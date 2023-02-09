Night train between Barcelona and Amsterdam to open before end of the year

A new night train between Barcelona and Amsterdam could be in operation by the end of 2023.
The route comes as part of the European Commission’s plan to support 10 new pilot projects for the creation of new train lines that serve to connect different cities on the continent and promote environmentally friendly alternatives to flying.
But, Barcelona-Amsterdam wasn’t the only Spanish route chosen by the Commission. There will also be new services piloted between Lisbon and A Coruña and Lisbon and Madrid, as well as services connecting Catalonia and southern France.
According to Dutch media reports, the project should be launched on December 10th, 2023, but there are suggestions that could operate even sooner. The pilot route will have three weekly departures in order to gauge demand for the connection.
Night trains are common in other countries, but in Spain they have become increasingly rare. During Covid-19 pandemic, the four night services offered in Spain, which included routes covering Barcelona and Madrid with Galicia, Portugal and France, were all shut down and have not restarted due to a lack of passengers.
European trains
Barcelona-Amsterdam was one of just 10 routes chosen by the European Commission in its drive to boost train travel across the continent. Others include new services connecting Hungary, Austria and western Romania; connections between Germany, Denmark and Sweden; midnight services from Paris to Milan and Venice; and the bolstering of the existing Amsterdam to London service.
