PROPERTY
How owning a gun (but not using it) protects Spain’s homeowners from squatters
Having a firearm at home - even if it's under lock and key, without bullets and never used - is an effective but little-known way to ensure that squatters cannot stay in your home in Spain. Here's why.
Published: 15 February 2023 10:13 CET
How owning a gun (but not using it) protects Spain's homeowners from squatters. Photo: Tom Def / Unsplash
PROPERTY
What’s the law on having security cameras at home in Spain?
If you're worried about home security in Spain, you may want to know how, or where you can legally put security cameras in or around your house. Here's everything you need to know.
Published: 8 February 2023 17:04 CET
