The youth cultural voucher was first introduced in Spain in 2022 as a way to promote and help revitalise the Spanish cultural sector after the difficulties it suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as to help young people to benefit from cultural products that they may have missed during that time.

The good news is that the government has decided to continue this scheme into 2023. According to government figures, around 273,000 vouchers were granted in 2022, which represents almost 56 percent of potential beneficiaries.

The initiative was included in the General State Budget for 2023, at €210 million.

Who can apply?

Only those who turn 18 years old in 2023 will be able to apply for the voucher. This means anyone who was born in 2005.

It is open to anyone with Spanish nationality, legal residency or is an applicant for asylum or temporary protection. All you will have to do to show you qualify is to prove your date of birth and residency status, such as a DNI, TIE or green residency document.

How does it work?

The voucher is given as a direct handout of €400 that is loaded onto a virtual prepaid card with the name of the beneficiary and can only be used by that person.

What can I spend it on?

The Government reports that there are already more than 2,000 affiliated businesses, companies and entities throughout Spain, where you can spend it, however, there are certain rules in place.

A maximum of €200 can be spent on performing arts, cultural heritage and audiovisual productions. This includes items such as theatre tickets, live music concerts, cinemas, museums, libraries, exhibitions, as well as music and literary festivals.

A maximum of €100 can be spent on physical cultural products. This will include products such as books, magazines and periodicals, as well as video games, vinyl records or any other physical form of music and movies such as CDs and DVDs.

A maximum of €100 can be spent on digital or online culture. This includes subscriptions to companies such as Netflix and Spotify, digital music, audio and e-books, as well as podcasts, online video games and digital subscriptions to newspapers and magazines.

Keep in mind that any subscriptions will be limited to a maximum of four months. Items such as computer hard or software, textbooks, musical instruments, gastronomy, sports equipment or tickets and fashion will not be included.

Recently, the Spanish Supreme Court ruled that the voucher must now include bullfights as this was prohibited last year.

How can I apply?

In-person: You can apply for it in person by going to the dedicated website here, and then requesting to get it at a Correos (post) office, where you must submit the completed form and present your ID or Spanish residency card.

Online: For those who have already turned 18, you can apply for it on the culture voucher website by identifying yourself with your Digital Certificate or [email protected].

Those who will soon turn 18 can apply for the advanced registration of the [email protected] here.