How Spain’s new digital tax will affect the price of mobiles, tablets and tech

The Spanish government is set to update its digital levies, which will result in people in Spain paying more for everything from smartphones to tablets, smartwatches, external hard drives and other electronic devices.

Published: 15 February 2023 11:51 CET
There are many who criticise the government’s decision to increase the digital tax given that piracy rates in Spain have dropped in recent years. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images via AFP)

Life keeps getting more expensive in Spain, and this time it’s the Spanish government which is behind a decision which will result in consumers paying more for everyday gadgets many of us use.

The idea behind el canon digital (digital levy or tax) is to compensate music, film and other audiovisual producers, artists and authors for the illegal storage of private books, movies, CDs, and all other types of digital content that are pirated.

The digital tax has actually been around since 2017, but Spanish authorities are now set to increase the levies even further, resulting in an added cost for the public.

Once the updated legislation is approved, it will lead to an increase in the price of between 40 and 104 different products, resulting in up to a 200 percent rise in this tax.

Consumers will go from paying digital levy of €1.1 to €3.25 for smartphones, an increased levy of €3.75 for tablets and a cost of €2.50 for smartwatches, which have recently been included in the list. This may not seem like a lot but it all adds up as it affects all manner of tech products: SSD drives, printers, mp3 players, smartwatches, kindles, memory cards, scanners, CD writers and more.

The product with the most added tax will now be a hard disk drive with more than 6.01 TB of storage, which will cost €6.45 extra, while the product with the lowest will be a rewritable CD with an extra cost of 0.08. 

However, due to the drop in the use of some devices, the tax has also been reduced for certain products such as desktop computers from €5.45 to €5.32 and for printers from €5.25 to €4.

There are many who criticise the government’s decision to increase the digital tax, including the manufacturers of the products themselves, arguing that there is no need for the levy to be increased or exist as piracy rates are already low in Spain thanks to the rising popularity of digital platforms such as Netflix, Spotify and Amazon Prime.

Many experts argue that the legislation is only in place for the government to collect more money from consumers.

Although the maximum amount that has been added to each device is only €5.50, since the digital tax was introduced in 2017, the government has collected around €211.2 million.

It may be impossible to calculate the impact of the new rates, but experts estimate that if the mobile rate is tripled – the most popular device – it will be much higher than in 2020, which saw a record collection of €67 million, including VAT.

Despite the criticism, sources indicate that the prices established in the updated draft law will remain unchanged.

It is not yet known exactly when the new decree will be approved, but according to Spanish Culture Minister Miqel Iceta, everything is ready for it to be approved, meaning that it is likely to affect consumers sooner rather than later. 

The small change to Spain’s income tax you should be aware of

A small change to the amount of tax withheld from some salaries in Spain could have an impact on annual tax rebates.

Published: 8 February 2023 13:55 CET
The small change to Spain’s income tax you should be aware of

For some people in Spain, their January pay cheque might have been a little more than they were expecting.

The reason for this is a technical adjustment introduced at the end of 2022 to Spain’s IRPF (income tax) rules that have reduced the withholding on earned income for certain thresholds. Withheld income is the amount held back from your pay packet in order to pay taxes.

As a result, the January net salary of those affected (and generally moving forward) by the changes was boosted slightly, but it also has consequences for their 2024 tax return, namely that their 2024 tax rebate will be lower.

José María Mollinedo, General Secretary of the Sindicato de Técnicos del Ministerio de Hacienda (Gestha), told Spanish news outlet 20minutos that “those affected who file their income tax return in 2024, will receive a lower amount back”. 

In September, the Spanish government announced an extension of personal income tax benefits for lower-income thresholds.

Not only did it raise the base minimum tax exemption from €14,000 to €15,000, but it also extended reductions for incomes of up to €21,000, which was previously €18,000. On top of that, there were also changes to IRPF regulations that adjusted how much incomes above that figure would be taxed, with the aim of alleviating a big-scale jump.

According to Gestha’s calculations, the main beneficiaries will be taxpayers or households with a monthly income of less than €1,500. In these circumstances, income between €23,000 and €28,500 will have the amount withheld, reduced by between €1,014 and €27, depending on the exact level of income and the number of dependent children they have. 

This effectively means more money upfront for low earners.

2024 rebates

However, it does mean that their 2024 tax returns will be slightly lower. Incomes of between €23,000 and €28,500 will be refunded between €286 and €1,452, again depending on the number of dependents and exact income, a lower amount than last year’s tax return.

“This reduction in withholding is the same amount that will be reduced when they file their tax return, but they will still receive a refund,” Mollinedo clarified.

It should be noted that these adjustments do not affect incomes of less than €21,000, where the new limit on the deduction for earned income has been established, because the changes are to the tax itself, the tax thresholds have not changed.

For incomes from €21,000 there is now “lower withholding but not lower taxation means that this there will be a lower amount to be returned” than in previous tax rebates, Mollinedo says.

If you have a salaried job in Spain, it is worth noting that there may be variations in the exact withholding calculations due to the differences in regional regulations and tax rates.

