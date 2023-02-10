Read news from:
Seven key points from Spain’s new animal welfare law

After months of negotiations, the Spanish congress has finally given the green light to the new animal welfare law, which will particularly affect pet owners.

Published: 10 February 2023 11:09 CET
Everything you need to know about Spain's new animal welfare law. Photo: Matt Nelson / Unsplash

Spain’s new ley de bienestar animal or animal welfare law seeks to protect the wellbeing of animals, whether they are kept as pets or are wild animals used for the pleasure of humans such as in circuses or cock fighting. 

It was passed by the Spanish congress on Thursday February 9th, but now must move to the senate for final approval before it comes into force.

Here are the main key takeaway points from the law that you should know about.

Ban on pets in shop windows

The new law prohibits the “commercialisation of dogs, cats and ferrets in pet shops, as well as their display and exposure to the public for commercial purposes”. This means no more animals in pet shop windows to attract customers inside.

Dogs and cats will not be allowed to be kept in confined spaces

Violent and degrading practices will also be prohibited, such as “regularly keeping dogs and cats on terraces, balconies, rooftops, or in storage rooms, basements, patios or vehicles”.

It will also be illegal to leave your pet alone without supervision for more than three consecutive days, a period that is reduced to just 24 hours in the case of dogs.

You will need to take a training course to buy or adopt a dog

One of the most talked-about parts of the law is that it will be mandatory for anyone who wants to own a dog to take a short training course in advance. The course will be free and will be valid indefinitely.  

In addition, the regulation establishes that “in the case of dog ownership and throughout the life of the animal, the owner must contract and maintain in force a civil liability insurance for damages to third parties that includes coverage for those responsible for the animal”.  

However, in one of the most controversial points of the law, hunting or working dogs, such as sheepdogs, will not be included in the above rule. It states that “in the case of dogs used in hunting, grazing and livestock guarding activities and with respect to the people who handle them, they will not be subject to behavioural validations, specific veterinary checks of aptitude or have to be in possession of a veterinary certificate accrediting said aptitude, nor have specific qualifications or training courses”.

No wild animals allowed in circuses or other cultural performances

The new law also prohibits the use of wild animals in circuses such as elephants or lions, as is already the case in many regions across Spain. Failure to comply with this rule will be considered a very serious infraction with a fine of up to €200,000.

The law specifically states: “the use of animals in prohibited activities, particularly in cultural and festive activities, in mechanical attractions, fairground carousels, as well as the use of wildlife species in circus shows” will be sanctioned. And, in the same way, “the use of animals in nativity scenes, parades or processions” will be prohibited.

Only controlled licensed breeding of animals will be permitted

The law will also implement a set of rules to control the breeding and sale of animals. In general terms, individuals will be prohibited from breeding pets and will it only be allowed by those who are properly registered professionals, who must comply with all animal welfare guarantees.

Among these limits, even for registered breeders, will be a rule on the number of litters that each female can have. The fine for breeding animals for commercial purposes without a proper licence will be from €50,001 to €200,000.

A ban on keeping certain animals as pets

There will be certain animals that will not be allowed to be kept as pets. A new list has been created of the only species that are allowed as pets, meaning that all others not on the list will be prohibited. There are several different criteria animals must meet to be on the list, mainly that the animals “must be able to be adequately kept in captivity”, they must not be “invasive” or pose a serious risk “in case of escape and lack of control” nor should they belong to any “protected wild species”.

Just some of the many animals that will no longer be allowed to be kept as pets include spiders, certain birds that are not native to Spain such as parakeets and love birds, Vietnamese pigs, hedgehogs, turtles and exotic reptiles like snakes, lizards and chameleons. 

Controversially, the list of animals that are allowed does not include some species that are regularly kept as pets such as rabbits, guinea pigs, chinchillas, mice and hamsters. 

Cock fights will be prohibited

One of the most heavily punishable parts of the law is the ban on cock fighting. There are only two regions left in Spain that still allow it, the Canary Islands and Andalusia. Currently, cockfighting is prohibited in all locations where it has not traditionally “been celebrated”.

In Andalusia, it will only be allowed “for the selection of breeding and the improvement of the breed and its export” to countries where these shows are allowed. The fines for not obeying this law will be up to €200,000.

Which vaccinations does my pet need in Spain?

As any pet owner knows, our furry friends need vaccines to keep them healthy too, but which vaccinations are mandatory for your pets in Spain?

Published: 3 February 2023 12:42 CET
The Spanish are pet crazy and there are a whopping 15 million pets in the country, according to the latest figures from the National Association of Pet Food Manufacturers. This is mainly made up of dogs, cats, rabbits, tortoises and turtles. 

The majority of these are dogs, a total of 9.3 million of them in fact, and the number of dog owners in Spain has risen by 38 percent in the last three years. 

In fact, there is more than twice the number of pets than kids under the age of 15 in Spain. 

If you’re thinking of joining the nation of pet lovers and getting a pet of your own or you own one already but are unsure of what vaccinations they need in Spain, we’re here to help.

Dogs 

Dogs can be exposed to many different illnesses and viruses every day while out on their daily walks and socialising with other dogs, that’s why it’s important that they’re vaccinated, both to keep them healthy and to help eradicate certain diseases. 

Vaccinations begin in Spain right from when they’re puppies. The main mandatory vaccines for dogs here are:

Canine Paravovirosis: Canine parvovirosis is a disease that damages the intestines, causing bloody diarrhoea. 

Distemper: This is a serious and highly contagious disease. It affects a dog’s digestive, respiratory and nervous systems and can be fatal, but is easily avoided through vaccination. 

Rabies: Although Spain is officially rabies-free, it’s important to keep dogs vaccinated to help keep it that way. The rabies virus is transmitted through saliva and can enter the bloodstream through a bite. Unfortunately, it’s a fatal disease and while there are vaccines, there is no cure. 

1.5-month-old puppies – From this age puppies should be given one vaccine against parvovirus, one against distemper and two polyvalent vaccines.

Two-month-old puppy – The polyvalent vaccine can also be given at this age. 

Three-month-old puppy – Polyvalent booster.

Four-month-old puppy – Rabies vaccine.

One-year-old dog – Boosters of the polyvalent and rabies vaccines.

Yearly vaccines – Polyvalent and rabies vaccine boosters. The rabies vaccine is mandatory across Spain, except in Catalonia, Galicia and the Basque Country. Most regions say that dogs need a yearly booster, but some allow it every two years instead. 

Keep in mind, even if you are in Catalonia, Galicia and the Basque Country vets recommend that you vaccinate your dog against rabies anyway, particularly if you are travelling with them to other regions. 

Optional vaccines – While the above vaccines are mostly mandatory, there are several others that are optional vaccines. These include canine hepatitis, canine leishmaniasis, leptospirosis, lyme disease and kennel cough. 

The leptospirosis vaccine is recommended for dogs who regularly visit forested areas and it protects them for at least 12 months.

Cats

Which vaccines do cats need in Spain? Photo: Kari Shea / Unsplash

Although more people own dogs in Spain, there are still around 5.4 million cats according to the National Association of Pet Food Manufacturers. If you’re a cat person then you’ll need to know about the vaccines that your feline friends need too. 

Feline parvovirus: Also known as feline panleukopenia, the virus causes diarrhoea, vomiting, and fever and can be severe, especially in kittens. 

Herpesvirus: Also known as feline viral rhinotracheitis (FVR), this is a highly infectious disease caused by feline herpesvirus type-1 and is one of the major causes of upper respiratory infections and eye infections in cats. 

Calicivirus: Feline calicivirus is an infection that causes upper respiratory infections as well as oral diseases in cats. 

Kittens need their first vaccines aged six weeks and another dose around 16 weeks this is for all three vaccines – parvovirus, herpesvirus and calicivirus.

One important optional vaccine is for the prevention of feline leukemia, which can be fatal. If you’ve adopted a cat or kitten, it’s important to test to find out if the cat is seropositive or not. It can be transmitted from the mother cat during pregnancy or while breastfeeding. It can also pass between cats if they lick each other or share water bowls for example. 

The legislation regarding rabies vaccine for cats is the same as for dogs.

Optional vaccines: Chlamydophila and leishmaniasis vaccines are not mandatory and are not always given to cats because they do not completely stop them from catching the illnesses, however, they do help with the symptoms. Chlamydophila is usually recommended for those who have several cats at home to help control the spread of the disease and is an infection of the eyes, while leishmaniasis is rare and is a parasitic disease that affects the skin. 

