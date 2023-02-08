Read news from:
The trick to enter Spain's low emission zones with an old car

Throughout 2023 low emissions zones are being rolled out in municipalities across Spain, which limit the types of cars that can drive in city centres. Some cars are too old to meet the new standards for these zones, but there is a trick to get around these new restrictions.

Published: 9 February 2023 16:05 CET
The trick to enter Spain’s low emission zones with an old car
The trick to get into low emission zones in Spain with an old car.

As part of the Spanish government’s climate change and energy transition legislation, a series of low-emission zones (Zonas de Bajas Emisiones, ZBEs) were introduced across the country on January 1st 2023, though the majority of municipalities have delayed their enforcement until the end of 2023 and even into 2024.

The aim is to reduce air pollution in Spain’s urban areas and by 2050 have a fleet of cars and light commercial vehicles without direct carbon dioxide emissions, in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The new rules will apply to municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, of which there are 149 across the Spanish territory.

Stickers

To help enforces these ZBEs, there are a number of emission stickers that identify what type of car you have and how environmentally friendly it is. If you don’t know your car’s emission classification, don’t worry. You can simply visit the DGT website here and type in your vehicle’s registration number to find out. 

You can find out all about different emissions stickers here, and how you can get your hands on them here.

Generally speaking, though, the most polluting cars, that is, those not even worthy of an emissions sticker and with no rights to drive within ZBEs, are diesel cars made prior to 2006 and petrol cars prior to 2001.

Some people, of course, have cars older than this.

Trick

If your car is too old or considered too environmentally damaging to enter these ZBEs, fear not, there may be a trick to get in. It all depends on the type of car you have.

Liquified Petroleum Gas, better known as LPG, but sometimes referred to as ‘Autogas’, is an alternative fuel that has existed for many years, but in recent times has started to become fashionable again for its affordability and, crucially, because petrol and diesel cars can be covered to run on LPG. This ‘Autogas’ is not only more environmentally friendly, but it can get you into the ZBEs.

Fortunately, most petrol cars and some diesel ones can get LPG converters fitted, something that transforms them into so-called ‘dual-fuel’ vehicles that have the capability to use LPG as well as your normal fuel.

In fact, you can convert a diesel or petrol car into an environmentally friendly vehicle with an LPG feeding system, a transformation that in many cases comes with a significant improvement in the vehicle’s environmental rating, making it a car worthy of an ECO label and, crucially, allowing you to drive within the ZBEs.

Why is this important?

Well, LPG-run cars are much less polluting than petrol and diesel. They produce less CO2 emissions because LPG doesn’t contain most of the polluting metals and other toxic elements found in normal petrol and diesel. 

The specifics 

If you’re considering converting your older car, you’ll need to know which European regulation it was manufactured and registered under. For petrol cars, those that were originally approved under Euro 3 regulations (2000 onwards) can obtain the ECO badge if they convert to LPG.

For diesel vehicles, those that have been approved under Euro 6 regulations (registered from 2014 and onwards) will be entitled to the ECO label after conversion. 

Costs

It should be noted that the LPG conversion process can be quite pricey, anywhere from €2,000 to €3,000 according to figures in the Spanish media.

But where the LPG savings really come, are on fuel: a litre of LPG currently costs a little over €1 (€1.008 to be exact), while in Spain a litre of petrol generally exceeds €1.60 per litre on average.

What is LPG?

Liquefied Petroleum Gas is the most used alternative fuel in the world. In Spain, cars that can run on both LPG and petrol (something known as bi-fuel) have the right to ECO labels, the same as micro-hybrid cars or conventional hybrids.

LPG is a ‘liquid gas’ sometimes referred to as propane or butane and is produced during the refining of crude oils and processing of natural liquid gas. Technically speaking, it is a gas that turns into a liquid when it’s pressurised.

Historically this byproduct was burnt off and wasted, but it has since been recognised as a low-carbon fuel and, in Spain, converting to LPG can help get your older car into the new low-emissions zones.

What happens if drive in a ZBE without a sticker?

If you drive into a ZBE without authorisation (and are caught), you’ll be fined €200. This is the flat-rate fine for Spaniards and foreigners, established in Spain’s Traffic Law reforms back in March 2022.

EXPLAINED: What are the rules for parking in Spain?

If you plan on buying or renting a car, haven’t managed to switch over your UK licence yet or you’ve just moved here and are unfamiliar with the rules, here’s everything you need to know about parking in Spain.

Published: 1 February 2023 16:49 CET
EXPLAINED: What are the rules for parking in Spain?

If you’re planning on driving in Spain, it’s important you familiarise yourself with all the rules here, not only when moving, but while parked too. Here’s what all the different coloured lines mean for parking on the street. 

White lines

These are the easiest and simple to understand in Spain and mean that you can park anywhere within the lines, at any time for free.

Blue lines

Parking within blue lines means they are designed for visitors and you must pay to leave your vehicle there. You can make your payment at the nearest parking meter.

Be aware that each region in Spain has different rules on how long you can park your car somewhere without incurring a fine, find out what they are here.

In general, the rules apply Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm, and on Saturdays from 9am to 3pm. Sundays and holidays, there are no restrictions. The schedule can vary in summer though in popular destinations, so always look on the signs and the parking meter to find out.

Green and orange lines

Parking within green and orange lines is reserved for residents of the area who are registered to park in those particular zones.

To obtain a permit to park within the orange and green lines, you must contact your local ayuntamiento or town hall and present the necessary documents such as your padrón certificate, driving licence and evidence you own a vehicle.

It will also be necessary to make a payment to use this service. Once you’re registered you can use both the orange and green zones without any restrictions.

Visitors can also use green and orange parking zones, but there are restrictions in place and they must pay. The price of parking within green or orange lines is always higher than the price of parking within the blue lines and you are only allowed to park for a limited time. 

The duration can vary from region to region, but it’s typically only 2 hours before you’ll have to move your car. You must remember to pay straight away and leave a ticket in your window to prove you’ve done so.

You can park freely within white lines in Spain.
 

Is there a difference between the green lines and the orange ones?

No, there is no difference whatsoever, you can treat them exactly the same. It may depend on the city you’re in. For example, in Madrid, Barcelona and Seville you’ll find more green lines and in Valencia and Alicante you’ll find more orange ones.

Area exclusively for residents  

Some cities also have special exclusive resident zones, these areas are depicted by showing a red circle with an X through it and a light blue background. It will also have either orange or green lines on the street, as well as this sign saying ‘Zona exclusiva de residentes’ (Area exclusively for residents) or ‘área residents‘ (residents’ area).

Loading and unloading zone

These zones are marked with yellow zigzag lines, as well as a dark blue circle outlined in red and with a diagonal red slash through the middle. It is forbidden to park at any time in these areas and they’re only for loading and unloading. The maximum time for this is around 30 minutes. The sign will also indicate any additional rules, but they typically apply from Monday to Friday 8am to 8pm.

Blue-Orange lines

A dotted blue and orange line indicates one of two situations. It’s either for those visiting a health centre or hospital, where you can park for a maximum of 4 hours or it’s a long-stay area near to a train station for example. You must pay for long-stay parking spots, but they will be at a reduced rate and you can leave your car for up to 12 hours.

Yellow line

A yellow line means that parking is prohibited at all times. They are usually placed in front of garages, the entrance to car parks and areas reserved for service vehicles such as police cars or ambulances.

No parking, except for the library bus.

A red circle with a blue background and an X through the middle

This sign indicates that stopping and parking are prohibited in this area.

A red circle with a blue background and one diagonal line through the middle

This means that parking is prohibited but you can stop if absolutely necessary for less than 2 minutes when the driver is in the car.

VADO

If you leave the vehicle in the regulated parking area, but do not pay for parking, you will be fined, but if you park in an area labelled VADO, your car will be towed away, as well as having to pay.  

