instead.

Then click añadir conviviente (add cohabitant).

Declaration: Once you’ve added all the relevant cohabitants, you need to click the ‘declaración’ box, declaring that all the details in the application are correct.

Click ‘firmar y enviar‘ to sign and send the application.

That should bring up a smaller screen, where you must click ‘conforme‘ and click ‘firmar y enviar‘ again.