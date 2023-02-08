The trick to enter Spain’s low emission zones with an old car

As part of the Spanish government’s climate change and energy transition legislation, a series of low-emission zones (Zonas de Bajas Emisiones, ZBEs) were introduced across the country on January 1st 2023, though the majority of municipalities have delayed their enforcement until the end of 2023 and even into 2024.

The aim is to reduce air pollution in Spain’s urban areas and by 2050 have a fleet of cars and light commercial vehicles without direct carbon dioxide emissions, in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The new rules will apply to municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, of which there are 149 across the Spanish territory.

Stickers

To help enforces these ZBEs, there are a number of emission stickers that identify what type of car you have and how environmentally friendly it is. If you don’t know your car’s emission classification, don’t worry. You can simply visit the DGT website here and type in your vehicle’s registration number to find out.

Generally speaking, though, the most polluting cars, that is, those not even worthy of an emissions sticker and with no rights to drive within ZBEs, are diesel cars made prior to 2006 and petrol cars prior to 2001.

Some people, of course, have cars older than this.

Trick

If your car is too old or considered too environmentally damaging to enter these ZBEs, fear not, there may be a trick to get in. It all depends on the type of car you have.

Liquified Petroleum Gas, better known as LPG, but sometimes referred to as ‘Autogas’, is an alternative fuel that has existed for many years, but in recent times has started to become fashionable again for its affordability and, crucially, because petrol and diesel cars can be covered to run on LPG. This ‘Autogas’ is not only more environmentally friendly, but it can get you into the ZBEs.

Fortunately, most petrol cars and some diesel ones can get LPG converters fitted, something that transforms them into so-called ‘dual-fuel’ vehicles that have the capability to use LPG as well as your normal fuel.

In fact, you can convert a diesel or petrol car into an environmentally friendly vehicle with an LPG feeding system, a transformation that in many cases comes with a significant improvement in the vehicle’s environmental rating, making it a car worthy of an ECO label and, crucially, allowing you to drive within the ZBEs.

Why is this important?

Well, LPG-run cars are much less polluting than petrol and diesel. They produce less CO2 emissions because LPG doesn’t contain most of the polluting metals and other toxic elements found in normal petrol and diesel.

The specifics

If you’re considering converting your older car, you’ll need to know which European regulation it was manufactured and registered under. For petrol cars, those that were originally approved under Euro 3 regulations (2000 onwards) can obtain the ECO badge if they convert to LPG.

For diesel vehicles, those that have been approved under Euro 6 regulations (registered from 2014 and onwards) will be entitled to the ECO label after conversion.

Costs

It should be noted that the LPG conversion process can be quite pricey, anywhere from €2,000 to €3,000 according to figures in the Spanish media.

But where the LPG savings really come, are on fuel: a litre of LPG currently costs a little over €1 (€1.008 to be exact), while in Spain a litre of petrol generally exceeds €1.60 per litre on average.

What is LPG?

Liquefied Petroleum Gas is the most used alternative fuel in the world. In Spain, cars that can run on both LPG and petrol (something known as bi-fuel) have the right to ECO labels, the same as micro-hybrid cars or conventional hybrids.

LPG is a ‘liquid gas’ sometimes referred to as propane or butane and is produced during the refining of crude oils and processing of natural liquid gas. Technically speaking, it is a gas that turns into a liquid when it’s pressurised.

Historically this byproduct was burnt off and wasted, but it has since been recognised as a low-carbon fuel and, in Spain, converting to LPG can help get your older car into the new low-emissions zones.

What happens if drive in a ZBE without a sticker?

If you drive into a ZBE without authorisation (and are caught), you’ll be fined €200. This is the flat-rate fine for Spaniards and foreigners, established in Spain’s Traffic Law reforms back in March 2022.