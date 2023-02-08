Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAIN CRASH

Spain trial over 2013 deadly train crash wraps up

A major trial wrapped up in Spain on Wednesday to determine responsibility for a 2013 high-speed train crash that killed 80 people, the country's worst rail disaster in nearly eight decades.

Published: 8 February 2023 18:05 CET
Spain trial over 2013 deadly train crash wraps up
Spain trial over 2013 deadly train crash wraps up. Photo: Miguel RIOPA / AFP

Two men are in the dock over the accident – the driver, Francisco Garzón, and the former safety director at state rail operator ADIF, Andrés Cortabitarte.

Prosecutors have called for each to face four years behind bars for “homicide due to gross professional negligence”.

Over 600 witnesses and experts were questioned by the court in the northwestern city of Santiago de Compostela since the high-profile trial got underway in October.

The court has not yet set a date for the verdict.

On July 24th, 2013, a train travelling from Madrid veered off the tracks as it hurtled round a sharp bend on the outskirts of Santiago, a city in the region of Galicia.

It ploughed into a concrete siding, leaving 80 people dead – including 12 foreigners – and over 140 injured, making it Spain’s deadliest rail accident since 1944.

An investigation showed the train was traveling at 179 kilometres (111 miles) per hour, more than twice the speed limit for that stretch of track.

The probe also revealed the driver answered a phone call from the conductor just seconds before the train lurched off the rails.

When he took the stand the driver, Garzon, acknowledged he was distracted by the phone call but said the track should have had signals warning him to reduce speed before the curve.

He tearfully apologised to the relatives of the victims.

But ADIF’s former safety director, Cortabitarte, told the court the track where the accident happened was “100 percent safe”.

The accident happened because the driver did not respect the speed limit, he added.

In a sign of the anger felt by relatives of the victims, Cortabitarte was jeered as he left the court on the first day of the trial and one man punched him in the face.

A group representing victims of the crash, the Alvia 04155 Victims Platform, has said it expected the trial to show that ADIF bore more responsibility for the derailment than the driver.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAIN CRASH

155 lightly injured in train collision near Barcelona

More than 150 people were lightly injured Wednesday when a train ran into the back of another at a station near Barcelona, the emergency services and Spain's Renfe rail operator said.

Published: 7 December 2022 10:35 CET
155 lightly injured in train collision near Barcelona

The SEM regional emergency services said the train had been moving very slowly when the collision occurred just before 8am with most people suffering bumps and bruises.

“There was a collision between two trains at 7:50 am at the Montcada i Reixac-Manresa station, on the line heading in to Barcelona, that’s to say one train ran into the back of another,” a spokesman for the state rail operator told AFP.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, a spokesman for the regional fire service said the moving train had collided with “the back part” of a stationary train at Montcada station, which lies some 10 kilometres (six
miles) north of Barcelona.

The train was moving “very slowly (when the collision occurred) but people who were standing up fell over and hurt themselves,” Joan Carles Gomez, an emergency services official told reporters at the scene.

“We have examined 155 people who were affected, of which 14 were taken for further treatment but none are seriously injured,” he said.

“We’re talking about many bruises and some head injuries, but nothing serious.”

He said those taken for further treatment were being “checked at a local health centre… to rule out any fractures”.

Rail traffic along the line was suspended for several hours in both directions and Renfe had opened an investigation into what happened, he said. 

SHOW COMMENTS