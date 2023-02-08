For members
Rental prices in Spain rise by almost 10 percent in a year
The price of renting in Spanish cities has risen to historic levels and is continuing to increase across the country, with little prospect of stopping anytime soon.
Published: 8 February 2023 11:32 CET
In total, 44 percent of Spain's provincial capitals are now at record rental prices, according to Idealista. Photo: Pixabay.
What’s the rental market like in Spain’s most popular regions for foreign residents?
What's the current state of property rentals in Andalusia, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and the Balearics? Where have prices risen the most and by how much and where have they risen the least?
Published: 1 February 2023 12:59 CET
Updated: 1 February 2023 14:11 CET
