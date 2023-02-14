For members
UNDERSTANDING SPANIARDS
12 sure-fire ways to offend a Spaniard
From ordering the wrong drinks with tapas to calling one of their official languages a dialect, these are just two of the ways you may inadvertently offend a Spaniard.
Published: 10 February 2023 16:48 CET
Updated: 14 February 2023 14:04 CET
Updated: 14 February 2023 14:04 CET
Here are 12 sure-fire ways to offend a Spaniard, which to be clear is not something we want you to do. Photo: JORGE GUERRERO / AFP
SPAIN EXPLAINED
How the Spanish sport Padel is winning over the world
Padel, a cross between squash and tennis is one of the fastest-growing sports globally and is most popular in Spain.
Published: 19 January 2023 10:07 CET
Updated: 19 January 2023 11:09 CET
Updated: 19 January 2023 11:09 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments