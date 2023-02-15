For members
VISAS
Non-lucrative vs digital nomad visa: Which one should you choose to move to Spain?
Spain's non-lucrative visa used to be one of the easiest ways for non-EU citizens to move to the country, but now with the introduction of the digital nomad visa, there are more options. So, which is best and which one should you choose?
Published: 15 February 2023 08:59 CET
Digital nomad visa or NLV - which to move to Spain? Photo: aus_franken / Pixabay
MOVING TO SPAIN
How much money do Britons need to move to Spain in 2023?
It’s a lot harder for UK citizens who want to move to Spain post-Brexit. Here’s how much money you need to show in 2023 to get the non-lucrative visa (an amount that’s higher than previous years).
Published: 13 February 2023 09:57 CET
