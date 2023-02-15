Read news from:
How owning a gun (but not using it) protects Spain’s homeowners from squatters

Having a firearm at home - even if it's under lock and key, without bullets and never used - is an effective but little-known way to ensure that squatters cannot stay in your home in Spain. Here's why.

Published: 15 February 2023 10:13 CET
In 2022, the granting of gun licences in Spain increased by a third, a record figure. The reason for this is that having a firearm can protect your home against squatters, but not in the sense of pointing it at them or shooting, which could have far more complicated and potentially worse legal implications for you.

In recent years the Spanish squatting movement ‘Okupa’ has been on the rise, but even though the numbers decreased slightly in 2022, it’s still a big problem. 

It’s hard to be certain about how many properties are currently occupied in Spain, as squatting is a secretive act and there isn’t a record of how many properties have been reclaimed by owners. But, according to interior ministry data, more than 10,000 homes have been illegally occupied every year since 2015. 

Comparing January to July 2021 with the same period of 2022, data indicates that in the first half of last year, there were a total of 10,220 squats, 5.43 percent less than those recorded in the first months of 2021.

In 2022, Catalonia registered the most squatting incidents, which in the first seven months of the year saw 4,639 cases, more than 40 percent of the total in Spain, according to figures from the Spanish Ministry of the Interior. 

While regions such as Madrid and Andalusia have seen the squatting figures drop slightly in 2022, Valencia and Extremadura, on the other hand, have suffered an increase of 23.66 percent and 5.43 percent respectively. 

Why squatters often have the upper hand over homeowners

If the okupación is reported within 48 hours and it is the first home of the owner, police officers may evict the squatters without the need for a court order. However, if more than 48 hours have passed and it’s a second home, things get more complicated and it can be difficult to evict them.

Squatters are often familiar with the law and use the principle of inviolability of the home to plead their case. By changing the locks they legally enforce this, because not even the owner can enter without a court order.

The squatters have the upper hand in this sense; if the real owners break-in, the okupas can sue them, and if the proprietors don’t pay the bills, they’ll go on a defaulters’ list. They’ll use other tricks such as having goods ordered to the address to prove that it’s their dwelling and have minors at the property to strengthen their legal protection. 

Critics say the Spanish law abandons property owners and that there are too many legal obstacles that hinder the speedy eviction of squatters. 

Potential solution

An increasing number of worried homeowners in Spain have found an unexpected solution to the risk of squatters occupying their property, which explains the record rise in gun ownership in the country.

If you have a gun on the property, the Spanish Civil Guard has the legal right to enter, no matter when and whatever the circumstances.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, as stated on the website of the Civil Guard, “people who use weapons must be able to control them at all times. In the presence or proximity of other people, they must act with the necessary diligence and precautions, and behave in such a way that they cannot cause danger, damage, harm or inconvenience to third parties or their property. 

This means that when a homeowner discovers that their property has been taken over by squatters they can immediately notify the Guardia Civil, who have the right to immediately enter the property and evict anyone who may potentially be misusing a weapon.

What are the gun laws in Spain?

You cannot carry or possess firearms in Spain without an official license or special authorisation from the state.  According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, the number of licences and authorisations granted for the possession and use of firearms in 2022 in Spain increased by 38 percent compared to the previous year. Among these, the most requested are for the so-called hand weapons, including pistols and revolvers.  

Getting your hands on a weapon in Spain is a difficult process though, and involves a laborious list of official tests, interviews and, of course, waiting. Among other tasks, you must pass a theory exam which includes questions on weapons and, crucially, gun laws and regulations in Spain, as well as undergo and pass a psychological assessment.

There are different types of licences that range from the use of rifles for hunting only to other sports and self-defence.

Legal gun owners in Spain have some responsibilities, namely keeping the firearm in a secure place and to prevent theft or loss, and to present the gun to the Guardia Civil whenever they ask.

So, if you are able to legally get a licence it could in the future help protect your property against squatters and get them evicted quicker.

What’s the law on having security cameras at home in Spain?

If you're worried about home security in Spain, you may want to know how, or where you can legally put security cameras in or around your house. Here's everything you need to know.

Published: 8 February 2023 17:04 CET
Many people consider putting up security cameras (cámaras de vigiliancia or cámaras de seguridad in Spanish) to improve home security. Whether to discourage theft and vandalism or simply to give you peace of mind, in 2023 there are countless options for home security systems that can even live stream HD-quality footage directly to your mobile.

But in Spain it’s not as simple as simply putting up cameras wherever you want. There are rules about where you can have security cameras, especially in a country where many people live in shared apartment blocks with common areas. Things can get complicated and ultimately the decision might not actually be yours alone.

Data protection is also a strong component of Spain’s security camera laws, and there are strict rules on accessing, storing and deleting images and personal data.

The Local has broken down everything you need to know about security cameras in Spain below.

The law

To simplify the rules, generally speaking, taking images of or recording on private property is allowed in Spain, but those that record public areas are not – with a couple of exceptions.

According to the Spanish government’s official law on security cameras and data protection: “Cameras and camcorders installed in private spaces cannot obtain images of public spaces unless it is essential for the intended surveillance purpose, or it is impossible to avoid it due to the location of them”. 

In the common areas of private buildings, things generally have to be decided on by la communidad (similar to a homeowner’s association within the building) and with the approval of the majority of the owners in the buildings.

There are some steadfast rules you need to follow, regardless of where the camera is or where (public or private) it’s recording.

  • Before taking images or recording video, the owner of the camera must register it with the Spanish Agency for Data Protection (AEPD).
  • In order to install a security camera, you are legally obliged put stickers in a visible place so that passers-by know that they are in an area covered by video surveillance. The poster must include the camera registration data and the address they can go to request that their image is deleted as is their right according to Spain’s data protection legislation.
  • Only the owner of the camera can have access to the recorded images. If access to the feed is through the internet, it must be restricted by a username and password.
  • The place where the actual video surveillance equipment is located should itself have surveillance or restricted access. Only the authorised person (that is, the one who registered with AEPD) can access it.
  • You must save the images for up to 30 days after they have been recorded.

Can I legally record a neighbour’s property or a public space?

Put simply: no, as the recording of images and videos are limited to private property. Therefore, recording public areas such as the street, adjoining land or nearby homes are not within your legal rights. 

However, as mentioned before, if the build or location of your private property means that a section of public space is unavoidably covered by the cameras, say a small section of the street or a shared entrance to a building, exceptions can be made, but it’s always advisable to communicate everything with your neighbours and seek proper legal advice.

What about cameras facing my front door?

If the camera only records your property and the area covering the front door, technically speaking it is not illegal, despite being in a public place, because it is considered a personal domestic activity and is therefore not subject to the data protection laws.

Can I install security cameras in the common areas of my building?

If you, or anyone else, wants to install security cameras in the common areas of a shared building (say the lift or corridor) it must be approved in a meeting of la comunidad by a three-fifths majority.

Can I install cameras to keep an eye on people working on my private property?

If you want to record images of someone working on private property, say a builder or cleaner, you may install cameras for this purpose but must inform the worker beforehand in order to legally record them.

What happens if I record a crime with my security camera?

In the event that one of your cameras records footage of a criminal offence, you are legally bound to hand over any material to the police in person, and the images must not be used for any other purposes under any circumstances. 

