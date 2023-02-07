Read news from:
Spain is fourth best European country for property investment in 2023

Spain is the fourth most attractive country in Europe to invest in property, in 2023, according to the results of a new study.

Published: 7 February 2023 11:40 CET
Madrid is one of the best European cities to invest in, in 2023. Photo: NakNakNak / Pixabay

The latest Investor Intentions Survey 2023 carried out by global real estate group CBRE, shows that Spain is one of the best countries to invest in this year, only coming behind the UK, Germany and France.

Spain has climbed three places in the most attractive European to invest in since last year when it came in seventh position.

Spain, together with Germany, is the only country in the study that has more than one city in this ranking, demonstrating good forecasts for the Spanish real estate sector. 

Both Madrid and Barcelona were listed in the top 10 European cities to invest in, coming in fifth and sixth place respectively.

Both have also improved on last year’s rankings. Madrid has gone from sixth to fifth, while Barcelona has risen from ninth to sixth.

According to the study, southern Europe will be especially good for investment in 2023, as Lisbon was also mentioned along with the two Spanish cities.  

At a European level, the UK overtook Germany for the first time since 2021 as the country with the strongest expectations for total property returns. 

The study stated that more than half of investors expect purchasing and selling activity to either increase from 2022 or remain the same, signalling a degree of optimism. 

Among the main challenges are fears of a recession, mismatched expectations between buyer and seller and tightening credit conditions. High inflation is also one of the great challenges for investors in 2023.

In terms of types of property, office buildings are expected to create more return on investment. 29 percent of investors opted for offices, 25 percent for residential properties and 23 percent for industrial. 

To a lesser extent were commercial properties and hotels, with 8 percent each.     

TAXES

Spain’s deputy PM proposes freezing mortgage rates

Yolanda Díaz, Spain's Deputy Prime Minister and Labour Minister, has called for a freeze on variable mortgage rates amid news that Spain's biggest banks have enjoyed a bumper year of record profits.

Published: 2 February 2023 15:30 CET
Yolanda Díaz, Spain’s Labour Minister and the ideological force behind sweeping labour market reforms, has called for a freeze on variable rate mortgages following news that some of Spain’s biggest banks reported billions in record profits last year.

On Wednesday, BBVA reported a 2022 profit of €6.4 billion, the largest profit in its history. Driving this profit, the bank’s interest margin grew by a whopping 30.4 percent, commission income by 12.3 percent, and loans by 13.3 percent.

Banco Santander posted an annual net profit of €9.6 billion, up 18 percent from 2021 and higher than forecasted by analysts polled by financial data firm FactSet.

Given these record-breaking profits, especially against the backdrop of a prolonged cost of living and inflationary crisis in Spain, Díaz has said the government must act decisively to “freeze mortgages” and “moderate profits.”

“The crisis cannot be an excuse to earn more,” she said, adding that the rise in the Euribor rate is “very serious”, with the average increase (estimated to be €258 per month) “impossible to bear” for normal Spaniards.

Euribor is the interest rate most often used to work out mortgage payments and calculate both variable and fixed rates.

It is anchored to the interest rate set by the European Central Bank (ECB), and, as we are now seeing, quite responsive to global economic events. By the end of January, the rate had risen to almost 3.4 percent, the highest level since December 2008.

“While the rise of the Euribor will increase the average mortgage payment by €250 per month, BBVA’s profits grow by 38 percent to reach €6.4 billion, the largest in its history. The crisis cannot be an excuse to earn more. Freeze mortgages, moderate profits,” Díaz wrote on Twitter on Wednesday January 31st.

Banks respond

Unsurprisingly, Spanish banks are not exactly keen on Díaz’s idea. BBVA President, Carlos Torres, said “I trust what will happen is that the benefits of a market economy continue to be defended”. 

Torres also tried to remind people of the “negative years” that BBVA has endured, with “many billions of negatives”. 

It remains to be seen how persuasive Spaniards or the Spanish government find this comparison, or whether Díaz’s Twitter idea will translate into policy.

Windfall tax

Díaz’s call for a mortgage rate freeze is in line with the Spanish government’s approach to the excess profits of banks and energy companies. In July, the Spanish government introduced a temporary windfall tax on excess profits in order to fund some of the extraordinary measures it was implementing to help the most vulnerable in Spanish society deal with the cost of living crisis.

The government in July introduced a draft bill to slap a temporary 4.8 percent charge on banks’ net interest income and net commissions in 2023 and 2024 to fund measures to ease cost-of-living pressures. Between the new taxes on banks and energy companies, they should generate around €7.0 billion for the state coffers in 2023 and 2024. 

However, in November the ECB published a non-binding legal opinion that suggested Madrid undertake a “thorough analysis of potential negative consequences for the banking sector” of the tax.

