VISAS

Non-lucrative vs digital nomad visa: Which one should you choose to move to Spain?

Spain's non-lucrative visa used to be one of the easiest ways for non-EU citizens to move to the country, but now with the introduction of the digital nomad visa, there are more options. So, which is best and which one should you choose?

Published: 15 February 2023 08:59 CET
Digital nomad visa or NLV - which to move to Spain? Photo: aus_franken / Pixabay

2023 saw the launch of Spain’s much-anticipated digital nomad visa – the visado para teletrabajadores de carácter internacional – which means that non-EU residents now have more options for being able to move to Spain.

The Non-Lucrative Visa or NLV used to be one of the most popular options, but it has its drawbacks for some people and wasn’t always the best option. So now that the digital nomad visa is available – which one should you choose?

If you want to work: digital nomad visa
The main difference between the non-lucrative visa and the digital nomad visa (which we will shorten to DNV) is that you are not actually allowed to work in Spain on the NLV. Although many people in the past have done so, technically it’s not allowed, even if you are working for an employer abroad, because you have physically working in Spain. The DNV on the other hand is specifically designed for those who want to work in Spain, providing they do not get more than 20 percent of their income from Spanish companies.

If you were resident in Spain not so long ago: NLV
The digital nomad visa is only open to those who haven’t been resident in Spain for the five years prior to their application, so if you have been this is not a viable option for you. Instead, you can apply for the NLV, which doesn’t have a time limit on when you were a resident here.

You don’t know if you can prove you have enough funds: You need to prove a lot for both
Both the NLV and the DNV require that you can prove you have a substantial amount of income or savings. However, you need to prove you have slightly more money for the digital nomad visa. For the NLV it will have to be based on passive income, but for the nomad visa it can be based on income from work. For the NLV, you need to prove you have 400 times the IPREM which for 2023 is €2,400 per month. For the DNV, this is equal to 200 percent of the SMI or Minimum Interprofessional Salary which for 2023 is €2,520 per month. This means that you have to prove just slightly more for the nomad visa – €120 per month to be exact.

You want to know where you’ll be paying your taxes: both 
Both visas will give you Spanish residency and if you intend to spend more than 183 days in the country, you will officially be considered a tax resident in Spain too. You will be taxed on your worldwide income, so any income that you earn either passively on the NLV or from employers or clients outside of Spain on the DNV. Those on the digital nomad visa, however, have a tax advantage meaning they will be charged non-residents tax or IRNR, even though they’re residents. This means they will pay 24 percent rather than the more progressive IRPF or personal income tax, which can go up to 45 percent for higher earners.  

You want to bring your family members: both, but it’s more expensive on the DNV 
Both visas allow you to include family members on your application, such as spouses and dependent children, provided you can prove that you have the extra funds to support them. For the NLV, you have to prove that you have an extra 100 percent of the IPREM for each family member, which for 2023 is €600 per month. For the nomad visa, you have to prove you have an extra 75 percent of the SMI or minimum wage. This currently equates to an extra €945 per month. For each additional family member after this, such as a child, you will have to prove you have an extra 25 percent of the SMI, which is €315.

You want to exchange your visa for another one: NLV
The good news is that after one year of living in Spain on an NLV, it will be easier for you to apply for a different visa – one that will enable you to work. It will be possible for you to get a work permit or to become self-employed (autónomo) through a process called residence modification. It is unclear yet whether you would be allowed to do this on the digital nomad visa as it’s just been released. Nevertheless, most likely you wouldn’t want to because you have tax advantages for four years if you are on the digital nomad visa, and being self-employed will invariably work out to be more expensive. 

You want to get Spanish citizenship: both 
Both the NLV and the DNV can eventually lead to Spanish citizenship if you want. They both initially give you residency for one year but can be renewed. You can renew the digital nomad visa for up to five years, after which you can apply for permanent residency. You can also renew your NLV for a further two years (and another two after that), providing you have the funds to do so, because you need to prove you have twice the amount for the two years. This will also mean you’re eligible for permanent residency.

You want to enjoy free movement within the Schengen Zone: both
One of the big perks of both visas is that once you have residency in Spain, you have free movement throughout the Schengen Zone. You won’t have residency in those countries though, so you couldn’t for example come on the Spanish digital nomad visa and then move to France, but you can travel and go for short breaks.

For members

MOVING TO SPAIN

How much money do Britons need to move to Spain in 2023?

It’s a lot harder for UK citizens who want to move to Spain post-Brexit. Here’s how much money you need to show in 2023 to get the non-lucrative visa (an amount that’s higher than previous years).

Published: 13 February 2023 09:57 CET
Since Brexit came into force on January 1st 2021, UK nationals wanting to move to Spain or spend part of the year here have a much harder task ahead than they used to. 

It is harder to land a job or set oneself up as self-employed in Spain as a non-EU national, and the requirements for residency are more demanding than for Britons who registered as residents before 2021 and are protected under the Withdrawal Agreement.

The other main pitfall for Britons in Spain is that without residency or a visa, they can only spend 90 out of 180 days in Spain (and the Schengen Zone).

However, showing you have the financial means to care for yourself and your family is one of the best ways to solve this, which can be done through Spain’s non-lucrative residency visa. 

This article is therefore geared to UK citizens who don’t want to work in Spain (at least initially) and have the financial means to do so, as well as retirees with sufficient funds and pension to cover their costs. 

What is Spain’s non-lucrative residency permit?

A non-lucrative visa is an authorisation that allows non-EU foreigners to stay in Spain for a period of more than 90 days without working or carrying out professional activities in Spain, by demonstrating that they have sufficient financial means for themselves and, if applicable, their family.

In Spanish it’s called a visado de residencia no lucrativa and it’s often referred to as a retirement visa, as this is the best option for retirees from non-EU countries who want to move to Spain.

It is however available to third country nationals of all ages who can prove they have the financial means, and is also a good option for UK nationals who want to first travel and get to know Spain better for a year before considering working there. 

In order to prove your sufficient economic means you’ll need to show official documentation including bank account statements, proof of pension, assets and other investments. You’ll also need to take out comprehensive private healthcare, have no criminal record and fulfil other requirements. 

As the name suggests, you can technically not work with this visa and instead have to rely on passive income, so if this doesn’t suit your purposes Spain’s new digital nomad visa may work better for you. Or if you have enough money to buy a €500,000 home, Spain’s golden visa may be right for you.

Spain’s non-lucrative residency permit is a temporary residence visa which lasts for one year initially. Britons will still need to apply for a TIE residency card once they obtain their ‘NLV’ (non-lucrative visa).

Once they have their non-lucrative visa and temporary residency permit, Britons will also be able to travel freely throughout the Schengen Area without having the same 90-day constraints as Britons residing in the UK.

The first and second residency renewals last for two years each, after which five years of residency will have been obtained and therefore the possibility of applying for long-term residency, which lasts for ten years and doesn’t have the same financial requirements.

After ten years of residence in Spain, British citizens can obtain Spanish citizenship, although they will technically have to renounce their British nationality in the process.

How much money do UK nationals need to show to get Spain’s non-lucrative visa?

There are some discrepancies in what constitutes “sufficient financial means” between Spain’s regions, provinces and even the Spanish consulates around the world from which foreigners apply for the visa (For UK-based applicants, you apply from the general Spanish consulates in either London, Manchester or Edinburgh, not from Spain).

But in general terms, Spain’s Royal Decree states that sufficient financial means “will not exceed the level of resources by which social subsidies are granted to Spaniards or the amount of the minimum Social Security pension”.

The Spanish government is referring to the IPREM, an indicator that in 2023 will rise to €600 (£532 with the current exchange rate – €1 – £0.89) per month, around €21 more a month than in 2022 and €42 more than in 2021. This may not seem like a big rise, but it adds up.

The standard financial requirement for non-lucrative visa applicants is 400 percent of the IPREM: €2,400 (£2,126) per month.

So for a UK national wanting to apply for the non-lucrative residency permit for Spain for the first time (it lasts one year), the amount they need to prove is €28,800 (£25,516), more than €1,000 more than for those who applied in 2022.

For every family member included in the residency application it’s an extra 100 percent of the IPREM you need to prove you have: €7,200 (£6,379) for the year.

So if a British couple is applying, it’s €36,000 (£31,895) for the year in savings or a monthly income through investments, pensions or other assets, or €3,000 (£2,657) a month.

For a UK family of three it’s €43,200 (£38,275) of available income a year; for a family of four it’s €50,400 (£44,655) and so on, adding €7,200 (£6,379) for each family member.

If you’re renewing your non-lucrative visa for the first and second time, bear in mind that you will have to prove you have 800 percent of the IPREM as the renewed residence permit is valid for two years.

For an individual, that amounts to €57,600 (£51,038) that they can prove they’ll have available for two years, and €14,400 (£12,759) for every family member with you in Spain. 

Remember that these figures are to be used as a reference, so if you have more assets, money or investments to strengthen your case, show them. 

“Obviously the more assets you can prove the better,” Margaret Hauschild Rey, an immigration lawyer for Madrid-based English-speaking law firm Bennet & Rey, told The Local.

Remember to also factor in changing currency exchange rates.  

If you have that plenty of capital available, you may want to consider if Spain’s golden visa is more suitable for you, and if you don’t, consider Spain’s business visa or new offering for startups, investors and digital nomads.

