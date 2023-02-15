When do the clocks change in Spain in 2023?

The Spanish government has announced all the dates that the clocks will change up until 2026, as published in its official state bulletin (BOE).
Despite the fact that the European Parliament in 2019 supported the proposal by a large majority and suggested time changes should be scrapped in 2021, the Spanish government confirmed that the clocks would continue changing in Spain until at least 2026.
The next clock change will be on March 26th 2023. Specifically, this will happen in the early hours of the morning at 2am, when the clocks will be moved forward one hour, so that it will become 3am instead.
This means that the night will have one hour less and the day will last 23 hours instead of 24 hours.
In the case of the Canary Islands, which are one hour behind peninsular Spain, the change will occur on the same date but one hour beforehand at 1am, changing it to 2am instead.
Here are all the confirmed dates of the time changes up until 2026.
Sunday March 26th 2023
Sunday October 29th 2023
Sunday March 31st 2024
Sunday October 27th 2024
Sunday March 30th 2025
Sunday October 26th 2025
Sunday March 29th 2026
Sunday October 25th 2026
Daylight savings time in Spain means that in the summer it stays lighter later, while in the winter it gets darker earlier, but because of the change, people can still go to work when it gets light.
The objective of the changes twice a year is to adjust the working day with the daily daylight hours so that we can benefit from more natural light.
This method of time change is always under constant debate, as many do not see it’s necessary. During the EU consultation in 2018 people overwhelmingly said they wanted to stop moving the clock back and forward every six months – in fact 84 percent of respondents agreed with the proposal.
As it stands though, in Spain we will continue changing our clocks forward in the spring and backward in the autumn for at least the next four years.
