FOOD & DRINK

The Spanish city with the most bars per inhabitant

Tapas bars are an integral part of Spanish culture, whatever region you live in, but which city in Spain has the most bars per inhabitant?

Published: 8 February 2023 12:10 CET
The Barrio Húmedo in León is one of the best places for bars in Spain. Photo: Gabriel González / Phexels

Bars are an important part of life here in Spain, whether that’s for a morning coffee, a merienda with work colleagues, a drink after work or tapas in the evening with friends or family.

The Covid-19 pandemic was a blow to many bars across the country and in 2021 alone, more than 7,000 bars had to close, according to data from Hostelería de España. But thankfully bars are still an important part of life in Spain and are just as popular as ever. 

But which city has the most bars per inhabitant?  

No, it’s not Granada with its much-loved free tapas bars or lively Madrid or even the Basque foodie capital of San Sebastián. No, it’s actually the city of León, the capital of the region of Castilla y León.

León has a total of 5.03 bars per 1,000 inhabitants, according to data from the Spanish Federation of Hospitality and Restoration (FEHRDATA).

Most of these are located in the Húmedo and Romántico neighbourhoods. The Barrio Húmedo is the old mediaeval quarter of the city and its name actually translates as ‘the wet neighbourhood’ precisely because of the number of bars and taverns that can be found there.

The neighbourhood is centred around Plaza de San Martín, flanked by bright tutti fruity coloured buildings and of course, many bars. In the evenings it’s packed full of patrons spilling out onto the streets with their drinks.

The square itself and the many streets surrounding it, such as Calle Carnicerías (so-called because it is home to an old 16th-century building once used by local meat suppliers), are where you’ll find some of the best bars.

Of course, it’s not all about drinking as in most Spanish cities, tapas is just, if not more important and hopping from tapas bar to tapas bar is a popular pastime in the Barrio Húmedo. According to the León tourism board, “tapas here takes on almost religious dimensions”.

Like in Granada tapas in León are given out for free when you buy a drink in bars. Some of the most typical tapas dishes you may be served here include patatas leonesas (León-style potatoes), or morcilla de León (blood sausage or black pudding from León).

Salamanca is the second provincial capital in the ranking, with 4.22 bars per 1,000 inhabitants, while third place goes to another city in Castilla y León – Zamora with 4.14.  

Behind them is Orense in Galicia with 4.05; Palencia, also in Castilla y León with 3.60; Logroño in La Rioja with 3.53; and San Sebastián in the Basque Country with 3.29. Granada in Andalusia and La Coruña in Galicia come in next, both with 3.27 bars per 1,000 inhabitants, and to close the top 10, it’s Bilbao, famed for its pintxos bars with 3.15.  

The small town with the most bars is Sallent de Gállego in Huesca, with 15.74 establishments per 1,000 inhabitants. This is followed by Comillas in Cantabria, and Peñíscola in Castellón, occupying second and third place with 9.8 and 9.4 bars, respectively.

On a provincial level, the historic city of Cáceres in Extremadura comes out on top with 8.07 bars per 1,000 inhabitants, followed by the Balearic Islands, La Coruña, Segovia, Asturias, Huesca and León.

Droughts threaten Spain’s iconic jamón ibérico

Climate change is threatening the production of one of Spain's most famous gastronomical delights - its much-loved cured ham.

Published: 2 February 2023 15:10 CET
Every year around 6 million cured pigs’ legs are sold in Spain, according to the country’s Association of Iberian Pigs (Asici). Jamón, whether as a tapas dish or proudly displayed as a full leg in someone’s kitchen over Christmas, is about as Spanish as it gets.

Along with tortilla de patatas (Spanish omelette) and paella, it is probably the most iconic food offered by Spanish gastronomy. 

But Spain’s world-renowned jamón ibérico is facing increasingly tough market conditions and now the iconic Spanish cured ham could be under threat from droughts.

In the summer of 2022, Spain was scorched by record temperatures and its reservoirs were drained. Though the water levels of Spanish reservoirs began to refill during the rainier winter months, and are already at 50.9 percent of their capacity, according to the latest data, climate change makes it likely that Spain will suffer high heat and droughts more frequently during its summers – something that could have a big impact on the jamón industry.

Know your jamones

An important point on jamón you’ll usually find either jamón serrano or ibérico, with the latter being considered of a higher standard and taste, as it’s from a Spanish breed of cerdo ibérico (Iberian pig) which eat only acorns that are rich in oleic acid (a healthy fat) and the process by which the meat is cured is more artisanal.

And acorns are where the problem comes in.

Put simply, droughts are shrinking the areas where pigs graze and reducing the number of acorns, which in turn reduces the weight of the pigs. When combined with all the other various external economic pressures, the jamón business is quickly becoming unprofitable

“The pigs lack weight and it restricts us quite a lot,” Rodrigo Cárdeno, from Explotaciones Agropecuarias Cárdeno, told Spanish news outlet RTVE. “We are talking about an animal that should be 90kg going into October and leave in January at around 150 kilos.”

In certain parts of Spain, farmers have been forced to increase their grazing land to be able to maintain the slaughter this season, which can often be around 3,000 acorn-fed pigs per season.

Some farms, however, have not been able to do this and have had to reduce the number of pigs as a result.

Both options hit profitability, in addition to the broader pressures on production and energy costs felt by all sectors.

“We are heading towards the ruin of the sector, expenses have equalled income and it is a disaster,” Emilio Muñoz, manager of Ilunion Ibéricos de Arzuaga, in Grandada, explained to RTVE.

As a result, experts estimate that 20 percent fewer acorn-fed pigs will be slaughtered this season than last.

Price rises

It is likely the shortage will have an impact on the price of jamón ibérico moving forward. 

“This means that in four years’ time, when these acorn-fed pigs reach the market, there will be less available and it will be a scarcer product,” Alfredo Subietas, general manager of Ilunion Ibéricos Arzuaga, told the news channel.

This is a price increase that will be passed onto consumers, so if you want to enjoy the best jamón ibérico in the future, you’ll likely have to pay even more.

