ART

Madrid palace to host virtual reality exhibition on Spanish artist Sorolla

With massive screens and virtual reality, a new immersive exhibition opens in Madrid on Friday in honour of celebrated Spanish artist Joaquin Sorolla, renowned for his ability to capture the blazing sunlight of the Mediterranean.

Published: 16 February 2023 08:51 CET
Madrid's Royal Palace will host an immersive exhibition dedicated to Spanish painter Joaquin Sorolla. Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP

The exhibition, “Sorolla through light”, commemorates the centenary of the impressionist-inspired painter’s death in 1923.

While alive, Sorolla exhibited in many of the world’s major capitals, from Paris to Buenos Aires, but he is less known today outside of Spain.

“The way in which Sorolla expresses the Mediterranean light, the light in gardens, how he approaches his subjects, it is absolutely innovative for his era and is the height of impressionism,” said Ana de la Cueva, the head of Spain’s National Heritage body.

The show at Madrid’s Royal Palace will feature many of his works that have never been publicly displayed.

The 24 paintings on exhibit range from portraits to landscapes.

Sorolla was known for his expert depiction of the Mediterranean light. Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP

Two rooms have been fitted out with floor-to-ceiling screens displaying hundreds of moving images, including paintings and drawings by the artist, as well as photographs and press articles about his works, set to music.

In the final room of the exhibition, visitors can don a virtual reality headset and be immersed in a Sorolla painting depicting the Malvarrosa beach in his eastern home region of Valencia on the Mediterranean coast.

Blanca Pons-Sorolla, the painter’s great-granddaughter and one of the show’s two curators, said it was “three exhibitions in one” which aim to help people “understand what Sorolla felt when he was painting”.

Sorolla started out producing works of social realism before turning to local customs and then portraits and nudes, strongly influenced by 17th century Spanish master Diego Velazquez. He returned to landscapes in the last years of his life.

The show runs until June 30th.

UKRAINE

‘More to offer’ than war: Ukrainian art on display at museum in Spain

Dozens of modern artworks removed from Kyiv to protect them from Russian strikes that have already done huge damage to Ukraine's cultural heritage will go on display at a Madrid 's Thyssen-Bornemisza museum on Tuesday.

Published: 29 November 2022 09:14 CET
'More to offer' than war: Ukrainian art on display at museum in Spain

The works on show at the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum of Art as part of the “In the Eye of the Storm: Modernism in Ukraine 1900-1930” exhibition include oil paintings, sketches and collages.

Francesca Thyssen-Bornemisza founded “Museums for Ukraine” which is seeking to showcase Ukrainian art, using the museum which houses her late father’s collection for the exhibition.

The Madrid exhibition is one of a number of showings of Ukraine’s cultural heritage across Europe, as well as an effort to raise awareness of the threat posed to the war-torn country’s artistic legacy as fighting grinds on.

Curators say it is one of the most comprehensive surveys of Ukrainian modern art in the period between 1900 to 1930.

Many of the works have hardly been seen outside of Ukraine. The exhibition will run at the museum until April 30, and then go on show in Cologne in Germany from September 2023.

‘Vision’ of Russia’s destruction

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video shown at a preview Monday that “this is a vision of what Russia is trying to destroy”.

After weeks of intense preparation, the pieces were loaded into two trucks in mid-November just before the Ukrainian capital came under intense missile fire.

As it headed to the Polish border the convoy avoided passing infrastructure likely to be attacked, Thyssen-Bornemisza said.

When the convoy reached the border, they found it shut because a missile had just landed in a Polish village killing two people.

Thyssen-Bornemisza said she then asked Ukraine’s ambassador to Spain for help, who in turn contacted “every politician he knew between Poland and Ukraine”.

“It took them 12 hours that night — they managed to get through,” she said.

UNESCO, the United Nations’ cultural agency, says over 200 cultural sites in Ukraine, including museums, have been damaged since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Krista Pikkat, UNESCO’s cultural and emergencies director, said in October that “cultural heritage is very often collateral damage during wars — but sometimes it’s specifically targeted”.

The Madrid exhibition is one of a number of showings of Ukraine’s cultural heritage across Europe. Photo: Oscar del Pozo

‘Talk about the war’

The exhibition follows a chronological order.

It starts with the 1910s when Ukraine was part of the Russian empire and ends in the 1930s when several artists died during purges carried out by Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, said one of the show’s curators Katia Denysova.

Most of the works come from the National Art Museum of Ukraine.

Among the works on display is “Composition”, a Cubist-inspired painting by Vadym Meller and a realistic portrait of a soldier by Kostiantyn Yeleva.

“It is important for us to continue to talk about the war,” Denysova said.

“But we also want to show with this project that Ukraine has so much more to offer.”

