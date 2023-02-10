Can I watch the Super Bowl on Spanish TV?

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs this year and Rihanna will be doing the halftime show.

American residents in Spain or even those just visiting won’t want to miss out and may be wondering where they can watch or if it will be shown on Spanish TV.

Remember, if you’re in Spain, the Super Bowl will technically be February 13th, as it will start after midnight – 12:30am (00:30) Spanish peninsular time.

While the Super Bowl will not be shown on regular Spanish TV channels, it will be shown on Vamos de Movistar+, which you can buy a subscription to.

You can also watch it online by purchasing the NFL Game Pass here.

Where else can I watch the Super Bowl in Spain?

If you don’t want to buy the subscription to the Vamos de Movistar+ channel and you don’t want to watch at home on your computer, luckily there are several bars showing it live in major cities across Spain.

One of the best places to watch the game with locations in several cities in Spain is the Hard Rock Café. You’ll find branches in Barcelona, Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, Málaga, Seville, Gran Canaria and Tenerife.

Be aware that for many of the bars below, you will need to buy tickets in advance or at the door.

Barcelona

Barcelona is one of the best cities to watch the super bowl in Spain because of the number of bars where you can watch it live.

The George Payne

This may be a traditional Irish-style pub, but The George Payne goes all out for the Super Bowl, hosting one of the biggest parties in the city.

Belushi’s

Located right in the centre of the city between Plaça de Catalunya and Universitat, near the top of La Rambla, Belushi’s will be holding its Super Bowl party complete with international beers and a buffet of American snacks.

CocoVail Beer Hall

If a huge American beer hall isn’t a perfect place to watch the Super Bowl, then we don’t know where is. No reservations are needed, but space will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. With six big-screen TVs, plus American munchies like chicken wings, CocoVail Beer Hall promises a good night. Be aware that due to legal restrictions, they can only stay open until after the halftime show or until 3am.

Valencia

Valencia may not have as many American residents as Madrid or Barcelona, but there are still plenty of places to watch the Super Bowl.

Max Max

Located in La Bega Baixa area of the city, Max Max is an Irish pub, which often has live Celtic music. They will be showing the Super Bowl from midnight onwards and will not be accepting entries after this time.

Portland Ale House

This snug American-style brewpub will be serving craft beer, American hamburgers and fries during its Super Bowl party. Tickets must be bought in advance.

Casino Cirsa

A casino may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking about where to watch the Super Bowl, but it’s a classic Super Bowl venue in Valencia. Tickets must be reserved in advance and include 2 drinks.

Madrid

Despite the fact that Madrid is where the majority of Americans live in Spain, there don’t seem to be many sports bars showing the Super Bowl there this year.

Sports Pub Madrid

The classically-named Sports Pub Madrid is located between the Acacias and Embajadores metro stations and will be holding a private Super Bowl viewing party with tickets available via Event Bright here. It’s a cosy place serving snacks such as nachos, chicken wings and pizzas.