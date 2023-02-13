Read news from:
Austria
MOVING TO SPAIN

How much money do Britons need to move to Spain in 2023?

It’s a lot harder for UK citizens who want to move to Spain post-Brexit. Here’s how much money you need to show in 2023 to get the non-lucrative visa (an amount that’s higher than previous years).

Published: 13 February 2023 09:57 CET
If you’re renewing your non-lucrative visa for the first and second time, bear in mind that you will have to prove you have double the amount than you did with the initial application. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

Since Brexit came into force on January 1st 2021, UK nationals wanting to move to Spain or spend part of the year here have a much harder task ahead than they used to. 

It is harder to land a job or set oneself up as self-employed in Spain as a non-EU national, and the requirements for residency are more demanding than for Britons who registered as residents before 2021 and are protected under the Withdrawal Agreement.

The other main pitfall for Britons in Spain is that without residency or a visa, they can only spend 90 out of 180 days in Spain (and the Schengen Zone).

However, showing you have the financial means to care for yourself and your family is one of the best ways to solve this, which can be done through Spain’s non-lucrative residency visa. 

This article is therefore geared to UK citizens who don’t want to work in Spain (at least initially) and have the financial means to do so, as well as retirees with sufficient funds and pension to cover their costs. 

What is Spain’s non-lucrative residency permit?

A non-lucrative visa is an authorisation that allows non-EU foreigners to stay in Spain for a period of more than 90 days without working or carrying out professional activities in Spain, by demonstrating that they have sufficient financial means for themselves and, if applicable, their family.

In Spanish it’s called a visado de residencia no lucrativa and it’s often referred to as a retirement visa, as this is the best option for retirees from non-EU countries who want to move to Spain.

It is however available to third country nationals of all ages who can prove they have the financial means, and is also a good option for UK nationals who want to first travel and get to know Spain better for a year before considering working there. 

In order to prove your sufficient economic means you’ll need to show official documentation including bank account statements, proof of pension, assets and other investments. You’ll also need to take out comprehensive private healthcare, have no criminal record and fulfil other requirements. 

As the name suggests, you can technically not work with this visa and instead have to rely on passive income, so if this doesn’t suit your purposes Spain’s new digital nomad visa may work better for you. Or if you have enough money to buy a €500,000 home, Spain’s golden visa may be right for you.

Spain’s non-lucrative residency permit is a temporary residence visa which lasts for one year initially. Britons will still need to apply for a TIE residency card once they obtain their ‘NLV’ (non-lucrative visa).

Once they have their non-lucrative visa and temporary residency permit, Britons will also be able to travel freely throughout the Schengen Area without having the same 90-day constraints as Britons residing in the UK.

The first and second residency renewals last for two years each, after which five years of residency will have been obtained and therefore the possibility of applying for long-term residency, which lasts for ten years and doesn’t have the same financial requirements.

After ten years of residence in Spain, British citizens can obtain Spanish citizenship, although they will technically have to renounce their British nationality in the process.

How much money do UK nationals need to show to get Spain’s non-lucrative visa?

There are some discrepancies in what constitutes “sufficient financial means” between Spain’s regions, provinces and even the Spanish consulates around the world from which foreigners apply for the visa (For UK-based applicants, you apply from the general Spanish consulates in either London, Manchester or Edinburgh, not from Spain).

But in general terms, Spain’s Royal Decree states that sufficient financial means “will not exceed the level of resources by which social subsidies are granted to Spaniards or the amount of the minimum Social Security pension”.

The Spanish government is referring to the IPREM, an indicator that in 2023 will rise to €600 (£532 with the current exchange rate – €1 – £0.89) per month, around €21 more a month than in 2022 and €42 more than in 2021. This may not seem like a big rise, but it adds up.

The standard financial requirement for non-lucrative visa applicants is 400 percent of the IPREM: €2,400 (£2,126) per month.

So for a UK national wanting to apply for the non-lucrative residency permit for Spain for the first time (it lasts one year), the amount they need to prove is €28,800 (£25,516), more than €1,000 more than for those who applied in 2022.

For every family member included in the residency application it’s an extra 100 percent of the IPREM you need to prove you have: €7,200 (£6,379) for the year.

So if a British couple is applying, it’s €36,000 (£31,895) for the year in savings or a monthly income through investments, pensions or other assets, or €3,000 (£2,657) a month.

For a UK family of three it’s €43,200 (£38,275) of available income a year; for a family of four it’s €50,400 (£44,655) and so on, adding €7,200 (£6,379) for each family member.

If you’re renewing your non-lucrative visa for the first and second time, bear in mind that you will have to prove you have 800 percent of the IPREM as the renewed residence permit is valid for two years.

For an individual, that amounts to €57,600 (£51,038) that they can prove they’ll have available for two years, and €14,400 (£12,759) for every family member with you in Spain. 

Remember that these figures are to be used as a reference, so if you have more assets, money or investments to strengthen your case, show them. 

“Obviously the more assets you can prove the better,” Margaret Hauschild Rey, an immigration lawyer for Madrid-based English-speaking law firm Bennet & Rey, told The Local.

Remember to also factor in changing currency exchange rates.  

If you have that plenty of capital available, you may want to consider if Spain’s golden visa is more suitable for you, and if you don’t, consider Spain’s business visa or new offering for startups, investors and digital nomads.

MOVING TO SPAIN

‘Frustrating, but don’t give up’: Your advice for Brits to moving to Spain post Brexit

How easy is it to move to Spain from the UK given that freedom of movement ended with Brexit? Several Britons who have made the move tell The Local about the problems that emerge as well as the time and costs involved.

Published: 16 January 2023 15:34 CET
'Frustrating, but don't give up': Your advice for Brits to moving to Spain post Brexit

According to the results of a survey we posted on our website, by far the most popular way for Brits to move to Spain, post-Brexit was via the Non-Lucrative Visa or NLV.

Several respondents said they applied for NLV, which is a one-year visa (that can be renewed), which allows non-EU citizens to live in Spain by demonstrating that they have sufficient financial means for themselves and, if applicable, their families.

Crucially, however, you are not allowed to work while on this visa and have to prove that your income comes from passive sources such as renting out a property back in your home country. 

The NLV is also one of the most expensive ways to move to Spain. In 2023, you must show that you have savings of at least €2,400 per month, and more for extra family members without being allowed to earn anything here. 

Wendy Hendry who moved to the Alicante province from Scotland said that the process of applying took around four to five months, while Terry Mulchinock said it took him a total of six months. Howard Evans who moved to the Valencia area on the other hand, was incredibly lucky when it took him just one week to apply because it was during the height of the pandemic in February 2021. 

READ ALSO: How long does it take to get a non-lucrative visa for Spain?

There was, however, a split between those who applied for the NLV themselves and those who used a lawyer to help them with their application. 

Shirley Johnson who moved to Galicia from Lancashire said: “I made the application myself (many people use lawyers and it costs thousands of pounds). There is guidance from forums and also from the Spanish Embassy in Manchester. I was not rejected”. 

While Hendry agreed that you “should try and apply yourself because companies who offer these services will try and rip you off”. 

On the other side, both Mulchinock and Evans disagreed and said that you should use the services of a lawyer to help you with your application instead. 

Mulchinock said: “We employed a lawyer who was very competent, copied our paperwork, bank statements, got police checks, medical forms … nothing difficult”. 

Evans agreed that the whole process was quite straight forward and he was pleasantly surprised because of his “excellent solicitor”. 

READ ALSO: What are the pros and cons of Spain’s non-lucrative visa?

Readers who applied for the NLV said they spent anywhere from €2,000 to around €3,500 on the application, including all the lawyers’ fees and paperwork, while those who paid the higher amount also included the cost of the private health care needed for the application. 

“With a year’s private health care for two people all in was nearly £7000,” explained Mulchinock. Evens paid a little less, but without health insurance, “approximately €3000 paid to Spanish solicitor,” he said. 

Family connections

But, although the the NLV was the most popular way, it wasn’t the only way that Brits have managed to move to Spain post-Brexit.

Some respondents said they applied for visas to live in Spain due to family connections, either through the family reunification visa or by getting a residence card by being a family member of an EU citizen. 

The family reunification visa allows non-EU nationals to bring family members to live with them in Spain, provided that they have already been legally resident in Spain for at least one year, while the residence card is for family members of EU citizens such as spouses, partners, dependent children, and dependent parents. 

READ ALSO – Q&A: Can EU nationals bring non-EU family members over to Spain?

Half of these people said that their applications were relatively straightforward and easy, while half said it was a lot more difficult than expected. 

Lili, who moved to the Valencia area from Malta, said they when she tried to apply for a residence card for her British husband, she found it very challenging. 

“I’m dual citizen, EU/British, so for me it was easy. My husband is British and whilst technically we should have no issues with his residency, we repeatedly faced situations where I have no problem (as an EU citizen) and he’s treated worse and we have to jump through hoops to fight for his rights,” she said. 

“The experience was maddening. We spoke to a few lawyers and each one was telling us something different about the paperwork we had to submit, different from what’s listed on the Spanish government website even. I think there is a lot of confusion since they think of him as a non-EU citizen not a husband of an EU citizen. Eventually, I submitted the documents myself and we’re still waiting for a decision,” Lili added. 

On the other hand, Josh Goodwin who applied for the family reunification visa and moved to Mallorca from Leeds, said he was “pleasantly surprised” and that although the paperwork was “tricky”, using a good lawyer helped.

Working visas 

Several other readers found other ways to legally move to Spain since Brexit had come into force. Some respondents said they applied for visas for highly skilled workers through their companies, but that these were mostly for temporary periods lasting around six months. 

Even though the companies mainly organised and paid for these types of visas, the applicants said they were very expensive and it was very difficult having to have all their certificates and documents apostilled and translated, the legal fees and the visa charges. 

One reader who preferred not to be named said: “Don’t expect anything to happen quickly or electronically – everything seems to need a visit in person… It was just so much easier pre-Brexit”. 

The final number of readers who answered our survey were in the process of trying to apply for various types of visas in the hope that one of them would be successful. 

Vanessa Campbell from Surrey who is trying to move to Jávea to look after her sick mother said that her residency application was rejected as she couldn’t prove she had enough savings, so she is trying the family reunification route instead.

She said the process “is far more complicated than I had thought. Be prepared to be frustrated but don’t give up hope”. She added that there had been no compassion from the authorities because of her difficult situation.

Overall, most of the people who answered our survey had found the process of moving to Spain post-Brexit very challenging and a lot more difficult than they had originally expected. 

Tips

The majority of respondents agreed that using a lawyer definitely helped and urged others to find a good one and do the same.

“Do your research and definitely use a lawyer,” one reader said, while another echoed these sentiments. “Use a reputable solicitor and follow their advice,” they advised. A third simply said: “Get a lawyer to do it, if you can’t afford a lawyer stay at home”. 

Those who did the applications themselves encouraged others to do as much research as they could. “Research, use forums for help, and keep the faith!” one said. 

Others simply thought the process was too difficult and urged Britons to fight back against the situation if they want to be able to move to other EU countries.

“Put pressure on the British government to join Single Market in a similar way to Switzerland or Norway, with freedom of movement, otherwise, you should have A LOT of patience, time and money,” they added. 

