Spanish Supreme Court upholds Palma ban on tourist rentals

The Spanish Supreme Court has upheld Palma city council's policy of banning tourist rentals in apartment buildings in the popular Mallorcan capital.

Published: 9 February 2023 12:59 CET
Photo: Pixabay.

The High Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands (TSJIB) had previously ruled against the policy in September 2021, but the superior court has now overruled it and endorsed the council’s efforts to limit the tourist rental market and protect locals from being priced out of the area.

According to the ruling, only houses and villas in certain zones can be rented out to tourists and not multi-home apartment buildings.

In Palma, tourists can only rent single-family homes, detached isolated houses or villas, except those located on protected land, close to the airport or in non-residential areas such as industrial estates.

Market battle

This comes after a year-long battle by the local government to protect locals against the tourist rental market. In Palma, rapidly rising rental prices have driven out many locals and some have even been forced to live in caravans because they’ve been priced out by tourists.

Property developers buying up apartments for short-term tourist rentals have also hit supply, which has in turn added to the price rises.

According to the Consell de Palma, 33 percent of families on the island rent their homes because the price of buying property has soared due to pressure from the tourism sector and the international market. The Balearic Islands is the region with the second most expensive rents in Spain and are leaders in tourist housing.

In the summer of 2017, the Balearic regional government passed the Regional Tourist Rental Law 6/2017, an extension of the Tourism Law 8/2012, which introduced fines of up to €400,000 for companies that advertised properties without a reference number that guaranteed their compliance with rental restrictions.

Since July 2018, apartment owners in Palma have not been able to rent their homes to tourists. This ruffled feathers in the tourism sector and legal battles led by the holiday rental association Habtur have gone back and forth since. Now, however, it seems the Supreme Court may have settled the debate and prioritised the local community over the tourist market. 

National model?

Mayor of Palma, José Hila, said the Supreme Court ruling will serve as a precedent at a national level and could inspire similar models in other touristy cities. “Many cities are going to follow our path because there is a clear judicial endorsement to be able to do so,” the mayor said on Wednesday.

At a press conference accompanied by MES and Podemos councillors, the PSOE mayor said the Supreme Court ruling supports the council’s reasoning behind its rental policy.

Tourist rentals, the council argues, lead to a “substantial modification of the concept of housing”, which has, in turn, had “an impact on the makeup and coexistence of neighbourhoods”, as well as on resources, and has affected “the availability of properties for residents,” Hila said.

The Balearic Islands received 16,475,579 tourist arrivals in 2022, a figure that reached almost pre-pandemic levels back in 2019.

Up until September 2022, the Balearic Islands could even compete in the top 20 rankings of the most visited countries in the world, coming in sixteenth place, just on its own.

Spain’s Balearic Islands want to limit number of tourists

The government of the Balearics wants to put a cap on the number of visitors to the holiday islands and only allow 16.5 million per year.

Published: 7 February 2023 14:36 CET
Spain’s Balearic Islands want to limit number of tourists

The Balearic Islands received 16,475,579 tourist arrivals in 2022, a figure that reached almost pre-pandemic levels back in 2019, with only 397 fewer tourists.  

This same number is around the number that the government of the Balearics wants to limit the number of visitors to – 16.5 million.  

This is slightly less than the 16,596,194 the islands welcomed in 2018, the year that marked an all-time high in tourist arrivals. 

Up until September 2022, the Balearic Islands could even compete in the top 20 rankings of the most visited countries in the world, coming in sixteenth place, just on its own.

This is all part of the regional government’s plan to remodel its tourism industry. The government wants to introduce a cap on the number of arrivals and has said that this is the maximum number the islands can sustain.  

The Balearic Minister of Tourism and Labour, Iago Negueruela said: “We believe that it is feasible to do better, but with fewer tourists. Despite the theories of those who bet on quantity versus quality, it has been shown that we are going in the right direction”.

The number of visits reached in 2022 “is a maximum that should not be exceeded, but should decrease”, he continued, insisting that “there must be a clear trend towards the reduction of tourist numbers”.

The plan will also focus on reducing the number of tourists in summer and trying to attract more during other times of the year.

The strategy is to increase quality and services, whilst and the same time reducing the number of arrivals, at least in the summer months, when the sheer numbers have become intolerable for both residents and other tourists.

Recently, the regional parliament of Spain’s Balearic Islands approved a law that allowed the holiday island of Menorca to limit the number of cars that can visit, preventing it from becoming choked by fumes and overrun during summer months.

This means that the island can now set a “maximum ceiling” for the number of vehicles that can circulate on the island’s roads during a “defined period”.

Back in February 2022, the Balearic authorities also passed a law that banned the creation of new hotels and other tourist accommodations on the popular holiday islands until at least 2026, as part of a bid to engage their new model of tourism that values quality over quantity. 

In addition, the islands have restricted the number of visitors to the Marítimo-Terrestre de Cabrera National Park, home to 50 percent of the posidonia (seagrass) meadows in Spain. Those who want to access the area by boat must request special permission.

But not everyone agrees with introducing an exact limit. Antoni Riera, director of the Fundació Impulsa Baleares, is reluctant to set ceiling figures and says he is more in favour of focusing on “the production model”. “No one knows the actual capacity of the Islands, so one cannot speak of a number, although the social and environmental impact is undeniable,” he points out, adding that “the important thing is to forge a tourist vision that hasn’t yet been defined.”

