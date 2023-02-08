Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

RENTING

Rental prices in Spain rise by almost 10 percent in a year

The price of renting in Spanish cities has risen to historic levels and is continuing to increase across the country, with little prospect of stopping anytime soon.

Published: 8 February 2023 11:32 CET
Rental prices in Spain rise by almost 10 percent in a year
In total, 44 percent of Spain's provincial capitals are now at record rental prices, according to Idealista. Photo: Pixabay.

Rental prices in Spain are now on average 9.4 percent more expensive than last year, according to data from Idealista, Spain’s leading property experts. The steep rises have driven rental prices to an all-time high of €11.6/m².

Though the prospect of buying property in Spain has become more difficult in recent months, owing mainly to the rising Euribor rate squeezing mortgages and lingering inflationary pressures on wages, so too now has renting. But what is perhaps most worrying is that while potential buyers have been given some respite as prices begin to fall slightly, experts believe rental market prices will continue to rise.

Rental rises

A lack of rental properties in major cities, combined with the various barriers preventing people from purchasing property, which forces them into the rental market, plus inflation and an influx of long-term foreign renters driving prices up are some of the causes for the rises.

And with Spain’s much-discussed Digital Nomad visa having finally come into force, many fear that prices could rise further and price out locals from major cities.

The new high surpasses the previous maximum of €11.50/m², which was in September 2020. After that, prices fell due to pandemic restrictions but began to climb again at the end of 2021 – growth that has not stopped since.

In total, 44 percent of Spain’s provincial capitals are now at record rental prices, according to property giant Idealista.

But where are the most expensive places to rent in Spain?

Most expensive cities

In news that will surprise nobody, Barcelona and Madrid take the top spots as the most expensive cities in Spain to rent by m².

Barcelona – €19/m²
Madrid – €16.5/m²
San Sebastián – €16.3/m²
Palma de Mallorca and Bilbao – €13.3/m²
Málaga – €12.1/m²

Interestingly, Spain’s third and fourth cities in terms of population are not the third and fourth most expensive places to rent in Spain, though prices in both Valencia (€11.4/m²) and Seville (€10.6/m²) are on the rise.

Cheapest cities

But what about the cheapest cities to rent in Spain?

Zamora – €5.60/m²
Lugo, Ávila, Cáceres and Ciudad Real – €6.20/m²
Badajoz, Jaén and Ourense – €6.60/m²
Cuenca – €6.80/m²
Albacete and León – €6.9/m²

Looking forward

Unfortunately, it seems that these record rises in rental prices aren’t showing any signs of letting up. Josep Maria Raya, a professor at Pompeu Fabra University specialising in real estate, told Spanish outlet 20minutos “We have an endemic problem of lack of supply, especially in large capitals.”

“One of the reasons is that many people who could afford a mortgage – especially young people – do not have enough savings to pay the down payment on a flat,” he added. “And all that demand goes to the rental market. The significant influx of foreign investment, which in many cases buys a home thinking of the tourist rental market… does not help either.”

Indeed, some in the Spanish press feel the price rises in major cities have been driven primarily by foreign renters, particularly those with flexible or remote working arrangements and foreign salaries, who can afford to pay more, outprice local Spaniards and inflate the rental market.

With another influx of these foreign, remote workers expected in Spain with the arrival of Spain’s Digital Nomad Visa, there are fears the combination of supply shortages, potential buyers forced into the rental market and remote workers will drive up rental prices in provincial capitals further.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

RENTING

What’s the rental market like in Spain’s most popular regions for foreign residents?

What's the current state of property rentals in Andalusia, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and the Balearics? Where have prices risen the most and by how much and where have they risen the least?

Published: 1 February 2023 12:59 CET
Updated: 1 February 2023 14:11 CET
What's the rental market like in Spain's most popular regions for foreign residents?

Catalonia

Rental prices in the capital of Barcelona have already reached an average of €1,066 per month and have risen by 14 percent in the last year, according to official data from the regional government.

But stats from property portal Idealista, show that their rental listings have risen 25 percent in the last year and now exceed €19 per square metre, a figure never seen before. This means that, on average, a 100-square-metre apartment costs approximately €2,000 per month in rent.

READ ALSO – Property in Spain: What changes about renting and buying in 2023?

For example, a studio in the Gothic Quarter measuring just 20 square metres, with interior windows in building without a lift is currently on the market for €590 per month. Meanwhile, an 18-square metre, second-floor studio in Raval also without a lift is on for €675, meaning that to rent one square metre there, it costs €37.50.

Currently, in four of the ten neighbourhoods of Barcelona (Ciutat Vella, Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, l’Eixample and Sant Martí) the average rental price already exceeds €20 per square metre, which is causing enormous pressure for the residents of Barcelona. The prices are rising so much that the number of people who have moved homes for economic reasons has skyrocketed because they cannot pay rent.

Balearic Islands

The price of housing in the Balearic Islands will continue to soar in 2023 for both the cost of properties for sale and for rent, according to the College and the Association of Real Estate Agents of the Balearic Islands (API) and data from Pisos.com.

The rental situation in the Balearic Islands has become unsustainable with ever-climbing prices and a lack of availability. A couple of years ago you could find a 2 or 3-bedroom apartment in the Balearic capital of Palma de Mallorca for around €900 a month, but now it’s almost impossible to find something similar for less than €1,200.

Those that do fall below €900 in Palma are studios, without windows, from 30 to 50 metres without a certificate of habitability. And if you are looking for a room, prices range from €700 to €1,200 with a shared bathroom.  

According to Ferran Font from Pisos.com the Balearics has some of the highest rental prices in the country. Soaring rental prices are causing a real problem for those who work on the islands with places such as hotels finding it difficult to get staff. The problems are also affecting essential service workers such as doctors or nurses. In places like Ibiza, the old public hospital has had to be transformed into a temporary residence where doctors on the island can live.

READ ALSO – EXPLAINED: What will happen with property prices in Spain in 2023?

Andalusia

Rental prices in Andalusia have risen by an average of 9.8 percent in the last year (from December 2021 to December 2022), according to property giant Idealista.

By province, the prices in Malaga have risen the most – by 21.5 percent, followed by 14.7 in Jaén. In Cádiz, rents have increased by 9.8 percent in the last year and in Almería by 7.8 percent, almost the same as in Huelva. In Seville and Granada the increases are around 4.5 percent. In the case of Córdoba, on the other hand, rental prices have fallen by around 0.8 percent.

According to the Professor of Human Geography at the University of Seville, Ibán Díaz who works as a volunteer advising citizens at the Andalusian Association for Human Rights, it is impossible to find a two-bedroom rental apartment for less than €600 in the capital of the region. There have also been reports of landlords refusing to sign contracts in Seville so that they can get rid of their tenants and raise the rent whenever they want.

Madrid

The average rental price per square metre has risen by 11.2 percent in Madrid capital and the increases registered in 2022 have affected all areas of the city to varying degrees. In fact, 16 of 21 districts have reached the maximum historical price over the past year. 

The place where the rent has risen the least in Madrid capital is Hortaleza, a district on the outskirts, close to the airport. There, a studio of just 28 square metres costs €700 per month. 

READ ALSO: Is it better to buy or rent in Spain right now?

But the rise can be seen even more in the centre of the capital, the area where rental prices have increased the most, according to Idealista real estate portal. There, a 22-square-metre studio costs around €600 a month, without any natural light.

The price increase is practically identical in the rest of the Madrid region, where areas such as Arganda del Rey have registered a rise of 22 percent and in San Sebastián de los Reyes where they have grown by 13 percent.

Areas like Fuenlabrada, to the south of Madrid have registered increases of 12 percent  and in La Cueva area, flat measuring 22 square metres is being rented for €550 per month. 

Valencia

According to Idealista, property prices across the Valencia region have risen by 15,8 percent from December 2021 to December 2022 and now stand at €9 per square metre.

The biggest increase was seen in the Alicante province, where rental prices rose by 18.8 percent in the last year and now stand at €8.9 per metre squared.

This is followed by Valencia capital province where rents grew by 15.4 percent to €9.5 per square metre and then Castellón, where prices increased by 9.5 percent to €7 per metre squared. The supply of housing for rent in Valencia also dropped by 35 percent in the last quarter of 2022. 

SHOW COMMENTS