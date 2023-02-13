For members
How much money do Britons need to move to Spain in 2023?
It’s a lot harder for UK citizens who want to move to Spain post-Brexit. Here’s how much money you need to show in 2023 to get the non-lucrative visa (an amount that’s higher than previous years).
Published: 13 February 2023 09:57 CET
If you’re renewing your non-lucrative visa for the first and second time, bear in mind that you will have to prove you have double the amount than you did with the initial application. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)
‘Frustrating, but don’t give up’: Your advice for Brits to moving to Spain post Brexit
How easy is it to move to Spain from the UK given that freedom of movement ended with Brexit? Several Britons who have made the move tell The Local about the problems that emerge as well as the time and costs involved.
Published: 16 January 2023 15:34 CET
