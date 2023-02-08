Read news from:
Austria
TAXES

The small change to Spain’s income tax you should be aware of

A small change to the amount of tax withheld from some salaries in Spain could have an impact on annual tax rebates.

Published: 8 February 2023 13:55 CET
The change you should be aware of on Spain's income tax returns. Photo: AllGo - An App For Plus Size People / Unsplash

For some people in Spain, their January pay cheque might have been a little more than they were expecting.

The reason for this is a technical adjustment introduced at the end of 2022 to Spain’s IRPF (income tax) rules that have reduced the withholding on earned income for certain thresholds. Withheld income is the amount held back from your pay packet in order to pay taxes.

READ ALSO: The tax changes in Spain in 2023 that you need to know about

As a result, the January net salary of those affected (and generally moving forward) by the changes was boosted slightly, but it also has consequences for their 2024 tax return, namely that their 2024 tax rebate will be lower.

José María Mollinedo, General Secretary of the Sindicato de Técnicos del Ministerio de Hacienda (Gestha), told Spanish news outlet 20minutos that “those affected who file their income tax return in 2024, will receive a lower amount back”. 

In September, the Spanish government announced an extension of personal income tax benefits for lower-income thresholds.

Not only did it raise the base minimum tax exemption from €14,000 to €15,000, but it also extended reductions for incomes of up to €21,000, which was previously €18,000. On top of that, there were also changes to IRPF regulations that adjusted how much incomes above that figure would be taxed, with the aim of alleviating a big-scale jump.

READ ALSO: The new tax all workers in Spain will pay in 2023

According to Gestha’s calculations, the main beneficiaries will be taxpayers or households with a monthly income of less than €1,500. In these circumstances, income between €23,000 and €28,500 will have the amount withheld, reduced by between €1,014 and €27, depending on the exact level of income and the number of dependent children they have. 

This effectively means more money upfront for low earners.

2024 rebates

However, it does mean that their 2024 tax returns will be slightly lower. Incomes of between €23,000 and €28,500 will be refunded between €286 and €1,452, again depending on the number of dependents and exact income, a lower amount than last year’s tax return.

“This reduction in withholding is the same amount that will be reduced when they file their tax return, but they will still receive a refund,” Mollinedo clarified.

It should be noted that these adjustments do not affect incomes of less than €21,000, where the new limit on the deduction for earned income has been established, because the changes are to the tax itself, the tax thresholds have not changed.

For incomes from €21,000 there is now “lower withholding but not lower taxation means that this there will be a lower amount to be returned” than in previous tax rebates, Mollinedo says.

If you have a salaried job in Spain, it is worth noting that there may be variations in the exact withholding calculations due to the differences in regional regulations and tax rates.

For members

TAXES

Spain’s deputy PM proposes freezing mortgage rates

Yolanda Díaz, Spain's Deputy Prime Minister and Labour Minister, has called for a freeze on variable mortgage rates amid news that Spain's biggest banks have enjoyed a bumper year of record profits.

Published: 2 February 2023 15:30 CET
Yolanda Díaz, Spain’s Labour Minister and the ideological force behind sweeping labour market reforms, has called for a freeze on variable rate mortgages following news that some of Spain’s biggest banks reported billions in record profits last year.

On Wednesday, BBVA reported a 2022 profit of €6.4 billion, the largest profit in its history. Driving this profit, the bank’s interest margin grew by a whopping 30.4 percent, commission income by 12.3 percent, and loans by 13.3 percent.

Banco Santander posted an annual net profit of €9.6 billion, up 18 percent from 2021 and higher than forecasted by analysts polled by financial data firm FactSet.

READ ALSO: Banco Santander posts record profit as rates rise

Given these record-breaking profits, especially against the backdrop of a prolonged cost of living and inflationary crisis in Spain, Díaz has said the government must act decisively to “freeze mortgages” and “moderate profits.”

“The crisis cannot be an excuse to earn more,” she said, adding that the rise in the Euribor rate is “very serious”, with the average increase (estimated to be €258 per month) “impossible to bear” for normal Spaniards.

Euribor is the interest rate most often used to work out mortgage payments and calculate both variable and fixed rates.

READ ALSO: What the Euribor rise means for property buyers and owners in Spain

It is anchored to the interest rate set by the European Central Bank (ECB), and, as we are now seeing, quite responsive to global economic events. By the end of January, the rate had risen to almost 3.4 percent, the highest level since December 2008.

“While the rise of the Euribor will increase the average mortgage payment by €250 per month, BBVA’s profits grow by 38 percent to reach €6.4 billion, the largest in its history. The crisis cannot be an excuse to earn more. Freeze mortgages, moderate profits,” Díaz wrote on Twitter on Wednesday January 31st.

Banks respond

Unsurprisingly, Spanish banks are not exactly keen on Díaz’s idea. BBVA President, Carlos Torres, said “I trust what will happen is that the benefits of a market economy continue to be defended”. 

Torres also tried to remind people of the “negative years” that BBVA has endured, with “many billions of negatives”. 

It remains to be seen how persuasive Spaniards or the Spanish government find this comparison, or whether Díaz’s Twitter idea will translate into policy.

Windfall tax

Díaz’s call for a mortgage rate freeze is in line with the Spanish government’s approach to the excess profits of banks and energy companies. In July, the Spanish government introduced a temporary windfall tax on excess profits in order to fund some of the extraordinary measures it was implementing to help the most vulnerable in Spanish society deal with the cost of living crisis.

The government in July introduced a draft bill to slap a temporary 4.8 percent charge on banks’ net interest income and net commissions in 2023 and 2024 to fund measures to ease cost-of-living pressures. Between the new taxes on banks and energy companies, they should generate around €7.0 billion for the state coffers in 2023 and 2024. 

However, in November the ECB published a non-binding legal opinion that suggested Madrid undertake a “thorough analysis of potential negative consequences for the banking sector” of the tax.

