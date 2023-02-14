Read news from:
FOOTBALL

First footballer in Spain’s La Liga comes out as gay

Czech international midfielder Jakub Jankto, a player for Madrid's Getafe football team, said on Monday that he was gay in an emotional video on his Twitter account.

Published: 14 February 2023 10:10 CET
"Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom, without fears, without prejudice, without violence, or with love," Jankto said.(Photo by Laurence Griffiths / POOL / AFP)

“I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself,” Jankto said in English.

Only a handful of top players have publicly come out as gay while still playing.

Justin Fashanu came out in 1990. Josh Cavallo, at Adelaide United, came out in October 2021 and Jake Daniels did so at English side Blackpool in May 2022.

Jankto, a 27-year-old winger on loan at Czech top-flight side Sparta Prague from Getafe, became the first player attached to a club in La Liga to come out.

“Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom, without fears, without prejudice, without violence, or with love,” he added.

“I have a job and I have been doing it as best as I can for years, with seriousness, professionalism and passion,” said Jankto.

Sparta Prague said Jankto had previously told the club and his team-mates about his sexual orientation.

“Jakub Jankto spoke openly about his sexual orientation with the club’s management, coach and teammates some time ago,” said the club on Twitter.

“Everything else concerns his personal life. No further comments. No more questions.

“You have our support. Live your life, Jakub. Nothing else matters.”

Getafe also offered their support.

“Our maximum respect and unconditional support to our footballer Jakub Jankto,” wrote the Madrid side on Twitter.

The top football bodies also threw their support behind Jankto, just like several football clubs.

“We’re all with you, Jakub. Football is for everyone,” tweeted FIFA.

“Well done, Jakub. You’re a true inspiration, and European football is with you!” said UEFA.

“Proud of you, Jakub!” tweeted La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Jankto, who has also played for Udinese and Sampdoria in Serie A, has played 45 games and scored four goals for the Czech national team.

He has a three-year-old son, David, with his ex-girlfriend with whom he broke up in 2021.

Argentina fans take over Spain's cities after World Cup win

Thousands of Argentinians took to the streets of Madrid, Barcelona and other city centres across Spain to celebrate their national side’s victory against France in the World Cup final on Sunday.  

Published: 19 December 2022 14:12 CET
Argentina fans take over Spain's cities after World Cup win

Many of the roughly 100,000 Argentinians who have made Spain their home celebrated en masse the victory of la albiceleste until the early hours of Sunday night, packing squares, honking horns, chanting football songs and adorning everything in white and light blue. 

Argentina’s World Cup victory against France on penalties after an exhilarating 3-3 draw saw an explosion of joy among Argentinians the world around, and Spain was no exception. 

By midday in Madrid, there was a 50-metre queue outside nightclub Shoko, where Argentina fans gathered to watch their team on a big screen. 

When the winning penalty was scored, they exploded onto the streets, filling the Spanish capital’s Puerta del Sol square to the brim. 

Celebrations at times got out of hand, with some fans trying to climb the giant Christmas tree in Madrid’s iconic square.

Riot police had to be called in to assist and two people were arrested. 

In Barcelona, 10,000 people gathered at the city’s Arc de Triomf, lighting the sky red with flares and letting off fireworks, but fortunately there were no arrests or accidents reported.

Barcelona and Argentina share a common idol in Lionel Messi, who scored two goals in the final and was chosen player of the tournament. 

In Valencia, Argentina fans gathered in front of the town hall to celebrate. In Málaga, they gathered at River Plate’s youth academy branch. Similar scenes were witnessed in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Seville, Bilbao and other cities across the territory.  

Spain’s cultural and linguistic links with Argentina run deep, as together with Italians, Spaniards made up the majority of the migrants that turned modern Argentina into a European melting pot in the late 19th century and early 20th century.

In more recent years, the trend has been reversed, with large migration flows every time an economic crisis hits the Argentine peso.

So far in 2022, more than 33,000 Argentine nationals have moved to Spain, the highest number in 14 years. 

Many of them have Italian passports, which partly explains why the biggest foreign population group in Barcelona are Italians. 

But under Spain’s new Grandchildren Law, many thousands of Argentine nationals will be able to claim Spanish citizenship, in plenty of cases without having ever lived in Spain.

