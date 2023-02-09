Read news from:
Night train between Barcelona and Amsterdam to open before end of the year

A new night train between Barcelona and Amsterdam is set to open by the end of the year as part of an EU Commission push on train travel, as well as routes between Lisbon and A Coruña and Lisbon and Madrid.

Published: 10 February 2023 09:42 CET
Night train to open between Spain and Amsterdam and Spain and Portugal. Photo: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP

A new night train between Barcelona and Amsterdam could be in operation by the end of 2023.

The route comes as part of the European Commission’s plan to support 10 new pilot projects for the creation of new train lines that serve to connect different cities on the continent and promote environmentally friendly alternatives to flying.

But, Barcelona-Amsterdam wasn’t the only Spanish route chosen by the Commission. There will also be new services piloted between Lisbon and A Coruña and Lisbon and Madrid, as well as services connecting Catalonia and southern France.

According to Dutch media reports, the project should be launched on December 10th, 2023, but there are suggestions that could operate even sooner. The pilot route will have three weekly departures in order to gauge demand for the connection.

Night trains are common in other countries, but in Spain they have become increasingly rare. During Covid-19 pandemic, the four night services offered in Spain, which included routes covering Barcelona and Madrid with Galicia, Portugal and France, were all shut down and have not restarted due to a lack of passengers. 

European trains

Barcelona-Amsterdam was one of just 10 routes chosen by the European Commission in its drive to boost train travel across the continent. Others include new services connecting Hungary, Austria and western Romania; connections between Germany, Denmark and Sweden; midnight services from Paris to Milan and Venice; and the bolstering of the existing Amsterdam to London service.

Error means new local trains won’t arrive in Cantabria and Asturias until 2026

The so-called 'Gálibogate' cock-up, in which €258 million worth of trains ordered for Cercanías services in Cantabria and Asturias wouldn't fit through the tunnels, means they won't be rolled out in the northern regions until 2026.

Published: 9 February 2023 17:28 CET
Spain’s Ministry of Transport has said that €258 million worth of commuter trains ordered to bolster Cercanías and Media Distancia services in Cantabria and Asturias will not be rolled out until 2026, because they did not fit the dimensions of tunnels, meaning a delay of two years.

Understandably, there was indignation in both Cantabria and Asturias when the news of the cock-up emerged, with many in the Spanish press and social media suggesting that the regional transport authorities had wasted hundreds of millions of taxpayer’s money on trains that were too wide for tunnels in the region.

However, Xavier Flores, Spain’s General Secretary of Infrastructure, has denied this, insisting instead that they were too small. “It is not that they were designed too wide, they would never be designed if they did not fit inside the tunnel.”

Speaking to transport executives in Cantabria and Asturias on Wednesday February 8th, he did however concede that the delay is due to “a technical and complex discussion that could have been more diligent” in adapting the rolling stock to the correct metric width of tunnels in the regions.

Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez, said that “they will determine the appropriate responsibilities, one by one, until the final consequences” for this failure and that Renfe and Adif will be thoroughly assessed, during an inquiry to get to the bottom of the debacle and find out what happened and who exactly is to blame.

READ ALSO: Flights, trains and ferries: Spain’s new international travel routes in 2023

Spain’s state train operater Renfe has stated that the specifications of the 31 trains, which were awarded to the Gipuzkoan company CAF in 2020, used reference measurements of the gauges used on the network published by Adif, the Spanish state-owned railway infrastructure manager, but these were not applicable for the lines in Asturias and Cantabria.

The error was detected over two years ago, in January 2021, but only recently emerged publicly.

Facing public ridicule and with a public inquiry looming, Renfe and Adif have even begun blaming one another for the error. Adif says that the measurements Renfe specified in the contract included the wrong information. Renfe, for their part, argues the measurements in the contract given to CAF were those previously made by Adif.

“We do not measure the tunnels, we limit ourselves to collecting the measurements from the company that owns the infrastructure and include them in the specifications of the contract,” Renfe sources told Asturian newspaper La Nueva España. “The problem is that the ‘official’ measures of the tunnels do not correspond to reality,” they added.

But as is often the case with such public blunders, heads have already rolled. 

Adif announced on Monday that it had sacked the head of its Inspection and Track Technology, whereas Renfe has also removed someone from its Technical and Operations Directorate.

