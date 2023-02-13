For members
How many American citizens are ordered to leave European countries?
Hundreds of Americans citizens have been forced to leave EU and Schengen area countries in recent years for numerous reasons, mostly related to residency rules. Here's a look at the numbers.
Published: 13 February 2023 12:56 CET
Updated: 13 February 2023 16:36 CET
Brexit: Brits in EU feel European and don’t want to return home
The majority of Britons who live in the EU, Norway, Iceland or Switzerland and are protected under the Brexit agreement feel European and intend to remain in Europe permanently, but many have concerns about travel problems, a new survey reveals.
Published: 21 January 2023 14:05 CET
