Error means new local trains won’t arrive in Cantabria and Asturias until 2026
The so-called 'Gálibogate' cock-up, in which €258 million worth of trains ordered for Cercanías services in Cantabria and Asturias wouldn't fit through the tunnels, means they won't be rolled out in the northern regions until 2026.
Published: 9 February 2023 17:28 CET
An error by train companies in Asturias and Cantabria means local trains won't arrive until 2026. Photo: Fototrenes / WikiCommons
Will the dream of a tunnel between Spain and Morocco ever become reality?
In limbo for years, plans for a tunnel linking Spain and Morocco have been officially revived by Madrid and Rabat although the dream of an underwater rail link faces multiple obstacles.
Published: 8 February 2023 15:28 CET
